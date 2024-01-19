Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Larger in most ways The Galaxy S24 Ultra has one of the best displays on any phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm with 12GB of RAM. With a large 5,000mAh battery and an incredible array of cameras, this phone is a powerhouse for creators. Pros Larger 6.8-inch display with 120Hz support Larger battery at 5,000mAh S Pen included Cons Very expensive Some colors are exclusive to Samsung.com $1300 at Samsung

If you want a powerful phone with a big screen and years of software support, Samsung and Apple are two of the strongest contenders with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both of these phones are huge, with a 6.8-inch display on the Samsung and 6.7 inches on the iPhone. And since they both have excellent camera tech, internal hardware, and connectivity, it can be hard to tell which phone will give you the best experience.

Pricing, availability, and specs

Both of these phones are pricey, with the iPhone starting at $1,200 with just 256GB of storage. You can also get a 512GB model for $1,400, and 1TB for $1,600. That’s expensive for a phone without a folding display, but also gets you one of the fastest and most capable smartphones ever produced. The iPhone is available in four colors — Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium — and you can get it at all major carriers, Apple itself, and many third-party retailers.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in at $1,300 for the 256GB model, with 512GB and 1TB models also available. This is the largest and most capable phone in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This phone is available in several colors, with Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow available at most retailers. If you buy directly from Samsung, you can also get Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, or Titanium Orange.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Apple A17 Pro Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 4,422mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 iOS 17 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 USB 3.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thread Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.29 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Weight 8.22 ounces 7.8 ounces (221g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 $1,200 Security Ultrasonic fingerprint reader Face ID

Design and display

Both huge, both gorgeous

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s design didn’t surprise anybody, with similar proportions and feel in the hand compared to previous generations. If you’ve used a Pro Max iPhone in the past, you’ve got a good idea of what you’re getting into. With comfortably rounded corners, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display offers plenty of real estate for iOS 17 and apps designed to work with Apple’s operating system.

The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a balance of smooth performance and battery savings. In the top and center, a cutout called the Dynamic Island allows for the under-screen front cameras and Face ID hardware to function. The metal edges of the phone are made from ultra-durable titanium with the back made of frosted glass.

When it comes to charging, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get an upgrade to USB-C with USB 3.0 speeds and support for PD fast charging. This offers a significant file transfer speed advantage over previous generation iPhones, but that's old news to Samsung users, who've been using USB 3.0 speeds for a few generations now.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a larger 6.8-inch display with much sharper corners, maximizing the screen size. This AMOLED panel also supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and has a relatively small hole-punch for the front camera. The size and shape are similar to that of the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra from last year, but thinner, with a much more square design than the iPhone that calls back to the popular Note series. Like the iPhone, the S24 Ultra’s frame is also made out of titanium, but it's still worth grabbing one of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases to keep it looking new.

Speaking of the Note, the S24 Ultra comes with an S Pen that conveniently stores inside the phone, making it quick and easy to take a note or just use your phone with pinpoint precision. Both phones are water and dust-resistant with IP68 ratings.

Performance

Galaxy S24 Ultra coming in with the newer chip and AI capabilities

When it comes to performance, both phones are excellent, with the iPhone powered by the A17 Pro SoC and the Galaxy S24 Ultra powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. The iPhone gets by with a healthy 8GB of RAM, while all versions of the S24 Ultra come with 12GB of RAM. The extra RAM in the Galaxy gives it a little more wiggle room for multitasking, but that will come down more to the differences between Android and iOS than anything. Both phones are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants with no expansions.

Regardless, both phones are among the fastest available for their respective operating systems, and the hardware on both should handle any app you throw at it with ease.

The Galaxy S24 phones can turn entire chunks of text into another language or use generative AI to format the text like summaries or bullet points.

For connectivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max both support 5G on all of the major carriers, including mmWave speeds. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a bit easier to activate for some with a physical SIM slot on the bottom, while Apple requires users to switch to eSIM. Both phones support 6GHz Wi-Fi, with the S24 Ultra taking the edge thanks to Wi-Fi 7 support compared to Wi-Fi 6E on iPhone. Naturally, these phones are backward compatible with older versions of Wi-Fi, so there’s no need for an upgrade, but with one of the best Wi-Fi routers with 6GHz support, you could unlock some more speed.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a larger battery than the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 5,000mAh, so it should last all day. Neither phone includes a charger in the box, so you'll want to grab one of the best chargers for the Galaxy S24 if you don't already have one. Both phones charge via USB-C, so if you choose the iPhone, you'll still want one of the best USB-C PD chargers for fast charging.

Cameras

Samsung has a whopping 200MP main lens

Camera performance is very subjective, with software playing a major role in the photo you actually see. Generally, Samsung leans towards a more vibrant look, while Apple uses more natural colors. This can vary greatly due to the lighting, subject, and camera mode, however, so you’ll need to wait for our sample shots to see which final image you prefer.

Regarding pure hardware, Samsung takes the cake with a massive 200MP main camera. It’s helped by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with a 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto with a 3x zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a more restrained 48MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with a 5x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Both phones support optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main and telephoto cameras to help keep your shot steady and clear. Only the iPhone has OIS on the front camera, which could help keep video looking smooth using the front camera in video calls or vlogging.

Which is right for you?

If you’re looking for the best possible hardware, Samsung has the edge with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung’s screen technology is some of the best in the industry, and the S24 Ultra is no different with its gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED panel. The included S Pen also makes that big screen more useful with easier note-taking and multitasking.

As one of the biggest Android manufacturers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will work well with 5G from any of the Big Three carriers with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 support, keeping speeds high at home. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes in more colors if you’re willing to buy directly from Samsung. Finally, Samsung has promised seven years of updates for the S24 Ultra, so you know you’ll be up-to-date as long as you keep the phone.

While the latest Samsung comes out ahead, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still an incredible phone. The A17 Pro under the hood has plenty of power for just about any app, including demanding 3D games. The 6.7-inch display isn’t quite as big, and the lack of a stylus on the iPhone limits you to more traditional smartphone usage, but it still looks great with a 120Hz refresh rate and strong brightness.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will work on all the major 5G networks in the U.S. and even supports Wi-Fi 6E for multi-gig Wi-Fi speeds at home. Apple has also demonstrated that it’s willing to keep its phones up to date for years, so you don’t need to worry about security vulnerabilities or losing access to the latest OS before you’re ready to upgrade.