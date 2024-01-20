Samsung Galaxy S24 New and exciting A great way to get into the Galaxy ecosystem The Galaxy S24 represents the latest and greatest from Samsung. This smartphone has a capable camera configuration for great snapshots, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform promises efficient performance with handy AI integration. As a small, compact phone, it makes for a great intro to the Galaxy ecosystem. Pros Compact and portable Great camera setup Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform promises efficiency and performance Cons Heavier than the iPhone 15 No charger included $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 15 Reliable pick A proven phone from a trustworhy brand $730 $830 Save $100 The iPhone 15 has shown itself to be efficient and powerful. It has a great camera setup for clear, detailed photography. The A16 Bionic chipset lets you use the phone practically all day, and iOS features like NameDrop, AirDrop, and SharePlay let you work and share more efficiently and work and with friends. Pros Camera setup is fantastic Long battery life iOS has many useful features Cons Not as much RAM as the Galaxy S24 No charger included $799 at Apple $730 at Best Buy



Apple and Samsung have been duking it out for the title of best smartphone for a long time. The Galaxy S24 represents the former's latest offering in the ring, while the iPhone 15 is Apple's competition. We liked the latter in our testing, while the former promises some important enhancements over previous models. Can Samsung take on Apple? Read on in our comparison below to find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order now until January 3. Regular sales begin January 31, and the phone will be available on Samsung's website, at Samsung Experience stores, mobile carriers, and third-party retailers. The base model S24 starts at $800 in the U.S. If you registered for the Unpacked 2024 event in advance, you can snag $50 off your purchase. If you pre-order and purchase on Samsung's site, you are also eligible to receive a $100 Samsung Credit.

The iPhone 15 starts at $800. It is available directly from Apple, mobile service providers, and third-party retailers. If you look around carefully and wait, you might find it on sale.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Apple iPhone 15 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 RAM 8GB 6GB RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB Up to 512GB Battery 4,000mAh 3,349mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 iOS 17 Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 12MP ƒ/1.9 Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera • 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.6 Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.4 Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.6 aperture Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G (Sub-6GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 6.02 ounces (171 gm)

Design

Slab versus slab

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a slab phone that measures 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) and weighs 5.93 ounces (168.1g). The iPhone 15 measures 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) and weighs 6.02 ounces. That makes the latter slightly smaller and lighter. Other than these apparent differences, there are some other important distinctions.

The iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.1-inch screen, but you can upgrade it to 256GB or 512GB on purchase. The Galaxy S24 has 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus a 6.2-inch screen. That means it has a slightly larger display plus more RAM. The two phones start at the same storage size, but you can max out the iPhone 15 with more than the S24, though it will cost you more cash.

Both phones feature a rugged IP68 rating, though both the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 15 will benefit from being in a case. These are both well-built phones with premium materials, so you can't go wrong either way.

Display

Flagship screens with a key difference

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

As mentioned, the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 have pretty similar screen sizes. The S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, while the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic FHD+ OLED Display.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 can reach a refresh rate as high as 120Hz, while the iPhone 15 maxes out at 60Hz. While we still found the iPhone 15 smooth and fluid during our tests, it is somewhat disappointing that Apple has not upped its refresh rate yet.

You will likely enjoy either screen, however. We did not find any significant faults with the iPhone 15. Likewise, Samsung has made reliable displays for its previous Galaxy phones in the past. The Dynamic Island is one thing the iPhone 15 has that the S24 does not. This is a divisive feature, with some users loving it and others detesting it. We liked it in our use, and its ability to expand to show handy bits of info was quite valuable, though your preference may vary.

Software

AI changes the game a little

Both of these phones feature operating systems with passionate fan bases. The Galaxy S24 runs Android 14 with One UI 6.1, while the iPhone 15 runs iOS 17. In the past, we have found both of these mobile operating systems capable and efficient. A lot of your choices will boil down to what you prefer. Still, there are other things worth mentioning here.

