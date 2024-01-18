Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 Ultra continues the line of phablet smartphones from Samsung with the superlative S Pen, which is stowed inside the body of the phone when not in use. This year the camera array gains a new 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, adding to the already great camera system. Pros Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform promises huge performance gains Samsung's AMOLED screens are the best around S Pen with on-device storage Cons More expensive, especially at higher storage tiers $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 Google's Pixel range has always been marketed on the strength of its camera system, and the Pixel 8 Pro continues that trend. It's the gold standard for Android smartphones to aim at, but the Tensor G3 chip is slower than the competition, and it has middling battery life. Pros Generative AI capabilities are astonishingly good Still the best Android camera system to beat Rounded edges make it comfortable to hold Cons Tensor G3 runs warm and isn't super speedy $799 at Best Buy $799 at Amazon



Samsung's Galaxy S24 range is finally here, including the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has an all-new chip and a new 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Before you hit that preorder button and start looking at the best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, though, check out some of the best phones that are already on the market, so you can make an informed decision.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro takes a slightly different approach to Android, keeping the operating system mostly stock while adding some Pixel-specific features that take advantage of the AI prowess of its upgraded Tensor chip. It's a powerful flagship while being more affordable than other devices in its class, and well worth taking a second look at, especially if you want a big screen.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro: Price, specs & availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was announced on Jan. 17, 2024. The 256GB storage option costs $1,300 and is available to preorder now, with an estimated shipping date of Jan. 30. It's available from the Samsung website, bigger retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and all major carriers.

The Pixel 8 Pro was announced on Oct. 4 last year and went on sale a week later. The 128GB model is $999 MSRP, but it's been on the market for a little while now, and you can routinely find it at deep discounts of $200 or so. That makes it closer to the price you'd pay for a premium midranger these days, giving you a ton of value. You can get it from Google, Best Buy, Amazon, or most carriers, including Google Fi Wireless.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Google Tensor G3 Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness RAM 12GB 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,000mAh 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14 Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.4x 3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Weight 8.22 ounces 7.5 ounces (213g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 27W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 Starts at $999 Micro SD card support No No Front camera 12MP wide (f/2.2) 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD Rear camera 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4) 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom

Design and display

Battle of the big screens

The Galaxy S24 Ultra keeps the edgy design language of previous models, with a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that, in contrast to many flagships, is perfectly flat. That's because it's designed to work with the superlative S Pen stylus, which slots nicely in a garage on the bottom edge. The S24 Ultra uses titanium for the frame for the first time, as Samsung considers it more durable. The Pixel 8 Pro uses aluminum, which is the usual material used in phones. Both phones are very close in dimensions, with the S24 Ultra being a tenth of an inch wider and almost three-quarters of an ounce heavier. Neither is what you'd consider a lightweight phone, so if you prefer something more pocketable, you'll want to look elsewhere.

The Pixel 8 Pro is more rounded than the S24 Ultra, and it has the signature camera bar all recent Pixel models use. It will have a better hand feel since the rounded edges are nice to grip, and the camera bar provides a natural rest and balancing point. Both are incredibly well-made, and the design differences boil down to personal choice. That choice might be as simple as the colors the phone comes in, with the S24 Ultra coming in more colors, but the Pixel 8 Pro does have that fetching blue color that no other brand offers.

Display-wise, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display, with a 1-to-120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts 2,600 nits of peak brightness and 501 PPI, so it's brighter and going to be crisper than the Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung has a reputation for quality displays, and we called the S23 Ultra among the best smartphone displays we've seen, so we have high hopes for the S24 Ultra once we get hands-on for a full review.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a slightly smaller screen with a 6.7-inch Super Actua LPTO OLED panel. This has a 20:9 aspect ratio at 1344x2922 resolution and a 489 PPI density. It also has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, HDR, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. It might not be the brightest on the market (and the S24 Ultra might eclipse it once we see the full specifications), but you won't have any issues using it outside.

Both of these displays are among the best in any smartphone, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is slightly bigger, brighter, and packed with more pixels.

Performance and battery

One is far more efficient

With the S24 Ultra, Samsung has moved to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will likely bring both power and efficiency improvements over the Gen 2 chip used in the current S23 Ultra. It's also paired with 12GB of RAM this time for every storage tier, whether that's 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. We were able to get nearly 36 hours of use between charges with 4–6 hours of screen-on time on the prior model, and that should be in the same ballpark for the S24 Ultra or even a little longer, as Samsung kept the same 5,000 mAh battery this generation. That's while being able to run any app we want and multitask, so you won't be wanting for performance on the S24 Ultra.

