Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The AI Champ The new flagship by Samsung brings in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, an impressive set of AI capabilities, titanium frame and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, outshining the S23 Ultra. Pros New AI features Faster processor and GPU Titanium frame Cons An expensive option $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Top pick from 2023 $875 $1200 Save $325 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, released in February 2023, packs a powerful punch with a 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 200 MP quad-camera setup. Pros 1440x3088 pixels resolution Long battery life Cheaper than S24 Ultra Cons Aluminum frame is not that strong $875 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy



Since the Note series by Samsung has been discontinued, the Ultra variant of the S-series does the job. It does come with the Stylus S-Pen, and the same rectangular shape that was there in the Note series. However, the real question is this: is Samsung actually making an effort to improve the top flagship devices or not? The comparison between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its predecessor, the S23 Ultra, offers some insights into Samsung's approach to innovation in its top-tier models and helps you answer this question!

Pricing and availability

No price difference for the new flagship!

The S24 Ultra has just been released and starts with a price of $1,299. The new flagship comes in three storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. For the first few days, Samsung is giving a discount by offering the 512GB variant (that would normally cost $1,419) at the price of 256GB ($1,299). Keep in mind that this discount won’t last for long. The 1TB variant is priced at $1,659, but the initial promotion discount has got it down to $1,419 only. These discounts can be availed from the official website of Samsung only. The new S-series is only available at pre-order for now, and you can get it earliest by 31st January 2024.

As for the S23 Ultra, you won’t be able to find a new device since Samsung does not sell it on its official website anymore, nor is it available on retailers like Amazon. But, for comparison, back when it was released on February 17, 2023, the S23 Ultra came at a price tag of $1,200 for the base model featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top variant was priced at $1,619 with 1TB RAM and 12GB storage.

The price difference between both phones is really thin, and doesn’t even feel like a real difference honestly. If you have an old Galaxy device, tablet, or watch, you can simply opt for a trade-in option for your new Galaxy.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.89mm) Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Samsung exclusive colors (Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red) Weight 8.22 ounces 8.25 ounces (233.8g) Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 45W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starting at $1,299 Starts at $1,200 Stylus S Pen included S Pen (included)

Performance

The S24 Ultra outshines with the new Galaxy AI capabilities

When we thought of the S24 Ultra, we expected some notable differences from the previous flagship, and key highlights include the next-gen Snapdragon processor, with improved ray tracing and AI capabilities. That said, let’s begin by comparing the performances of the two.

The Samsung S23 Ultra was announced on 1st February 2023, and it was already rumored to have the Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Working on a 4nm framework, it delivered a top-notch experience for the users expecting speed and lag-free work on resource-consuming applications. With an octa core processor and max clock speed of 3.36Ghz, it is still one of the fastest smartphones to exist.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Fast-forward today, we notice that the Samsung S24 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This is a significant improvement, as Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has advanced capabilities to handle AI and LLM tasks at a speed of 20 tokens per second.

Samsung has also introduced the new Galaxy AI, a personal AI companion for users that brings a bunch of cool AI stuff. Now, you can do Live Translate, Interpreter, and Chat Assist. Live Translate works right inside your phone app, helping you talk in real-time with someone in another language. Interpreter is like split-screen magic – it writes down live conversations between two people speaking different languages. And Chat Assist makes your translated chats feel natural, hanging out on the Samsung Keyboard. Several other amazing features are there which were not in the S23 Ultra. Honestly, it feels like Samsung has gone “all-in” on AI.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Next, noticing the key differences in processors, we found that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Plus, it shows a better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 10 score compared to the former: 2076K vs 1525K.

Another significant upgrade is in the memory bandwidth, which has seen a 20% increase, going from 64 GB/s in the Gen 2 to 77 GB/s in the Gen 3. For those who don’t know, memory bandwidth is the rate at which data can be read from or stored into a semiconductor memory by a processor. This increase means that data can be transferred more quickly between the memory and the processor, enhancing the phone's multitasking capabilities and responsiveness.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Moving on to graphics performance, the S24 Ultra has an Adreno 750 GPU while the S23 Ultra has the Adreno 740 GPU. Qualcomm claims that this is a 25% improvement over the former. However, it is only until we test it in real time, that we’ll be able to evaluate how realistic these claims are. Plus, there’s a major improvement to the overall experience, thanks to the 40% Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing.

Lastly, the operating system of S23 Ultra is Android 13 by default, but upgradeable to Android 14. On the other hand, the S24 Ultra begins with Android 14.

Display

S24 Ultra is better than S23 Ultra but still has the same resolution!

When considering the displays of both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its predecessor, it's clear that size is not an area where either model compromises, as the Ultra series is known for its substantial screens. However, beyond screen size, other factors like resolution, the type of display used, and protective features are also crucial. In that context, there’s only a marginal change to notice.

Both devices come with a 6.8 inch display with a 1440x3088 pixels resolution (500ppi) and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Both devices come with a 120Hz refresh rate. So, for the main aspects, we don't really see any difference. This is kind of an off-factor for the new flagship, since the key display aspects are almost the same.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

However, one advancement in the S24 Ultra is its superior brightness capabilities. The S23 Ultra has a peak outdoor brightness of 1,750 nits. In contrast, the S24 Ultra takes a significant leap forward with an impressive peak outdoor brightness of 2600 nits. For users often in bright outdoor environments, the S24 Ultra's higher brightness level is a game-changer. It allows for better visibility under direct sunlight, reducing glare and making the screen more readable. You’ll find this particularly useful for activities like outdoor photography, GPS navigation, or just general use in sunny conditions.