Samsung's enhancements to basic Android this time include promises of AI integration. Calls can be translated on-the-fly, which is great if you speak to people around the world. Supported languages at launch include English, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Thai, Spanish, and Vietnamese. A generative AI can help you create text or change the tone of a piece, in addition to changing the language of the content. All of this happens on-device, so there is no need for an internet connection.

There is also AI-enhanced photo editing. This requires an internet connection, unlike the language processing features. After long-pressing the home button, you can search for items on screen by drawing a circle on the screen, too. This is probably a shot at Google and the Pixel 8 Pro rather than Apple directly. Note that these AI features will likely end up on older flagships, once Samsung pushes out an update. That technically means they are not tied to this hardware per se.

We liked iOS 17 on the iPhone 15, as many of that phone's features are tied to the OS, not the phone itself. We found AirDrop quite easy to use, making it simple to share files with others. NameDrop did the same with contact info, too. We did not encounter any major slowdowns or hiccups, and Apple's reputation for software that "just works" remains true. It uses some computational photography tricks, but nothing quite like Samsung's AI features.

We'll have to test out the Galaxy S24 to see how it does, but it should be an efficient, easy-to-use phone. Either the iPhone 15 or Galaxy S24 will suit daily work quite handily.

Performance

What does AI mean for the SoC?

The Galaxy S24 lineup uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. That is important to note because this chipset was designed with AI in mind. While we will need to try it out, it should be an efficient chipset that offers plenty of power when it is needed. Past Galaxy phones did quite well in our experience, and we do not think the S24 will be any different, either.

This is "blue," at least according to Apple.

Inside the iPhone 15, you will find the Apple A16 Bionic chip. Apple Silicon made quite a splash, and in our experience, the buzz was backed up by actual performance gains. This phone was only around 14% slower than the iPhone 15 Pro. We certainly did not see any sluggishness during daily use.

Since these are both flagships from reliable manufacturers, we do not anticipate either option being a bad choice.

Battery life

Is more capacity everything that matters?

The Galaxy S24 features a 4,000 mAh battery. This is the smallest in the S24 lineup but still larger than the iPhone 15's 3,349 mAh battery. However, there is more to battery life than raw capacity.

The efficiency of the chipset also influences battery life, and here, the iPhone 15 really showed itself to be quite good at battery usage. We got a full day out of a single charge during our tests. The A16 Bionic chipset does well, balancing performance and battery drain. As usual, you do not get a charger in the box.

To find out how well the S24 does with battery usage, we will have to take it through a full day of testing and see. Still, its larger capacity battery and efficient chipset should do a fine job. We don't expect it to falter here, either. It does not include a charger in the box, so you would have to snag a Galaxy S24 charger separately.

Cameras

Two snapshot kings meet again

Apple and Samsung have spent years refining their cameras, which show on both smartphones. The Galaxy S24 has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera. That means you can take clear, detailed shots. There's also the addition of AI image editing and enhancements, including removing reflections and glare, moving subjects within photos, and zooming in close while retaining detail. Again, we'll need to test this camera setup to see how it does, but it promises quite a lot on paper.

The iPhone 15 has a comparable 48MP wide, 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. We liked practically every photograph we took with this phone in our experience. Zoomed shots were also clear, which can be tricky for some phones, but not this one.

This is a close race, and either camera setup should be good, though the S24 does win in terms of specs by just a hair.

Which is right for you?

Either of these phones is a great choice, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 promises some of the newest technologies plus AI, which is exciting. It is a solid option for most people and promises to be a capable performer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 The Galaxy S24 represents the latest and greatest from Samsung. This smartphone has a capable camera configuration for great snapshots, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform promises efficient performance with handy AI integration. As a small, compact phone, it makes for a great intro to the Galaxy ecosystem. $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy

But the iPhone 15 is nothing to sneeze at, either. It has proven itself to take great photos and run without hiccups or sluggishness. Plus, it is great for battery life, and the Apple ecosystem lets you integrate other products easily.