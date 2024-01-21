Samsung Galaxy S24 The new kid on the block A worthy upgrade with excellent AI features The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the brand's entry-level flagship model. It's a compact device with excellent cameras, a better chipset, and incredible AI features. Pros New processor for better performance Great camera array Brighter display with LTPO Cons Same design as last year's model No Wi-Fi 7 $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy

Samsung started the year with some cool, innovative tech products at CES 2024, and the brand is bringing more delight with the early launch of its flagship mobile phones, the Galaxy S24 series. In its typical fashion, Samsung is offering three different models: the S24, S24 Ultra, and S24+. The trio comes with newer chips, better AI capabilities, and LTPO displays, meaning that even the most basic option is a worthy upgrade, especially if you're coming from a three-year-old device like the Galaxy S21.

With the newer hardware, longer OS timeline, and better camera array, switching to the S24 is a no-brainer. But should you make the switch? I've created a comprehensive comparison between both devices to help you determine whether to stick to your old S21 or move to the newer S24.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung's keeping the cool colors

The Samsung Galaxy S24 launched recently, and it's currently available for pre-order on Samsung's website and starts at $800. You can save up to $550 if you trade in an eligible device and also get double the storage during the pre-order phase. It has 8GB RAM, two storage options, 128GB and 256GB models, and the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. While the chip isn't customized for Galaxy devices like what we saw on the S23, it still offers top-level performance like many other flagship devices.

Unlike the Ultra, which features a titanium frame, the S24 comes with an aluminum frame. You can get the S24 in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow colorways. Samsung also offers exclusive colors you can get only on its website, including Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

It's been three years since the S21 was out, so it's understandable that Samsung isn't offering newer models of this device. However, you can get pre-owned or refurbished versions on retail websites like Amazon and Best Buy. Like the S24, the S21 also has 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, and it is available in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, and Phantom Violet colorways. However, it has the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which was great when the phone was released, but not so much in today's "AI" world.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S21 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 888 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+, 120Hz RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 One UI 3.1 (based on Android 11) Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 10MP f/2.2, dual video call, Auto-HDR, 26mm (wide) Video: 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30fps Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera • 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, optical image stabilization (OIS), Dual Pixel AF; 64MP f/2.0 1.1x Optical zoom sensor with OIS (telephoto); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (120˚FoV) Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, 720p at 960fps, HDR10+ Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 5G Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 171g (mmWave), 169g (sub6)

Design: Glass body or sturdy plastic

The S24 has a design language similar to the S23, such as a strong Gorilla Glass Victus back and aluminum frame, making it feel premium in hand. While it's a tad heavy at 5.93 ounces, it's a little lighter than the S21, which is 5.96 ounces. It retains the compactness that entry-level Samsung flagships are known for, meaning users with small hands or those who love using their phones one-handedly will have a swell time using it. That said, Samsung might want to switch things up in the design space, seeing as the S24 looks just like the S23 and S22.

On the other hand, the S21 has an aluminum and plastic design. While it makes up for this with the unique camera housing (which Samsung has refused to bring back), the plastic back makes it feel cheap in the hand. Both devices share a similar frontal design, including tiny bezels and a punch-hole camera cutout. They are both rated IP68 dust and water-resistant, have no headphone jack, and no microSD slot.

Display: LTPO is finally on entry-level devices

A brighter display with battery-saving tech

One of the primary reasons the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a worthy upgrade is the inclusion of the LTPO display technology. While this technology has been in many Ultra devices, Samsung has refused to include it in the basic options, even in last year's S23. You get a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with LTPO technology, allowing your display to go from 120Hz when in use to 1Hz when not in use, to help save battery life. This year's display also has a higher peak brightness at 2600 nits compared to the 1,750 nits peak brightness on the S23.

As for the Galaxy S21, it has a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display but lacks the LTPO technology. It also has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, half what you get on the S24. Both displays have a 1080p resolution, and while a Gorilla Glass Victus protects the S21's display, the S24's is shielded by a stronger Gorilla Victus Glass 2.

