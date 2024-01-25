Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung's latest Galaxy phone With a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, the ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a capable camera setup, Samsung's Galaxy S24 is a full-featured flagship Android phone that's more than worth considering, especially if you don't want to spend more on an S24+ or an S24 Ultra. Pros New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with AI capabilities 120Hz AMOLED display Most affordable S24 Galaxy Cons Not the most impressive camera setup $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Google Pixel 8 The Google flagship $649 $699 Save $50 With the Tensor G3 processor, a 6.2-inch OLED display, on-device generative AI, and an excellent main camera, Google's Pixel 8 is a capable all-around smartphone. It's not as powerful as the Pixel Pro, but it's not nearly as expensive, either, making this a fairly affordable option among flagships. Pros On-device AI tech OLED display Excellent camera Cons Raw processing power is lacking $649 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $699 at Google Store



The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup has finally been revealed, and while that's exciting, don't go looking up all the best Galaxy S24 cases or the top Galaxy S24 chargers just yet. Before you do, it's worth thinking about whether Google's flagship Pixel 8 smartphone might be a better buy for you over the Galaxy S24. With these two base-level flagship Android phones being on par with their Pro and Ultra counterparts, it can be tough to figure out which is best. To help you, we've got the ultimate Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 comparison below.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24 was just announced, and it'll be available at major carriers and retailers starting Jan. 31. For pricing, the S24 starts at $800 for the base 128GB model, while you'll have to pay more for more storage. Preorders are live now, and if you do so, you're eligible for a free storage upgrade. That means if you order a 128GB S24, you can grab a 256GB model at no extra cost.

Google's Pixel 8 is out now, and you can find it at your retailer of choice and at most major carriers. The Pixel 8 starts at $699 for the 128GB model and goes up to $759 for the 256GB model, although sales are pretty common. You can also choose from three colorways: Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Google Pixel 8 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Google Tensor G3 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4,000mAh 4,575mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14 Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 10.5MP, f/2.2, 95 degree FoV Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ 50MP, f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Autofocus, 125.8-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 6.6 ounces (187g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design

Different but equally valid philosophies

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is a lot like the S23. You're getting that same sleek, minimalist look that manages not to feel too angular or boxy, thanks to rounded corners and an overall slim construction. It's like an Android take on an iPhone. Altogether, the Galaxy S24 truly looks and feels like a premium smartphone, which is just about what you'd expect from a Samsung flagship in 2024.

The Pixel 8 is another attractive phone with a slightly different design philosophy. With the camera visor on the back, rounded corners, and a glossy finish, the Pixel 8 has an approachable, friendly aesthetic that's a little less clean than the S24 but has a bit more personality, depending on taste. It's also worth noting that the Pixel is heavier, taller, wider, and thicker than the S24, too.

The S24 comes in at 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches and 5.93 ounces, while the Pixel 8 is 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches and 6.6 ounces. As you can see, the Pixel 8 is a larger, thicker device, and it weighs a fair bit more than the S24. This isn't to say that the Pixel 8 is extraordinarily heavy or fat, but some will prefer the S24's construction. In terms of build quality, though, both are well-built, attractive smartphones.

If you want a thin, elegant smartphone, the Galaxy S24 is a great choice, while if you prefer something softer and more personable, the Pixel 8 may suit your tastes better.

Display

Samsung's tough to beat

With the Galaxy S24, you're getting Samsung's now-trademark Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel tech with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution on a 6.2-inch display. Samsung's Galaxy displays are routinely gorgeous, and we have no reason to expect that to change with the Galaxy S24.

The Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 1080x2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's not an LPTO OLED panel, and it's not quite as beautiful as the Pixel Pro's display, but you are getting OLED tech. In our review, we said the display on the Pixel 8 was generally fine but wasn't "mind-blowing to those who've seen the best smartphone panels out there."

While the Pixel 8 display is, indeed, capable, if you're looking for the highest-quality screen between the two, Samsung's AMOLED tech is tough to beat.

