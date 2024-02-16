Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra is all in on artificial this year, including a lot of generative AI features. This puts it closest to the Google Pixel 8 Pro in terms of feature-set. Both phones have a 5X Periscope camera, and both claim to use machine learning to handle a lot of image processing. Both can also do generative AI photo editing if you're not happy with the shot. Considering these are the two most well established Android phones worldwide right now, we figured it's time for a camera comparison to see which one reigns supreme in the Android space (in the US).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

Both phones are available for purchase now. In the US, you can find them easily at every retailer that sells mobile, as well as every major US carrier. Outside the US, Samsung has a wider global reach, selling just about everywhere, while the Pixel is available in 20 other countries in addition to the US.

In the US, the S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Pixel 8 Pro launched at $1,000 last October, but the price has since dropped to $800 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Google Tensor G3 Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,000mAh 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14 Front camera 12MP wide (f/2.2) 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD Rear camera 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4) 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.4x 3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Weight 8.22 ounces 7.5 ounces (213g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 27W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 Starts at $999 Micro SD card support No No

Camera hardware overview

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad camera system headlined by a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto camera, and a 50MP 5X Periscope zoom lens.

S24 Ultra (left) and Pixel 8 Pro (right)

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP 5X Periscope zoom lens. For front-facing cameras, Samsung has a 12MP camera to Pixel's 10.5MP. One thing to note is Samsung's hole-punch is much smaller than Google's.

Main camera

Both phones' main cameras have the same 1/1.3-inch sensor, and both produce 12.5MP images. Samsung is using 16-in-1 binning to Google's 4-in-1. Looking at the first sample below, we see the Pixel has a cooler tone, which has been a trait of Google cameras for a few generations. Samsung's warmer tones is a more accurate representation of the scene at the time.

Main camera, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right)

When we pixel peep at 100% crop, we can see Google resorts to digital sharpening a bit more than Samsung. This isn't necessarily good or bad, just a matter of preference.

Close

Both shots are very close in quality, but this is too simple a test for modern-day flagship cameras. Even $400 phones could snap this scene without issue. Moving to a more challenging shot...

Main camera, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right)

Samsung handled dynamic range a bit better here, keeping the shadows intact while exposing the outside blue skies properly. Pixel's shot blows out the sky and is generally artificially brightened. This is more evident when we zoom in, and Pixel's shot is noticeably noisier.

Close

One thing Samsung's phones do is when it recognizes a human face, it will brighten up the shot, which then leads to overexposure everywhere else. In the shot below, my face is better illuminated in the S24 Ultra image — the Pixel kept my fave half covered in shadow — but the background is completely blown out with washed out colors.

Main camera, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right).

I definitely prefer the Pixel's image here. Zooming in, you can see my face is not the most detailed in either shot, but Samsung's image leaves my face looking a bit artificial.

Main camera, cropped, S24 Ultra (left) and Pixel 8 Pro (right)

Below are a series of main camera photos, followed by a 100% crop verison, we can see the Pixel shot is usually a bit noisier, but brighter. Notice again Samsung brightened up the image with my face.

Close

Portrait shots

The Google Pixel 8 Pro does this weird thing where it only shoots portrait photos with the main camera, but since the main camera's 23mm focal length is too wide, Google employs major cropping. The Pixel 8 Pro cannot use the 5X zoom lens for portraits at all, which is very limiting. The S24 Ultra, meanwhile, can snap portraits using the main camera, the 3X tele lens, and 5X Periscope zoom. It's a much more versatile portrait system when it comes to focal lengths. We can see below Samsung once again completely washes out the neon lights.

Portrait shot, 2X digital crop, S24 Ultra (left), Pixel 8 Pro (right)

But zooming in, surprisingly, the Pixel makes some major mistakes with edge detection around my face.

Portrait shot, cropped, 2X digital crop, S24 Ultra (left), Pixel 8 Pro (right)

Zoom camera(s)

S24 Ultra (left) and Pixel 8 pro (right)

Samsung had previously used a 10X Periscope zoom lens along with a 3X telephoto sensor, but this year changed the longer zoom to "just" a 5X focal length. This appears to be a downgrade on paper, but it's an improvement. A 5X lens, which shoots at around 115mm focal length, is more useful in normal life situations. And because Samsung's 5X lens is a 50MP shooter instead of the 10MP shooter from before, it allows Samsung to do an in-sensor crop to grab a 10X shot that's still pretty clean. This is, in fact, the same philosophy Google started using with its Pixel zoom camera starting with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google's 5X Periscope is a 48MP sensor but has a slightly faster aperture than Samsung's. Results are very close.

5X zoom, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right)

At the 5X range, both shots produce clean details of the subject in focus, with natural-looking focus dropoff for some creamy bokeh. The Pixel's 5X images appear to have stronger background compression, which may be software assisted, as both phones shoot at about the same focal length. The S24 Ultra does seem to find focus better than the Pixel 8 Pro's, whose shots can sometimes not focus on a subject/object clearly in the foreground.

Close

Moving to challenging conditions, neither of these zoom lenses impress me too much (because I have tested Chinese flagship phones whose Periscope cameras have much larger sensors). But for those in North America who do not have access to brands like Oppo or Xiaomi, then these two zoom lenses are still among the best. They're certainly better than the iPhone's tiny sensor zoom.

5X zoom, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right)

10X shots too, are respectable from both, considering they are using in-sensor crop.

10X zoom, S24 Ultra (left); Pixel 8 Pro (right)

But Samsung has an extra zoom lens that proves to the Pixel's downfall. Samsung has a 3X telephoto that can shoot about 70mm, which is a very useful focal length for portrait photography. The Pixel not having this shorter zoom does mean the phone can either shoot at a very wide 1X or tight 5X, with digital zoom as the only option in between. In the below 3X samples, you can see the Pixel 8 Pro's shot lacks the subtle depth that comes from a telephoto sensor, and also when zoomed into 100%, the details are very soft.

Close

Ultra-wide

For the ultra-wide camera, I generally find the Pixel's ultra-wide to have sharper details in the corners, likely due to the fact it uses a more pixel dense sensor, but as I always say, no one really snaps ultra-wide shots to pixel peep, so I think both of these cameras are pretty even.

Close

Selfie

Generally speaking, Samsung's selfies produce more details of my face, and keeps my face well illuminated too, but at the expense of exposure of the background. Pixel's image generally looks better balanced, but could leave my face with shadows. This almost comes down to personal preferences, I think both cameras perform well.

Close

Other features

Both the S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro offer a "Pro mode" that's basically manual controls that allow adjusting ISO and shutter speed. Both phones also have AI photo editing features that can remove objects and fill them with original pixels. I find Samsung's AI photo editing to be a bit ahead of Google's, because you can make multiple edits before "generating" the new shot, while the Pixel 8 Pro can only do one at a time.