The S23 Ultra offers a QHD+ resolution with an Edge Screen, while the S24 Ultra moves to a Quad HD+ with a Flat Screen. This shift to a flat screen in the S24 Ultra may appeal to users who prefer a more traditional display geometry, which can enhance the usability and screen protector compatibility.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

As for protection, the S23 Ultra has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which is one of the finest ones we know. In the S24 Ultra, there’s a slight improvement with Corning Gorilla Armor. Samsung claims that this reduces reflections by 75% and improves visual clarity, even in direct sunlight. On top of that, the device also comes with an improved Vision Booster to enhance contrast and color for a clearly exceptional experience.

Design

The S24 Ultra comes with a top-notch titanium frame

Back when Samsung discontinued the Note series, the Ultra variant of the S-series became the next “Note-style” smartphone. Since the display size of both is the same, we don't expect much difference in terms of design either.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The S23 Ultra measures 6.43x3.07x0.35 in, while the S24 Ultra measures 6.40x3.11x0.34 in. The difference is so small most won't be able to notice it. As for the weight, the S23 Ultra comes in at 8.25 oz equivalent to 234 grams against the S24 Ultra, which weighs 8.22 oz equivalent to 233 grams. Again, not much to say here.

However, one big difference comes from the body. The S23 Ultra has an aluminum frame, while the S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame. Surprisingly, there’s no big difference in the overall weight of the device, but we can notice extensive strength in the new flagship.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

For the overall design, there’s a note-style shape with sharp edges instead of rounded ones for both devices. In color options, the S23 Ultra comes in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender, Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red. There was also the BMW M Edition design, but it's no more. As for the S24 Ultra, color options include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

Camera

The S24 Ultra has a new 50MP Periscope telephoto lens!

The Samsung S24 Ultra's camera system is a powerhouse of photography. Its combination of a high-resolution wide camera, dual telephoto lenses, and a capable ultra-wide camera makes it a versatile choice for any photography enthusiast. The only thing new (compared to the S23 Ultra) is the 50 MP telephoto lens.

Let’s start off by discussing each lens. First off, there’s a 12MP Ultrawide camera. This is equipped with an F2.2 aperture and a wide 120-degree field of view. The 120-degree field of view is perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or large group photos. Secondly, there’s a 200MP Wide Camera which is perfect for long-shot photography. Combined with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an F1.7 aperture, this camera promises sharp images with great depth and color accuracy. This is the exact setup you find in the S23 Ultra as well.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Now comes the different part. The S23 Ultra has one periscope telephoto lens (230mm) at 10MP with an f/4.9 aperture. It has Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, and 10x optical zoom as well. In the S24 Ultra, Samsung offers a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4. It also features PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom. The sensor in the new 5x camera is a 1/2.52-inch unit, probably the IMX854. This is a big step up from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10MP 1/3.52-inch camera. According to Samsung, the upgraded 5x camera can capture even better 10x shots compared to the older camera. It's all about improving the camera tech for more impressive zooming capabilities.

Plus, the S24 Ultra also has a 67mm telephoto lens which is also 10MP and an aperture of f/2.4. This is also in the S23 Ultra but slightly better, 70mm. As for the video recording, we don't see any major difference. Both devices are capable of recording up to 8K at a maximum of 30fps. However, the S24 Ultra can also record 4K videos at 120fps, something that’s missing in the S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The front camera specs are exactly the same for both devices, so we haven't really seen an improvement in the selfie section. The front camera comes with a 26mm 12MP lens with f/2.2. It offers wide angle support and can capture videos in 4K up to 60fps.

So in a nutshell, what's new is the 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Since the iPhone 15 Pro Max also comes with a new telephoto lens, it becomes quite obvious as to why Samsung also decided to pursue a better and advanced telephoto lens in the S24 Ultra.

Battery and connectivity

The same 5,000mAh battery

S-Series battery life is usually not a concern, and we can fairly say that it does last a day, although it mostly depends on the usage. However, there’s no difference between the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra when it comes to battery. Both of them have the same 5,000 mAh Li-Ion battery. Samsung claims that the 45W wired charger can charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes, but you should expect +15 minutes on this. Wireless and Reverse wireless charging are supported in both.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

As far as connectivity is concerned, everything else is the same apart from Wi-Fi. The S23 Ultra features Wi-Fi 6, while the S24 Ultra comes with Wi-Fi 7, so we can expect significantly higher network speed. Both devices have NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, and USB-C support.

Which flagship is best for you?

The S24 comes with your personal AI companion!

From the entire comparison, we can notice that the S24 Ultra is an improvement, but not that much compared to the S23 Ultra. You can play high fidelity games on both devices, use them for heavy applications, and both of them will deliver impeccable performance. Even the battery for the two devices is the same.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Editor's pick The Samsung S24 Ultra is the highlight of 2024 coming with impressive AI functions, a stronger titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a new periscope telephoto lens. $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

That being said, some users just prefer to get hold of the new technology. As a matter of fact, there are certain areas where the S24 Ultra is way ahead, such as the latest AI capabilities, and a telephoto lens. Also, the overall body is stronger than the S23 Ultra. But, if you are not a fan of photography, or you are fine without the AI, the S23 Ultra is pretty much the same. Keep in mind you can only get a refurbished or slightly used S23 Ultra now, since it is discontinued by Samsung. That said, the price difference will also be significant when comparing a used phone with a new one. Go for the S24 Ultra if you want the latest tech, followed by an improved processor, and a top-of-the-line camera. If these aren't a big concern, the S23 will work as well.