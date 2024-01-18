Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung's S24 Ultra is the brand's latest king-of-kings smartphone. With an all-new super-powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, alongside a suite of impressive hardware, a gorgeous display, and an impressive camera array, this is shaping up to be one of the most impressive Android phones around. Pros Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Top-tier hardware AMOLED display Cons Expensive $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung's finally announced its Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, but don't jump straight to the best S24 Ultra cases or the favorite S24 chargers just yet. You might not need to spend an arm and a leg on an S24 Ultra, because you can still opt for an older Galaxy, like an S21 Ultra, and save yourself a ton of money on a flagship that's just a few years past its prime.

Here's the ultimate comparison between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

Price, availability, and specs

The S24 Ultra has been announced, and it will be available at your retailer of choice starting January 31st. The S24 Ultra starts at $1300 for the 256GB base model, while the 512GB and 1TB models will cost more. Pre-orders are live now, and if you pre-order on the Samsung site, you'll get a free storage upgrade. This means if you buy a 512GB S24 Ultra, you'll get a 1TB model.

The S21 Ultra is a few years old at this point, so its availability isn't what it used to be. However, you can still find them in the wild. Refurbished S21 Ultras are on sale at Amazon right now for $358, for example. It may be tough finding a new one, outside a reseller like eBay, and you likely won't find any at your local T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T shop, but they haven't disappeared.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100 Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 One UI 3.1 over Android 11 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 2.97 x 6.5 x 0.35 inches (75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown Weight 8.22 ounces 8 ounces (227g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 25W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 Around $450 (renewed) Stylus S Pen included No

Design

In general, there are a lot of similarities between the S24 Ultra and the S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy phones are on the boxier side, and they've got a bit more of an industrial feel to them than a smartphone like a Pixel. In general, the S21 Ultra feels slightly chunkier in terms of its design, especially with its camera cutout, while the S24 seems a bit cleaner to the eye.

There are a few other minor differences between the two. The S21 Ultra uses an older Gorilla Glass Victus panel, while the newer Galaxies use the second generation of the Victus. The S21 Ultra also doesn't feature an S Pen slot, which helps to explain why older Galaxy Ultra cases don't fit newer Galaxies. Corners on the S21 Ultra are more rounded than what you see with the S24 Ultra, too.

Big picture, these phones are pretty similar. Sure, you miss out on the latest Gorilla Glass tech with the S21, but it's not necessarily a night-and-day difference. Visually, some may prefer the more rounded look of the S21, while others may like the more angular aesthetic of the S24 Ultra.

Display

When it comes to display, there's a lot of overlap. Both feature 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rates; however, there are some minor differences, like the S24 Ultra can dynamically lower its refresh rate more than the S21 Ultra can to improve battery life.

We don't know just how bright the S24 Ultra will get, but in recent years, Galaxy phones have been getting brighter. For example, the S23 Ultra hit 1750 nits, while the S21 Ultra caps out at around 1300 nits, so we'd expect there to be a similar gap between the S24 Ultra and the S21 Ultra.

Altogether, though, while the display on the S24 Ultra is slightly more advanced and will likely get brighter, these panels are quite competitive with each other and can both offer up some seriously beautiful scenes. Whichever way you go, you won't be disappointed.

Hardware and performance

Galaxy S24 Ultra summarizing an article using Browser Assist

Interestingly, while the S21 Ultra is the older phone, it can support up to 16GB of memory, while the S24 Ultra caps out at 12GB. Although, 16GB of RAM is not really something you need in a smartphone. Aside from RAM, there is a pretty substantial difference in processing power. The S24 Ultra runs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the S21 Ultra sports the Snapdragon 888.

According to chipmaker Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a major improvement in CPU, GPU, and AI processing power over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the S23 Galaxy line, while even the second-generation Snapdragon 8 outcompetes the Snapdragon 888 found in the S21 Ultra. This isn't much of a surprise, considering newer Galaxies always offer newer, faster hardware, but that's not to say the S21 Ultra is slow or otherwise performs poorly.

