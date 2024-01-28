Samsung Galaxy S24 The AI phone to beat in 2024 The Samsung Galaxy S24 gets an iterative hardware update over its predecessor, but it makes up for that with exciting new AI tricks in its software. Galaxy AI is the star of the new phone, and it helps with more creative photo edits, and smarter translation between two languages. Being an S series phone, you can expect top-notch performance, build quality, and cameras too. Pros Useful AI features Relatively compact design Available through carriers in the U.S. Cons No bundled charger $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series made headlines when it launched earlier this month, with Galaxy AI at the forefront of the new software experience. If you were considering the entry Galaxy S24 model, I would suggest you stop for a moment and check out its direct rival, the OnePlus 12. This is OnePlus' latest flagship for 2024, and it gives the S24 a run for its money. It has a better camera system, much quicker charging, and a higher-resolution display that can go toe-to-toe with Samsung's more expensive phones. The only catch is that the 12 can't be bought via carriers in the U.S., which means it's a higher upfront cost. But should that be a good enough reason to go with the Galaxy instead? Let's dig in.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Price, specs & availability

Samsung S24 costs less thanks to carrier subsidies

The Samsung Galaxy S24 can currently be pre-ordered via Samsung's own online store, and via Amazon and Best Buy. It will start shipping from Jan. 31. Prices start at $800, and you can buy it unlocked (pay full price upfront) or through any of the main U.S. carriers at a subsidized cost. You get two storage variants (128GB or 256GB), and both have 8GB of RAM. The phone comes in four muted colors, but you can always choose from some of the best cases for the S24 to jazz things up. Samsung has used the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to power the S24, and you can see the rest of the specs in the table below.

The OnePlus 12 has just launched, and is also up for pre-order starting at $800, with the open sale starting from Feb. 6. Sadly, you can't buy this via carriers to avail of any subsidies, but OnePlus has some neat offers on its own site. You can currently get the top-end variant (16GB RAM+512GB storage) which typically costs $900, for the price of the base variant. You can also get a flat $100 discount if you trade in any old phone, and this extends through the life cycle of the phone and not just the pre-order window. The 12's base variant trumps the S24 as it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You only get two colors though, but the new Flowy Emerald shade looks absolutely stunning. The 12 also uses Qualcomm's latest processor, along with other current wireless standards.



Samsung Galaxy S24 OnePlus 12 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 8GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000mAh 5,400mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Black, Green Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 7.76 ounces (220g) Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging IP Rating IP68 IP65 Price Starting at $799 Starting at $800 Micro SD card support No No

Design

The OnePlus 12 will turn more heads than the S24

The Galaxy S24 looks very similar to the S23, and continues to be a well-built smartphone. The aluminum side rails and glass back feel premium, and the overall aesthetic looks classy. On the flip side, the design of the non-Ultra models in the S series has gotten diluted over the years, especially since Samsung decided to mold its A series the same way. By just looking at the back panel of the phone, it's hard to tell if this is the S24 or the A54, unless you have a trained eye. From our brief hands-on with the S24, we found the phone to be very comfortable to use as expected, and the fit and finish of the metal and glass is superb. It's quite light at 5.93 ounces, and not too chunky to hold. The S24 continues to get the IP68 protection from dust and water.

The OnePlus 12 is also guilty of resembling the 11 quite a bit, but the new shade of green is what makes it instantly recognizable as the 2024 model. It looks even better in person, and is something you won't want to cover with a case. The design of the camera module has been tweaked, but it's still a stunner of a smartphone. It gets premium metals and glass too for the construction, which makes it feel more expensive than what it costs. It is also a larger and heavier phone compared to the S24. The 12 weighs 7.76 ounces and is 0.36 inches thick. This added heft is mostly down to the much larger display and battery. Unlike the S24, the OnePlus 12 is only IP65-rated, which means it has the same level of dust protection ('6' in the rating), but isn't designed to be submerged underwater for a long duration.

Display

The OnePlus 12 is simply more flagship!

Both smartphones feature OLED panels, but there's a big difference in the specs. The Samsung S24 has a smaller, 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, flat edges, and an FHD+ resolution. Its peak brightness is also rated at 2,600 nits. We have yet to test the S24 in the real-world, but on paper, it seems like this display should hold up well with everyday use. Samsung is known to have excellent OLED panels, and there's no doubt that the Galaxy S24 will do just fine.

The OnePlus 12's display has flagship written all over it. It's a larger, 6.82-inch OLED panel with a higher QHD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It, too, has a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The 12 also has curved edges on the left and right sides, making the viewing experience a bit more immersive. The S24 has a clear advantage in terms of size, as it makes the overall phone more pocketable and easier to use with one hand. However, in terms of sheer features and practical usefulness, the 12 easily trumps the Galaxy.