Hardware and performance

AI is more relevant than ever

When it comes to the Galaxy S24, you're getting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Pixel 8 features Google's Tensor G3 chip.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is supposed to bring major upgrades to CPU, GPU, and AI processing power over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the Snapdragon inside the S24 is clocked slightly differently. In our estimation, we wouldn't expect to see the chip inside the S24 perform much differently from other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, while the clock speeds seem to be structured around heat generation. We still have to do our own benchmarks for the new chip, but it's shaping up to be an extraordinarily powerful processor.

In our Pixel 8 review, we thought its Tensor G3 chip performed well, but it was "clearly still lagging the best Apple or Qualcomm silicon in raw power." With a new and improved Qualcomm chip on the S24, we'd expect that gap to be even larger. However, the G3 chip isn't just about raw power. Onboard the Pixel 8 is a host of generative AI features enabled by the G3 chip, like Google's Magic Editor that can edit photos by way of generating entirely new pixels.

Other AI-powered features on the Pixel 8 include exploring the real world in Google Maps, removing blur from photos, erasing unwanted details from photos, searching for things with photos (like tracking down an outfit you saw online), live translations, email writing help, automatic background noise reduction on phone calls, automatic captions on YouTube videos, and more.

The S24 also brings some AI tech to the table this time around. Samsung is leveraging AI to do live two-way translations on phone calls; help you write sentences, change their tone, or translate them to another language; enjoy generative photo editing capabilities like with the Pixel; make driving safer with summaries of incoming messages and suggested replies; streamline note-taking with automatic summaries; and more.

There's little doubt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the S24 is going to have a lot more raw power than the Tensor G3, but you may not need that level of raw power in your smartphone, while AI features might be more relevant to daily usage.

Camera

Capable setups all-around

With the Galaxy S24, you get a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor alongside a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. This is a very similar setup to what we saw on the S23+, which we thought had an impressive camera, albeit not the best we've seen, that managed photos where "colors are vibrant and sharp, contrast is well-balanced, and highlights don’t get blown out."

On the Pixel 8 side, you're getting a 50MP f/1.8 wide sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor alongside a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing selfie camera. In general, we thought that the "Pixel 8 has an excellent main camera and selfie camera, and then an average ultrawide and 2x zoom lens."

With Google's AI-powered photo tech and a capable all-around camera setup, the Pixel 8 Pro is a fierce competitor in terms of photography. However, the S24 also looks to have a strong camera system with its own suite of AI features.

Battery life

Not the best, but no major issues

We haven't tested the Galaxy S24, but with a slightly larger capacity than the S23 and a new chip that promises efficiency improvements, we can likely expect battery life to match or exceed the battery life of the S23. In our S23 review, we were handily able to get a day's worth of battery life without needing to charge, so the S24 should be able to manage day-long battery life, too.

When it comes to the Pixel 8, in our testing experience, we could manage to squeeze out a full day of usage without charging sometimes, but with heavier usage, it wasn't able to last the whole way without stopping to charge. In general, the Pixel 8's battery life isn't terrible, but it isn't best-in-class.

All told, it's fair to expect the Galaxy S24 to have better battery life than the Pixel 8. Although, you'll have to stay tuned for our review of the S24 to be sure.

Galaxy S24 vs Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

These are both premium Android flagships, so both phones are generally good choices. However, there are some key differences between the S24 and Pixel 8. With more impressive display tech, a more powerful processor, likely better battery life, and an overall slimmer, lighter construction, the Galaxy S24 is our top pick. Although, the Pixel 8 isn't a bad pick, so if you prefer its design and don't need the power of the S24, it's a fine choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Winner With a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, the ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a capable camera setup, Samsung's Galaxy S24 is a full-featured flagship Android phone that's more than worth considering, especially if you don't want to spend more on an S24+ or an S24 Ultra. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

With an impressive display, a blazing-fast chip, a capable camera, and a sleek, slim design, Samsung's Galaxy S24 is the top-tier choice of flagship Android smartphone. Although less powerful in terms of raw processing capability, the Pixel 8 is a similarly capable device that punches above its weight with its AI features, making it another fine choice of Android phone.