Samsung has a current push of "AI for All," with multiple AI-powered features on the S24 Ultra. Some of these use the same Gemini models that are onboard the Pixel 8 Pro, powering the Generative Edit feature in Samsung's Gallery application, and summarization feature in Notes, Voice Recorder, and the generative AI features in the Keyboard which provide tonal analysis and suggest text options. The S24 Ultra can also do live translations on voice calls and in messaging chains, or serve as an interpreter in face-to-face interactions.

Google uses its own chip, the Tensor G3, in the Pixel 8 Pro, which might be slower than the competition, but Google has packed in generative AI into the device and somewhat fixed the thermal issues of the Tensor G2. This is still a very capable chip, able to power through AI-powered photo editing and computational photography, two of the main selling points of any Pixel device.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050 mAh battery, but it is more power-hungry than Qualcomm's best, so the S24 Ultra wins here on technical merit, although it might not make that much of a difference in daily use if you're used to nightly charging of your smartphone. It's also paired with 12GB of RAM, and you can get 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

And speaking of charging, the Pixel 8 Pro has 27W wired charging which isn't up to the competition but will fill the battery back up in short order. The S24 Ultra has 45W wired charging though, so it will charge faster. Both are lagging behind the other Android manufacturers that offer 60W, 80W, or even 100W charging speeds, so both have a little work here to catch up.

Software

Two different ways to Android

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs Android 14, with One UI 6.1 as a skin. The Pixel 8 Pro also runs Android 14, and uses the Pixel Launcher. Both devices come with seven generations of operating system updates and seven years of security updates as a promise, so your expensive flagship will stay relevant for years to come. Samsung's One UI is the best Android system for multitasking, and it will make the most of the large screen of the S24 Ultra and the S Pen stylus.

The Pixel 8 Pro generating entirely new realistic-looking backgrounds in under a minute.

It's worth mentioning that, for the most part, the AI features Samsung is touting for the S24 Ultra are also present on the Pixel 8 Pro. This includes things like generative AI for replacing the background in images or removing unwanted elements, live transcriptions in the Voice Recorder app and being able to translate in real time in phone calls. That also includes Google's Circle to Search feature, which enables search by circling or scribbling over the object or line of text you want to search for. That removes the need to tweak the search terms to find what you want, as the AI does the heavy lifting for you with image recognition.

Cameras

Megapixels aren't everything

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a new 50MP telephoto sensor with a 5x optical zoom. That's a quadruple threat of smartphone cameras, and as three of those were also used on the S23 Ultra, we have a good idea of the quality of images it will take. The selfie camera is 12MP with an 80-degree FOV, which is more than enough for arm's length photos.

We'll have photos and a full review of the S24 Ultra soon, but even without that, the camera system won't disappoint. I can't remember the last time Samsung made a bad camera system, and it has gotten better at producing more natural-looking images in recent years.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. Will one fewer sensor hinder its performance vs the S24 Ultra? Well, in our review, we called it "flat out better" than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which might turn out to be the same again with the newer Galaxy. It's astonishing that a camera array with fewer on-paper specifications could out-shoot the Ultra, but that just shows you how good Google's computational photography team is. We look forward to seeing what happens once our review is finished, but until then, enjoy some camera samples from the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 Pro camera samples

Close

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro: Do you prefer One UI or vanilla Android?

We've previously recommended the Galaxy S23 Ultra over the Pixel 8 Pro, and the release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra just means we're changing the number in that choice. The Pixel 8 Pro is astonishing value when it's on sale (which is often), but the S24 Ultra simply outclasses the Pixel in every way. It's now got on-device AI, which was the only thing it couldn't do that the Pixel could, and looks to be another amazing entry for Samsung's range. It has an even more efficient processor with a huge battery that will add up to great battery life, an excellent camera setup made better by upgrading the 5x telephoto to 50MP, and a beautiful and large flat AMOLED screen.

Just remember to pick up one of the best chargers that's suitable for the 45W fast charging, as Samsung no longer includes them in the packaging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Editor's Choice The Galaxy S24 Ultra continues the line of phablet smartphones from Samsung with the superlative S Pen, which is stowed inside the body of the phone when not in use. This year the camera array gains a new 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, adding to the already great camera system. $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

The Pixel 8 Pro is no slouch in daily use, or in photography, although it does lag behind in battery life, even with a similar battery size. It's still a great device for most users, and when it's 20% off or more, it's a relative bargain, giving you flagship performance for a more affordable price tag.