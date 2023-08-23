Key Takeaways A new rumor suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature a display with a brightness of up to 2,800 nits, surpassing previous models.

The high brightness is made possible by a new OLED panel that Samsung is testing, which is also expected to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro.

While it's not guaranteed that the peak brightness will be implemented in the final retail device, it's an exciting possibility for the Galaxy S24 series.

We're still likely several months out from a release, but it's never too early to start hearing rumors about the next-generation Galaxy S series phones. While the Galaxy S series has become quite predictable in the past, there's a chance that things could change with the Galaxy S24 series. So far, we've heard rumors that Samsung might be going back to using Exynos processors and that its next smartphones could arrive with larger batteries. Now we're getting news that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring some impressive specifications with its display, with a screen that could potentially top out at 2,800 nits of brightness.

The news comes from SamMobile, with the outlet picking up the details from X user @hyacokr_itnyang, who posted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a display that can crank up to 2,200 nits. Now, generally, it's really hard to believe every rumor or detail that pops up early, but in this case, known leaker Ice Universe, has chimed in, sharing that the brightness should actually be higher, and while Ice Universe doesn't provide a number, the original poster does share that they are also seeing test devices that can ramp up to 2,500 and 2,800 nits of brightness.

Samsung is able to accomplish these new upper limits by using a new OLED panel. Apparently, this panel is already being used in a retail device, making its debut with the launch of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Furthermore, SamMobile states that this panel will also find its way into the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. As far as other details, the original poster also shared that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will have uniform screen bezels which could give it a different look from past devices.

Now just because Samsung is testing brightnesses up to 2,800 nits, that doesn't necessarily mean that we'll see this peak brightness at launch. While there are a number of good reasons, durability, and battery life would be two main reasons why Samsung wouldn't implement this on a retail device. Of course, there are a lot of months to go before we see an official release, and things could always change. But for now, things are looking good, and we can't wait to see what Samsung delivers with the official release of the Galaxy S24 series.