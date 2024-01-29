Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra A worthy upgrade Samsung didn't make any major changes with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, instead bringing some welcome refinements under the hood. Given that these phones are already nearly perfect, that's just fine. The Galaxy S24 Ultra still sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a storable S Pen stylus, and great performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. If you want the best Android money can buy, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is it. Pros Large and lovely AMOLED display Superb hardware Excellent camera setup New and useful AI features Cons Undeniably expensive Some may not like the squared-off screen edges $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Samsung

Samsung's annual Galaxy Unpacked event has landed, with the Korean tech giant pulling back the curtain on the latest generation of its Galaxy S phones. The Galaxy S24 lineup includes the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's plus-sized premium Android built for people who want a smartphone that can do it all (and are willing to pay for it). In 2022, we stated that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was the best smartphone money could buy, but how does the Galaxy S24 Ultra compare?

You can get a Galaxy S22 for considerably less than retail today, so this question is worth asking. Neither the Galaxy S24 nor Galaxy S22 are cheap phones, though, and if you're eyeballing either of these, you're probably looking for a premium Android experience. Below, we'll look at these two high-end flagships, comparing their specs, features, and other details to help you decide which is most worthy of your cash.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Price, specs & availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra have a starting price of $1,199 at retail, although you can get the S22 Ultra for cheaper today (assuming you can still find it new). Although the Galaxy S Ultra devices are some of the priciest smartphones on the market, it's still a relief that the Galaxy S24 Ultra didn't get a price bump, even in the wake of recent inflation. Configuration options for both are limited to storage, with the fully upgraded 1TB model carrying a $1,619 MSRP.

The Galaxy S22 is available in seven colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. The Galaxy S24 is available in four colors as of now: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. If previous releases give any clue, we can expect more colors to become available for the Galaxy S24 in the coming months. As with other Samsung phones, the Galaxy S Ultra devices are available from Samsung, major network carriers, and retail outlets such as Amazon and Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz) RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13 and One UI 5.1) Camera (Rear, Front) 108MP f/1.8 wide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 40MP f/2.2 front-facing Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red Weight 8.22 ounces 8.04 ounces Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 Starting at $1,199 (MSRP) Micro SD card support No No Stylus S Pen included S Pen included Security Ultrasonic fingerprint reader Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock

Design

Same look, a little more squared

Samsung didn't veer too far off its usual course with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is instantly recognizable with its squared-off corners, five-lens rear camera module, and lovely edge-to-edge display. The Galaxy S24 Ultra retains the 6.8-inch screen size of its recent predecessors, with almost identical dimensions to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S24 Ultra is slightly heavier at 8.22 ounces compared to the S22 Ultra's 8.04, despite being slightly thinner at 0.34 inch compared to the 0.35-inch thick S22 Ultra. These slight differences are unlikely to be felt in the hand. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a flatter face than the S22 Ultra, and the boxier design is noticeable. That means you'll also want to invest in a good case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S Ultra devices effectively replaced the Galaxy Note series when Samsung discontinued that line, so the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S22 Ultra come with an S Pen stylus that you can stow inside the phone. Both phones also boast an impressive IP68 water resistance rating. This means these devices are safe from rain, splashes, spills, and even complete submersion in water (although it's still a good idea to keep most electronics above water).

Display

Big and beautiful

Premium phones are usually big, and the Galaxy S Ultra series is no exception. It also makes sense that, with the Galaxy Note devices no longer around, the Ultra phones would feature plus-sized displays for stylus use. The Galaxy S24 Ultra retains the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of the Galaxy S22, offering a Quad HD+ resolution and smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The screens on both phones are big, bright, beautiful, and responsive to the included S Pen stylus. Samsung greatly improved the latency of the S Pen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which doodlers and note-takers will appreciate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also retains Samsung's Vision Booster feature, automatically adjusting the display's brightness based on ambient lighting conditions. There are no major upgrades to the screen with the latest model, but that's not a bad thing, considering it's arguably the best display you'll see on any smartphone today.

Software

Samsung One UI is perfect for big phones

Galaxy S phones run on the Android OS overlaid with Samsung's One UI interface. The Galaxy S22 Ultra shipped with Android 12, while the new Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 with One UI 6. Samsung recently rolled out the Android 14 update for its Galaxy S22 phones, so there aren't major differences between the S22 and S24 Ultra models. Samsung's software support is reliable, and the Galaxy phones offer a slick Android experience for the millions of people who prefer that mobile ecosystem over iOS. The list of One UI features is too long to list here. In short, Samsung's software interface offers an enhanced and customizable Android experience tailored to larger phones like the Galaxy S Ultra devices.

