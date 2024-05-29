Samsung's Ultra line has been the undisputed mobile camera hardware leader in much of the western world for the past half decade. But in Asia, and in some chunks of Europe, Xiaomi's own Ultra line has been making its claim as the one true king. This year, Xiaomi's 14 Ultra has four rear-facing cameras, including two zoom lenses just like Samsung's, but it has a main camera that has a larger sensor and a faster aperture. But Samsung has also made some clear software improvements to the camera's processing this time around, so the battle isn't entirely hardware-driven. Which camera is a better performer? Let's find out.

Camera hardware overview

Despite the slew of flagships on the market, very few phones actually have two zoom lenses the way Samsung and Xiaomi do. And with Samsung swapping its previous 10X zoom lens for a 5X zoom, the focal range between these two phones are nearly identical, though Xiaomi's lenses have a slightly wider reach by a few mm (for example, Samsung's 3X zoom is 67mm to Xiaomi's 75mm).

Camera Galaxy S24 Ultra Xiaomi 14 Ultra Main (wide) 200MP; f/1.7; 1/1.3-inch 50MP; f/1.6-f/4; 1-inch Ultra-wide 12MP; f/2.2; 1/2.5-inch 50MP; f/1.8; 1/2.5-inch 3X zoom 10MP; f/2.4; 1/3.5-inch 50MP; f/1.8; 1/2.5-inch 5X zoom 50MP; f/3.4; 1/2.5-inch 50MP; f/2.5; 1/2.5-inch Selfie 12MP; f/2.2 32MP; f/2.0

We can see that going by conventional camera specs, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's lenses are better across the board. Xiaomi's cameras have faster aperture in every instance, and a larger sensor size in the main and 3X zoom. Xiaomi is also using newer sensors, and its main camera is barely a year old. It's quite a one-sided comparison when looking purely in terms of hardware.

Main camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and Xiaomi 14 Ultra (right)

I've snapped over a thousand photos with both of these phones (I've been using them heavily even before this article) and I am very familiar with the traits of these two cameras. Xiaomi's main camera, which has a larger sensor and faster aperture, can take in more light, resulting in more detailed photos that are slightly sharper and less noisy when zoomed in. The noise issue with the S24 Ultra is not bad at all, and in most daytime shots it is not even a factor. But if you do take low light photos, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra shots always look less noisy and grainy once you crop in. But Samsung's color and exposure are more consistent. I find the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's main camera to sometimes overexpose.

For example, in the two shots below (S24 Ultra shot on the left, Xiaomi 14 Ultra on the right), in one set, the Xiaomi shot is noticeably brighter, and slightly overexposed than the Samsung shot. In the second shot, however, the Xiaomi image has deeper shadows and a more "darker" vibe. I snapped all of these images in auto mode, without making any adjustments.

Close

You may also notice that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra images have stronger depth-of-field too, another trait of the larger sensor and faster aperture. Zooming into 100% crops, we can see the Samsung images have slightly more noise.

Close

But as I said, the gap in noise isn't that big during the day. For the most part, the S24 Ultra shots are perfectly fine. And being the more consistent camera in terms of exposure, may even "win" this first category. Moving to low light situations, however, the larger sensor and faster aperture matter more.

One complaint many of us reviewers have had with Samsung Galaxy flagships is that their camera has a slow shutter, resulting in subjects being blurry. This problem is mostly noticeable at night because Samsung, in an effort to bring in more light, defaults to shooting with a slow shutter speed. In the images below, you can see the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was able to capture the motorcyclist in still motion, while he's a blur in the S24 Ultra image.

Close

If you zoom in to pixel peep, both images look close in quality, with the Samsung image marginally noisier. The gap isn't too big here because there are still plenty of light sources in this low-light photo.

S24 Ultra (left); Xiaomi 14 Ultra (right)

If we move to an actually dark scene without much light, then we can see the S24 Ultra image is much noisier and grainier. Notice the building on the left.

Close

I would say for the main camera, I actually prefer the S24 Ultra camera during the day because of the more consistent color science and exposure, but in low light I prefer the Xiaomi. Also, keep in mind that all of this is purely in auto mode. If I actually make adjustments or play with camera settings, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra also allows more options there with the variable aperture and more light intake ability.

Zoom lenses

Both phones have a 3X telephoto lens and a 5X periscope zoom lens. Let's take a look at the shorter 3X telephoto lens first. Spoiler alert: this is a one-sided beatdown.

S24 Ultra (left); Xiaomi 14 Ultra (right)

Look at the difference in bokeh between the Samsung image on the left and Xiaomi image on the right. If we zoom in? The difference in details is very jarring.

This result was not surprising to me at all, because the 3X telephoto lens is, in my opinion, Xiaomi's strongest lens, while the S24 Ultra's 3X telephoto uses a years-old sensor, unchanged since the S21 Ultra. It is likely the weakest link in the S24 Ultra camera.

The good news for Samsung is that things are much closer in the 5X (and beyond) battle. The S24 Ultra's new 5X lens is a 50MP sensor (a big upgrade from the previous 10MP), and it actually does not lose the sensor size battle to Xiaomi here. But Xiaomi's phone still has a faster aperture.

Close

In the above set, both phones keep it very close in this shot in terms of exposure and sharpness. If we zoom in and pixel peep, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra shots are still cleaner, with less noise, but the difference is minor as opposed to the easy winner in the 3X comparison.

Close

In low light 5X shots or 10X and 30X shots, Samsung's shot is softer and noisier as usual, but again, it's not too big of a difference.