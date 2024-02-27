Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera system is perhaps the most versatile in the phone space, with a 200MP main camera and a new 50MP 5X periscope zoom lens, along with a 3X telephoto and an ultra-wide. $1300 at Amazon

OnePlus stole a lot of thunder from Samsung last fall, when its foldable phone, the Open, was generally considered to be better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by most tech publications, including XDA. Can the OnePlus 12 do the same to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, particular in the all-important camera area? Samsung is leaning heavily into AI features this year, offering just a new 5X zoom lens along with older sensors, while OnePlus did what it always does and chased new hardware with gaudy numbers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Pricing and Availability

Both phones are available for purchase now, though Samsung has much wider availability. In addition to being on Amazon and Best Buy just like the OnePlus 12, Samsung's phone can also be found across all major US carriers (and carriers around the world).

The S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, but there are some trade-in offers and deals that can shave the price. OnePlus, meanwhile, is offering a generous trade-in offer for consumers who buy from their website directly: the deal will cut at least $100 off the retail price if you trade in any phone in any condition (so even a 20-year-old broken flip phone would work).



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra OnePlus 12 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Micro SD card support No No Rear camera 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4) 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Front camera 12MP wide (f/2.2) 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm Battery 5,000mAh 5,400mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Weight 8.22 ounces 7.76 ounces (220g) IP Rating IP68 IP65 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Black, Green Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Price Starting at $1,299 Starting at $800

Camera hardware overview

S24 Ultra in titanium (left) and OnePlus 12 in black (right)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear-facing camera system consists four lenses, co-headlined by a 200-megapixel main camera with 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 50MP 5X periscope zoom lens. The other two lenses, a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP 3X telephoto zoom lens, while still decent performers in 2024, are long in the tooth and in need of upgrade. Around the front is a 12MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 12's main camera uses the Sony LYT-808, a relatively new "pixel stacked" sensor developed by Sony that claims the pixel stacking tech can overcome the relatively smaller 1/1.4-inch sensor size. The OnePlus 12 also has a new 64MP 3X periscope zoom lens with a 1/2-inch sensor.

While this zoom lens does not have the range of Samsung's 5X, the 1/2-inch sensor is quite a bit larger than the S24 Ultra's periscope, and OnePlus' zoom lens also has faster aperture. But the OnePlus 12 does not have a secondary zoom lens like Samsung, instead relying on in-sensor cropping to get a 6X image that the company claims is lossless quality. Around the front is a 32MP front-facing camera.

Samsung's camera system may seem more impressive to casual fans due to eye-grabbing numbers like 200MP and 5X zoom, but the reality is OnePlus' camera hardware has larger sensors that are newer across the board, which generally gives it an advantage. We will see if Samsung's software process can outdo OnePlus'.

Main camera

I've snapped over hundreds of photos with each phone over the past few weeks and one thing was already clear to me even before I did side-by-side pixel peeping: Samsung has given the S24 Ultra a new processing that aims for more realistic, accurate colors, while OnePlus 12 has slightly exaggerated contrast (apparently, the Hasselblad color science). When you look at photos captured by each phone side-by-side, the difference is drastic. Reds and blues pop much more in the OnePlus shots.

Colors are subjective — some will prefer natural tones, while others will gravitate towards the K-Pop-style pop (ironically, it's the Chinese brand doing the K-Pop colors this time around). But what's not arguable are things like image sharpness and dynamic range. I find that Samsung's 200MP main camera with a slightly larger sensor generally produces sharper images during the day. In the two sets below (each a 100% crop), we can see Samsung's image maintains more details.

But the script flips when the sun sets (or in a darker interior setting), with the OnePlus shot using heavier software processing to produce a picture that's cleaner, with less noise and artifacts. Both phones produce about the same natural bokeh when there's an object/subject in the foreground, though both lag behind the larger 1-inch sensors seen in other phones. I think for main cameras, both of these shooters are very good with little flaws.

Zoom lens(es)

Close

Here, the S24 Ultra has two zoom lenses, a short (3X) and a longer (5X), while OnePlus is going to use one 3X and then rely on cropping to produce a 6X. As I said earlier, OnePlus 12's 64MP, 1/2-inch periscope zoom camera is using larger sensor and faster aperture than either of Samsung's zoom lenses, so the results are pretty one-sided, especially at the shorter 3X range.

Below are a set of 3X zoom images. Samsung's 10MP telephoto lens is at least three years old, and it's showing its age. Even without pixel peeing, OnePlus 12's 3X shots are sharper, with stronger bokeh and less noise.

But if we zoom in, the difference is big.

Moving to the longer zoom, which is 5X optical for Samsung, and a 6X in-sensor crop from OnePlus, the gap is much closer. I still would give the slight edge to the OnePlus 12's 6X shots over the S24 Ultra's 5X shots, however.

At 10X zoom, which both phones rely on digital cropping, it's basically a tie. OnePlus' 10X shot of the Bruce Lee graffiti is cleaner than Samsung's, but the S24 Ultra takes the second set with sharper details.

Basically, the OnePlus 12's 3X periscope zoom can go toe to toe with the S24 Ultra'd 5X zoom. Samsung's 3X telephoto really needs to be upgraded next year.

Ultra-wide

For ultra-wides, both phones offer cameras that capture a sweeping field of view with a focal length of around 14mm.

From afar, the shots look pretty even, but if you care to pixel peep, the OnePlus 12's more pixel-dense ultra-wide sensor captures shots with a bit more sharpness. Still, no one really snaps ultra-wide shots to pixel peep, so I'd call this a tie.

Front-facing camera

It's interesting that during the day, the OnePlus shots appear more processed, while the S24 Ultra shots look more natural. But move to nighttime, and it's the other way around. I'll spare you guys the horror from having to see 100% crops of my face up close, so we can call this one a tie too.

Video and other features

While the OnePlus 12's video performance is good, it's no match for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which arguably has the best video performance among all modern Android phones. Video is stable across all the lenses, and the transition between lenses is more consistent on the S24 Ultra.

Samsung also takes the edge in features, with a suite of AI tools, like generative photo editing, and the ability to remove reflections from images. OnePlus' Pro Mode is a bit better in my opinion, but overall I think Samsung takes this category.

Which camera is better?

This is a close one. The S24 Ultra wins in the main camera department slightly, and video recording performance is notably better. OnePlus, meanwhile, wins in zoom and ultra-wide photography. Selfies are a wash.

I believe the tele lens is highly important (I find the main camera shoots at a focal length that's too wide), so the OnePlus having a noticeably superior 3X zoom is the difference maker for me. When you factor in the $400 price difference, I'd say OnePlus wins this one.

But your mileage may vary. You may not care as much about shooting with the tele camera, and Samsung having more carrier subsidies could just make the price difference a non-issue. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has more AI features to play with, and has superior video capabilities. You can't go wrong with either.