The Galaxy S24 series also brings Galaxy AI, Samsung's new AI-powered personal assistant that has some interesting capabilities. For example, Galaxy AI can translate and interpret text on the fly, allowing for smoother communication across language barriers. There's also Chat Assist, which helps you polish up your translated messages (such as adjusting your tone or intent) to create smoother, more natural-feeling conversations. There are other handy features, such as Browser Assist, which can give you a quick bullet-point summary of an article you opened. The list goes on. These are new innovations that were completely absent from previous Galaxy phones, highlighting Samsung's commitment to integrating AI technology into its devices moving forward.

Performance

Same blazing-fast hardware, now with AI

As is often the case with new flagships, Samsung's biggest upgrades to the Ultra line with the Galaxy S24 Ultra are on the inside. The beating heart of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which succeeds the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, by contrast, runs on the Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 chip. That last-gen processor is no slouch, to be sure, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has the advantage. According to Qualcomm's benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 30% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with vastly improved AI processing and language modeling capabilities.

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes standard with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base configuration. In contrast, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's base model had only 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra bumped the base storage to 256GB but offered only 8GB of RAM in its cheapest configuration, so the S24 Ultra outpaces them both. Regarding performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the clear winner here, which should come as no shock considering it's a new phone. Users can expect excellent app performance, smooth multitasking, and impressive gaming capabilities from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with greatly improved horsepower for AI and LLM applications.

Nevertheless, these generative AI tasks aren't that demanding on hardware, and we expect that older devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be able to run these new features just fine. The Galaxy AI functions are tied to software, not hardware, as we noted in our Galaxy S24 series hands-on. In other words, any Galaxy device with access to Android 14 and OneUI 6.1 can use Galaxy AI.

Battery life & charging

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S22 Ultra feature generously sized 5,000mAh internal batteries. Time will tell how long the Galaxy S24 Ultra can handle the rigors of everyday use before needing a charge, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra was very good for such a powerful phone, even if it could be a bit inconsistent at times in our hands-on tests. The Galaxy S23 Ultra polishes things a bit, and we expect the S24 Ultra won't disappoint.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same about charging. Samsung is still lagging behind other brands regarding charging speeds, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S22 Ultra offering 45W wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. This was merely the average in 2022 when the Galaxy S22 Ultra was released; it made less sense in 2023 and seems like a lazy oversight in 2024. It's not slow, but Samsung is clearly behind the curve. Without considering other phones, though, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S22 Ultra break even in terms of charging capabilities. On the bright side, a good Galaxy S24 charger will work fine for either device.

Camera

The excellent Ultra camera is now even better

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and S22 Ultra pack superb camera modules (as if their imposing camera modules weren't enough indication). We stated in 2022 that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras were nearly perfect. The S24 Ultra takes things further, cranking the main rear camera's sensor up to 200 megapixels and the telephoto lens to 50MP. That's a clear improvement over the S22 Ultra's 108MP main shooter and 40MP telephoto lens. Samsung has been slow to upgrade the Ultra's camera module since 2021, so it's good to see that we're getting noteworthy changes this year. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still offers a great camera setup, and smartphone photographers will find plenty to love about either phone. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is simply a bit better.

The Galaxy AI features introduced with One UI 6.1 extend to the camera, as well. For instance, the Circle to Search function lets you draw a circle around an item in a photo and perform a quick Google image search. There's also AI-powered photo editing, which makes it easy to alter pictures with generative AI right within the photo gallery. This isn't exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, though, and any phone that can run Android 14 and One UI 6.1 can use these features. That includes many last-gen devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Which is right for you?

The S24 Ultra is the premium Android to get in 2024

You can't go wrong with the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Ultra, but if you're willing to pay the premium for a phone like that, the latest model is worth the cash. Samsung didn't re-write the Ultra formula for its 2024 release, and that's fine with us. The Galaxy S24 Ultra brings some nice upgrades, such as a beefed-up camera setup and a considerably more efficient CPU and GPU, while keeping the gorgeous AMOLED display, responsive stylus, and generous battery life of its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Editor's choice If you're willing to shell out the cash for a high-end flagship and want the best Android money can buy, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is it. It retains everything we love about the Galaxy S Ultra lineup while bringing some noteworthy improvements to its processing power and camera setup. It's expensive, but the base model getting a RAM and storage bump over the S22 Ultra makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra worth the upgrade. $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Samsung

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains a seriously impressive phone. New stock is getting harder to find, but if you can get a deal (or don't mind buying refurbished), you'll find an excellent Android experience in the S22 Ultra for quite a bit less than what you'd pay for the latest model. Samsung's 2022 premium flagship still packs great hardware, a gorgeous display, a highly capable camera setup, and an up-to-date Android ecosystem with all the amenities of One UI 6.