Key Takeaways Samsung is offering a $50 credit to potential customers who join its Reserve program for the upcoming Galaxy smartphone. No financial information is required to make a reservation.

Rumored features of the S24 Galaxy lineup include an Exynos 2400 chipset for the base model, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips for the Plus and Ultra models, larger batteries, and camera improvements.

The official details of the S24 lineup, including price points, will be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Samsung has been gearing up for its live Galaxy Unpacked event, which it unveiled today is slated for January 17, and many are speculating about what the company will debut. Among the products expected to launch is the new Galaxy series, presumably the S24 lineup of phones. As usual, Samsung wants to sweeten the deal for potential customers with a cash-based offer.

Regardless of which Galaxy device you’re interested in, Samsung says it will now offer a $50 credit toward anyone who joins its Reserve program. This means that if you reserve an upcoming Galaxy smartphone between now and January 16, you’ll be able to take advantage of the deal and put the cash toward your purchase. It's also a no-commitment offer, meaning you don’t need to hand over any financial information to make a reservation — a name and email address are all you need. A reservation can be made on Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app. The company notes that there may also be additional savings available for military officials, students, first responders, and corporate partner employees.

Although little has been confirmed by Samsung in terms of the Galaxy S24 lineup, there is much to be said, according to rumors. For instance, some leaks already suggest that the S24 base model will have an Exynos 2400 chipset. Alternatively, the Plus and Ultra models could have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips. In terms of batteries, the entire S24 line is predicted to come with slightly larger batteries than what Samsung has featured in the past. The new Galaxy phones will also have camera improvements, one of which is predicted to be a 1-inch sensor for the Ultra. However, nothing will be officially confirmed until the lineup debuts on January 17 at Galaxy Unpacked. The price points for these new devices have also yet to be announced by Samsung.

On top of the $50 credit that's being offered with the reservation, you can expect that there will be big trade-in offers during the pre-order period, and of course, that can be combined with what you get from reserving a device. You'll only have between now and the announcement on January 17 to reserve your Galaxy S24 unit, and then after that, it will go straight into pre-orders. As mentioned, there's no commitment, so if there's a chance you might want an S24, you should probably jump on this. Those trade-in deals that don't get revealed until later can be pretty enticing.