Software

Galaxy AI comes to the rescue of the S24

Software is something that keeps evolving with updates, and can change the user experience drastically (for better or worse) over the phone's life cycle. As it stands today, Samsung is the winner thanks to the boat-load of AI features present in One UI 6.1, on the S24. While we've yet to do some in-depth testing, most of the features that we've seen so far look impressive, and it puts the S24 on a similar level as Google's Pixel 8 series. The generative AI features can help you do live translation in phone calls between two supported languages, or tweak the tone of your writing to sound more casual or professional. You can instantly Google-search any item on your screen with a long-press of the home button and then simply circle the object. Objects in photos can be re-positioned to get the perfect frame, and lots more. There are also plenty of aesthetic tweaks done throughout the interface, which makes this version of the One UI Samsung's best attempt yet.

The OnePlus 12 surprisingly lacks any sort of AI wizardry at the moment, but what it does offer is a fast and slick version of OxygenOS 14. OnePlus has consistently had one of the best, if not the best, Android skin, and that continues to be the case. Even though it has gotten more ColorOS than Oxygen of late, it's still incredibly polished, snappy, and is packed with a ton of gestures and shortcuts to help you easily navigate that large display.

Performance

The higher numbers of the OnePlus 12 will have a long-run advantage

The Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 should offer largely similar performance, since they use the same processor. We've not tested the S24 yet, but the 12 managed to deliver top-notch numbers in benchmarks, and absolutely no hiccups in gaming. OnePlus' cooling system also worked extremely well in taming the heat from the SoC, and delivering consistent framerates in games and the interface. The stereo speakers and the haptics performance were also very good.

I have a feeling the 12 should also age much better than the S24, simply because of more RAM and storage. The data within the apps you regularly use will keep growing, especially chat apps like WhatsApp, and this is where the 512GB option of the 12 has a major advantage. Having more RAM is equally important, as it means a greater number of apps or heavier ones, like games, can be kept running in memory in the background for longer, so you can jump back to it quicker when you need to.

Battery life

The OnePlus 12 has an unfair advantage

A larger battery capacity will always beat a smaller one, and here, the OnePlus 12 has a clear lead. There's a limit to what Samsung could squeeze into the S24 without making it fatter and due to that restriction, it gets a 4,000mAh battery. The 12 has more internal space, and OnePlus has fitted a massive 5,400mAh battery inside. In our experience, we were able to get 14 to 15 hours of use and still have over 20% charge left.

We have yet to review the S24, but it would take a miracle for it to compete with the 12, with similar heavy use. Both phones have fast charging, but OnePlus has another advantage here. Not only does the 12 support faster, 80W charging, you get a compatible charger in the box. The S24 can only go up to 25W fast charging, and you have to buy the adapter separately. The 12 also can do 50W wireless charging (with the proprietary charger), while the S24 only supports 15W Qi wireless charging.

Camera

The OnePlus 12 punches well above its weight

Both phones have a single selfie camera, and three rear cameras. But, the OnePlus 12 has more versatile sensors which, once again, gives it a winning edge. The cameras on the Galaxy S24 haven't changed much from the S23, and going by the latter's performance, you should expect from reasonably good quality photos during the day and at night, with the telephoto camera being a bit average. This includes a 12MP front camera, and at the back, you get a 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide.

We have tested the cameras of the OnePlus 12, and can say with certainty that they are mighty impressive. They include a 32MP selfie camera, and at the rear, a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. This is the first OnePlus phone to get a periscope-style telephoto camera, and in our experience, we found it to rival photos from the S24 Ultra. That's no easy feat, considering the Ultra has long been the champion of mobile zoom performance. Both phones are capable of recording up to 8K videos, but the OnePlus 12 can only do it at 24fps, while the S24 can do 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 12: Which is right for you?

The OnePlus 12 is the sensible choice, if you don't mind paying full price.

The Samsung S24 and the OnePlus 12 are both excellent flagships in 2024, and you won't regret picking either of them. However, in terms of pure value for money, the S24 simply cannot beat the 12, and we'd be doing a great disservice to suggest anything else. Price for price, the OnePlus 12 offers more storage and RAM, more advanced cameras, a sharper display, and way faster wired and wireless charging. The only catch is that you'll need to pay the full price upfront, which, if you can, you most definitely should. I also like the fact that it has a more distinctive design and won't be lost in a sea of similar-looking Android phones. You also get all the accessories you'll need in the box, and if you need more, there is a great selection of chargers, cables, and accessories for the OnePlus 12 on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a safe bet. If you've been a long-time Samsung user, I can understand why you would want to pick it over the 12, especially if your carrier is offering a good trade-in deal. The new Galaxy AI features certainly set it apart from the OnePlus 12, and some might find this reason enough to get it.