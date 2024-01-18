Samsung Galaxy S24+ New and noteworthy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offers a bigger screen than the iPhone 15, and it gives you newer tech, too, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Its camera setup is quite capable, and it features a larger capacity battery to boot. If you want something new and promising, consider this smartphone. Pros Bigger screen than the base model iPhone 15 Solid camera setup Large capacity battery with fast charging Cons Heavier than the iPhone 15 $1000 at Samsung

Apple iPhone 15 Proven performer $660 $829 Save $169 The Apple iPhone 15 is still a great choice, thanks to its fantastic camera performance, A16 Bionic chipset that is battery-efficient yet powerful, and easy to use interface. It has proven itself to be a capable performer. Plus, it benefits from iOS features like NameDrop, AirDrop, and SharePlay that come in handy in many ways. Pros iOS includes plenty of handy features Fantastic camera performance Long battery life Cons Smaller, lower-res screen that maxes out at 60Hz $660 at Best Buy



Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S24+ offers a bigger screen and newer tech, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, making it a solid choice for those looking for something new and promising.

iPhone 15 has a fantastic camera performance, long battery life, and seamlessly integrated Apple ecosystem, making it a reliable and easy-to-use choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Choosing between the two will come down to personal preferences and the ecosystem you prefer, but both phones offer flagship features and capabilities.

Both Apple and Samsung have long vied for the top spot in smartphone supremacy. Their flagship phones have long boasted top-notch cameras, high-performance hardware, and high-resolution screens. The Galaxy S24+ is the latest from Samsung, promising many enhancements compared to last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is Apple's current leading base level phone and we liked it quite a bit in our review. Does Samsung have what it takes to beat Apple? Find out in our comparison below.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24 lineup is now available for preorder until Jan. 30. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $1,000, and if you signed up in advance for the Unpacked 2024 event, you can snag $50 off your purchase. Starting Jan. 31, you can get the phone directly from Samsung or from mobile providers, which may offer additional discounts. If you preorder and buy on Samsung's site, you'll also receive a $100 Samsung credit.

The iPhone 15 is now available for $800, making it cheaper than the S24+. You can buy it from Apple, mobile providers, or third-party retailers. It may go on sale, but likely not until it is a bit older. Still, if you are patient and hunt around, you may find it for a bit less from third-party retailers.



Samsung Galaxy S24+ Apple iPhone 15 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 RAM 12GB 6GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB Up to 512GB Battery 4,900 mAh 3,349mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 12MP ƒ/1.9 Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.6 aperture Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G (Sub-6GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (158.5, 76.2, 7.62 mm) 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) Weight 6.95 ounces (197 g) 6.02 ounces (171 gm)

Design

Two slab phones go head to head

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a slab phone with rounded corners, and so is the iPhone 15. Both of these designs have been around for a while now, but there are some nuanced differences between them if we dive into the details.

The Galaxy S24+ measures around 0.3 inches thick and weighs 6.95 ounces (197g) with a 6.7-inch screen. It'll come with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage options. Though it is ruggedly built with an IP68 rating, it will likely benefit from a case.

The iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage by default, has a 6.1-inch screen, and measures 0.31 inches thick, but you can upgrade this to 256GB or 512GB at purchase time if you wish. It is available in blue, pink, yellow, green, and black, weighs 6.02 ounces, and has an IP68 rating. If you want to upgrade, the iPhone Plus features a 6.7-inch screen for an additional $100.

The S24+ is bigger than the base model iPhone 15, although not by much. If having the highest phone is important to you, then the iPhone 15 will be your pick. However, there's less of an ounce of difference. The S24+ also has more RAM, but we'll delve into what that means for you in the performance section.

Display

Flagship panels, with a major difference

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

At first glance, the displays on these two phones are pretty similar. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ has a larger AMOLED screen, at 6.7 inches diagonal with a QHD+ resolution. The iPhone 15's OLED screen measures 6.1 inches diagonal with an FHD+ resolution, so it's both smaller and has a lower resolution. However, Apple's Liquid Retina displays are gorgeous, so you might not notice the quality difference.

However, the big disparity between these displays is that the iPhone 15 is still limited to a maximum 60Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ can have dynamic refresh rates between 1Hz to 120Hz. That means a smoother experience for you when scrolling or running apps.

Nonetheless, neither screen is bad by any measure, and you'll likely be happy with either one. We were still pleased with the iPhone 15's display and had no major faults with it. Plus, it comes with the Dynamic Island. You may love or loathe this, but we found it quite handy. Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ screen should also be great, though you don't get a Dynamic Island or similar feature.