You won't have any issues browsing the web, scrolling through social media, multitasking, and playing games on the S21 Ultra. It's just more so the case that if you're looking for the best mobile gaming performance or to get as much AI processing power as you can, you'll be better off with a more recent, more powerful flagship like the S24 Ultra. But not everyone plans on serious mobile gaming or relying on AI all that much, so this may not be relevant to you.

It's also worth noting that the S Pen works with both the S24 Ultra and the S21 Ultra, but you won't get built-in S Pen storage on the S21 Ultra like we've seen in more recent Galaxy releases. Furthermore, while the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra include an S Pen in the box, it's an optional accessory for the S21 Ultra, so an extra purchase will be necessary if you want one.

All told, there's no doubt the S24 Ultra is the more powerful phone. But unless you really need some serious power in your smartphone, like a hardcore mobile gamer might, there's a good chance you'll get more than enough performance out of the S21 Ultra.

Camera

With the S21 Ultra, you're getting a 108MP f/1.8 wide sensor, a 10MP f/4.9 telephoto sensor, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor alongside a 40MP f/2.2 front-facing selfie camera. On the S24 Ultra side, you get a 200MP f/1.7 wide sensor, a 50MP f/3.4 telephoto sensor, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor on top of a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing selfie camera. Certainly some impressive specs for both phones.

As you can see, Galaxy cameras have evolved over the years, so the S24 is, indeed, endowed with some superior specs, but with its own four-camera array, the S21 Ultra is no slouch when it comes to taking pictures or shooting video. Even with the S21 Ultra, you get features like HDR support, support for 100x digital zoom, 8K/24FPS or 4K/60FPS video recording, and more. For casual photography and recording, this is more than enough power.

However, there's little doubt the S24 has the superior camera system. We haven't had a chance to review it ourselves just yet, but the similar setup on the S23 Ultra we called an overall incredible system in our review that was highlighted by its meaty 200MP sensor. Not only were we impressed by the hardware, but in recent years, Samsung's photography software has also improved, making pictures taken on the S23 Ultra look "vibrant and natural-looking" to our eyes.

If you're looking for the best camera, that's the S24 Ultra, but for people who just want to be able to take some good-looking pictures here and there, the S21 Ultra can easily handle all that.

Battery life

Source: Samsung

We haven't had a chance to review the S24 Ultra yet, so you'll have to hang tight for our full thoughts. However, considering that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the S24 Ultra is set to improve efficiency, we'd generally expect the S24 Ultra to at least match the S23 Ultra's battery life.

With the S23 Ultra, we managed to get, on average, 36 hours of use between charges with around 4–6 hours of screen time each day. For a smartphone, that's generally excellent battery life, and even if the S24 Ultra performed slightly worse, it'd be a strong showing. In all likelihood, you won't need to worry about bringing a charger with you wherever you go when it comes to the S24 Ultra.

In our experience with the S21 Ultra, we were able to manage a full day of battery life, but it wasn't entirely consistent; although, we didn't spend more than a few days testing out its endurance. Your mileage may vary, depending on what your daily usage looks like.

While the S24 Ultra's battery life we'd wager will be superior, the S21 Ultra isn't a terrible performer.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: Which is right for you?

It's no shock that the S24 Ultra is a better phone. It has more features, newer hardware, faster performance, an upgraded camera setup, and better battery life, to name just a few differences. Of course, this is all to be expected with a couple of generations of improvements.

While the S24 Ultra may be the winner, don't let that discourage you from considering the S21 Ultra. It has a lot of overlap with the S24 Ultra, and you can pick one up for a fraction of the price of newer Galaxy flagships. If you don't need the fastest processor or the absolute best hardware, the S21 Ultra is still a capable phone with more than enough processing power for most folks.

Of course, make sure to check back for our full thoughts on the S24 Ultra.

