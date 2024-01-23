Samsung Galaxy S24+ The latest Galaxy line The latest Galaxy S24+ from Samsung features some key upgrades over its predecessor, like a faster chip and a bigger battery, making what was already an impressive phone all the more impressive. If you need a new smartphone, it's hard to go wrong with the S24+. Pros Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Bigger battery Higher-resolution display Cons Not the most impressive camera $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones have finally been announced, and there's a lot to be excited about across all three models. Before you start looking for the best Galaxy S24 chargers or best Galaxy S24 cases, you've got to decide if the S24 line is worth picking up over the S23 line.

To help you make the best possible decision, we've got the ultimate comparison for you between the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S23+ smartphones.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24+ was just announced, and it'll be available at your retailer or carrier of choice on Jan. 31. The S24+ starts at $1,000 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB version will cost more. Pre-orders are live now, and if you pre-order on the Samsung site, you can get a free storage upgrade, meaning if you opt for a 256GB model you'll get a 512GB model at no added cost.

The Galaxy S23+ is available now at all your favorite retailers. You can get a 256GB S23+ for $999 and a 512GB S23+ for $1119, while you can choose from four standard colors, Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, on top of two Samsung-exclusive colors, Graphite and Lime. Depending on when you look, you may well be able to snag an S23+ on sale, taking it below its retail price. In general, the S23+ will probably end up cheaper as the S24+ arrives.



Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S23+ SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch Full HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,900 mAh 4,700mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (158.5, 76.2, 7.62 mm) 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Weight 6.95 ounces (197 g) 6.91 ounces IP Rating IP68 IP68 Stylus No None

Design

When the S23+ launched, it came with some minor changes in design that brought the S23+ more in line with the S23 Ultra. With the S24+, the design hasn't changed much from the last generation. The S24+ is slightly larger than the S24+ thanks to a 6.7-inch display vs a 6.6-inch display, and the S24+ clocks in at 6.95 ounces, whereas the S23+ comes in at 6.91 ounces, but these aren't big differences.

However, both the S24+ and the S23+ are clean, premium devices that look elegant and minimalist, so there not being any major changes is by no means a bad thing. There's a slight industrial feel to the S24+ and S23+ line over a competitor like the Google Pixel that helps to make these phones stand out without becoming oppressively boxy or sterile, which is a nice threading of the needle. Altogether, both phones look great, so you won't have design issues with either.

Display

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

There's a lot of overlap with the displays of the S23+ and S24+, as you can imagine. Both phones feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rates. However, the S24+ sports a 6.7-inch display, while the S23+ has a 6.6-inch display.

While the size difference is slight, there's also a difference in resolution. With the S23+, you're getting FHD+ resolution, while the S24+ bumps that up to the QHD+ resolution of the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra. That means you can expect a meaningful increase in pixel density with the S24+, which is a nice upgrade regardless of the use case.

While the displays of the S23+ and S24+ are similar in many ways, the resolution increase on the newer phone means that it's the better buy if you're looking for the best display.

Hardware and performance

In terms of hardware, there are two big differences. First, you'll get 12GB of RAM in the S24+ vs 8GB in the S23+, which will make running multiple apps a lot smoother. Then, you'll get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip over the S23+'s last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

More memory is a strict upgrade, of course, but the new processor in the S24+ is similarly impressive. According to chipmaker Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming with a key series of upgrades to CPU, GPU, and AI processing power over the last gen. In our breakdown of the chip inside the S24+, we noted that while its prime core was overclocked, performance and efficiency cores were downclocked, likely for heat management, so we'd expect it to perform like other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips. In general, though, this chip is shaping up to be extremely capable.

Nonetheless, while there's good reason to be excited about the new Snapdragon chip, the processor of the S23+ is still impressive. In our S23+ review, we called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, powering it to be "one of the fastest on the smartphone market, second only to the A16 Bionic from Apple." In our testing, whether we were multitasking, gaming, or just browsing social media, everything was smooth and responsive.

The S24+ is also coming with some AI features, like live translations, sentence writing and editing help, generative photo editing like with the Pixel, auto-summarization of text messages while driving, note-taking streamlining with automatic summaries, and more. Samsung notes that these AI features will make their way onto older flagships later on, though we don't have the full details just yet, but we expect the S23+ to get updated.

Put simply, there's little doubt the S24+ is the more powerful phone. However, the S23+ is also an incredibly powerful device. So, unless you plan on pushing your phone to the absolute limit of its hardware, the power in the S23+ is likely more than enough for most people.

Camera

When it comes to cameras, both the S23+ and S24+ feature a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. Both also have a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera, too. While we haven't had a chance to test out the S24+'s camera in comparison with the S23+, with the similarity in specs, we'd expect similar performance.

When we reviewed the S23+, we were generally pleased with the camera performance: "colors are vibrant and sharp, contrast is well-balanced, and highlights don’t get blown out", which makes for a "flagship-level" camera, albeit one that is "a step behind the best" of smartphone cameras.

In short, with both the S23+ and S24+, you can take some gorgeous pictures, but if you're an aspiring photographer in need of a truly pro-grade camera on your phone, neither camera here is likely going to provide that level of premium performance.

Battery life

This is another area where we'll need to do our own testing, but there are some takeaways. With the bump from 4,700mAh on the S23+ to 4,900mAh on the S24+ coupled with the promised efficiency improvements brought by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, we expect battery life on the S24+ to match or outperform the S23+ in most instances, and that's great news.

In our review of the S23+, battery life was excellent. We were routinely able to go for two days without charging the S23+, and that's while we were taking pictures, sending emails, browsing social media, and listening to music all with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled. So, suffice it to say that battery life likely won't be a concern for you with either device.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Galaxy S23+: Which is right for you?

Both phones are seriously premium, so it's tough to imagine that you'll be disappointed by either. However, considering that the S24+ looks to offer everything the S23+ did with some upgrades, it'll be the best option. With a high-quality display, more memory and processing power than the S23+, a capable camera, and what is likely to be excellent battery life, there are very few shortcomings with the S24+.

However, the situation is a lot more complicated if you've already got an S23+. There are definitely upgrades with the newer model, but it may not be worth the money to increase resolution and get some more powerful hardware, but that'll depend on personal preference.