Software

Android versus iOS, with a twist

The Android versus iOS debate is ever present and not something I'll re-hash here. To put it briefly, these are both fine mobile operating systems. We'll dive into the details to help understand their nuances, however, and help you determine which would work better for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ features Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Android 14 has proven itself to be quite capable, and previous One UI releases have been reliable and easy to use as well. But this release promises a bevy of AI enhancements.

Using AI, calls can be translated on the fly, letting you speak to people globally. Supported languages at launch include English, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Thai, Spanish, and Vietnamese. You can also generate text and change the tone of text in addition to changing the language of existing content. These features are on-device, meaning you do not require an internet connection to use them.

AI-enhanced photo editing, however, requires an internet connection. Plus, after long-pressing the home button, you can search for items on the screen by drawing a circle on the display. Given that Samsung worked with Google and the Pixel 8 Pro has similar features, this is probably a competitive shot against them, not Apple. These AI features will probably land on older flagships because they are not totally tied to hardware.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 runs iOS 17, and many of its features are tied to this mobile OS and not the phone. You get useful features such as proximity sharing files by holding two iPhones close to each other, which we found quite convenient. NameDrop does something similar for contact information, while AirDrop does the same and lets you continue via Wi-Fi if you walk away. Still, it does not have quite the AI integration of the S24 series, though it does use some computational photography tricks.

We will have to test the Galaxy S24+ to see how it performs, but it also should allow for plenty of handy options and features.

Performance

Flagship hardware abounds

Like all S24 models, the Galaxy S24+ uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Further emphasizing this phone's AI focus, this chipset was built with that in mind. We will have to test it out, but it should capably handle all sorts of everyday mobile tasks. We liked the performance of the S23 and past Galaxy phones and don't anticipate this one to falter.

This is "blue," at least according to Apple.

The iPhone 15 uses Apple's A16 Bionic chip. This is its in-house silicon, which made quite a splash back when it was introduced. Since then, it has shown itself to be quite powerful. In our benchmark tests, it did quite well, coming in only 13% slower than the A17 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro. We did not notice any sluggishness or hiccups during daily use, either.

Again, these two phones come quite close to each other. That is to be expected since they are both flagship models from top manufacturers.

Battery life

Is bigger always better?

The Galaxy S24+ has a 4,900mAh battery that charges with a 45W adapter, which means it can reach about 65% charge in around 30 minutes. You do not get a power adapter in the box, as is usual these days, so you will have to buy a Galaxy S24+ charger separately. You can also use Wireless PowerShare with compatible devices and accessories and fast wireless charging. We will have to test this phone to see how much battery life you get, but with a more efficient chipset and a big battery, it should do quite well.

The iPhone 15 has a smaller battery at 3,349mAh, but it still survived a full day under most usage patterns in our testing. It also does not come with a charger. That is quite impressive and shows that both chipset efficiency and battery capacity play a part in how long a phone will last in real-world use.

Cameras

Two leaders of the pack

Both Samsung and Apple put a lot of effort into their cameras, and that remains true with the Galaxy S24+ and iPhone 15. The former comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera, which is quite a setup for an entry-level flagship. The iPhone 15 has a 48MP wide, 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. Therefore, these two phones are pretty evenly matched in terms of hardware. But the S24 Plus has AI image editing, including removing reflections and glare, moving subjects within photos, and zooming in close while retaining detail. That should give it a slight leg up.

We appreciated the iPhone 15's camera setup in our tests. It took detailed, clear shots. The zoom was great in our testing, too. However, the AI photography features Samsung promises are intriguing. We will have to test the Galaxy S24 to see how it performs, but it should take stellar shots, too. That is especially true given it has AI-enhanced photo editing.

Which is right for you?

These are both great phones, and choosing between the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and the iPhone 15 will likely boil down to your personal preferences and the ecosystem you like best. The S24+ does promise to bring you the latest and greatest tech, plus some AI integration, so for most people it should be a solid bet.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offers a bigger screen than the iPhone 15, and it gives you newer tech, too, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Its camera setup is quite capable, and it features a larger capacity battery to boot. If you want something new and promising, consider this smartphone. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy

However, we liked the iPhone 15 quite a lot in our testing. Its camera setup was quite good, and it lasted a long time on a single charge. Plus, there is no denying the Apple ecosystem is tightly integrated and a breeze to use.