Software: AI features, lock screen widgets, and longer OS timeline

Smooth and useful AI features that actually work

The S24 brings One UI 6 with it right out of the gate. OneUI 6 is based on Android 14, meaning you'll enjoy all the AI features, improved fonts, widgets, and keyboard features that come with it. Speaking of widgets, One UI 6 now allows you to add widgets to your always-on display and lock screen, ensuring more intuitiveness and customization. On the AI side, you get some neat photo editing features, language translation during calls, setting the tone of your texts, Google Circle, and more.

The S21 has been around for three years, meaning it'll get its last major OS update this year if we follow the four-year timeline set by Samsung. Galaxy S21 users will get the One UI 6 update, its last major update, and one more year of security updates. Thankfully, many of the AI and widget features aren't stuck to the S24 series, so you'll enjoy these features while providing your phone with a refreshed look. Also, starting from the S24, Samsung is following Google's steps, providing seven years of major OS updates, making the S24 a phone worth upgrading to.

Performance: It's all about AI

A significant jump in performance between both devices

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is undoubtedly the winner of this category as it has the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Given how the AI craze has been ramping up for the past two years, it's no wonder the company focused on providing a chip that offers immense AI capabilities. However, you will still get an increase in CPU and GPU performance, as the CPU is designed to be 30% faster and 20% more power efficient, while the GPU is 25% more power efficient and faster at rendering graphics. This processor also has improved ray-tracing, allowing gamers to enjoy more details and colors while gaming.

While many phones have been utilizing this chip since late last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be the first to use it in the U.S. The S21 has the Snapdragon 888, an excellent chip for its time. However, it wasn't designed to handle the LLMs and AI features going around in today's world, so you might find it lacking for some tasks. The Snapdragon 888 is a three-year-old 5nm chip, so it's only fitting that the S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers more basic performance, gaming performance, and power efficiency.

Battery life: Same old, same old

Same battery, but expecting different outcomes

Nothing has changed in the battery department. The S24 and S21 sport a 4,000mAh battery, and they both support Power Delivery 3.0, providing up to 50% in 30 minutes. Both devices also support wireless power share, meaning you can charge other wireless devices via your phone, such as your watch, earbuds, and other supported devices. While battery life depends on usage, we expect the S24's battery to last a full day with some light to medium use.

The reason is the phone's LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's power efficiency. Both technologies are designed to help improve battery while enhancing performance. That said, gamers might find themselves reaching for a charger in less time, as gaming is a task that consumes more power. Speaking of chargers, the S24 doesn't have a charger in the box, so you should get one of the best chargers on the market to take advantage of its quick charge capabilities.

Cameras: Little improvements here and there

Better, yes, but still old-tech

Samsung's entry-level flagships usually have little to look forward to in the camera department, and this year is the same. However, compared to what you have on the S21, the S24's camera array is a huge improvement. The Galaxy S24 sports the same setup as last year's S23, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Seeing how good the photos on the S23 are, you should expect the same clarity, depth, color, and sharpness, if not better.

On the other hand, the S21 houses a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom and 1.1x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This camera array might be three years old, but it still churns out decent images with good detail and sharpness. Also, the camera app is getting multiple AI image editing features in One UI 6, so your photos will likely look even better once enhanced with AI.

On the front of the S24 sits a 12MP f/2.2 lens that allows you to take beautiful selfies, while the S21 sports a 10MP shooter that does well in its own right. Both devices support 4K video at 60fps, but the S24 supports 8K at 30fps, while the S21 sticks to 21fps when recording 8K content. While you'll get decent results from the S21, we expect the S24 to provide even better details, color, and sharpness as it builds on the exceptional quality we've seen on the S23.

Which is right for you?

The choice here is obvious, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 is the one to recommend. It has a newer chipset that improves its battery life and performance, a better and brighter display, a better camera array, and longer OS upgrades. The S24 is also better suited for the AI features coming to the Galaxy lineup and has an overall premium build quality compared to the S21. Since the phone is new and readily available, you won't have to look too hard to find its cases, screen protectors, and other compatible accessories.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is reaching the end of its lifespan. It's getting its last major OS upgrade this year and isn't really tuned to keep up with the AI features being churned out by many apps and companies. It's also lacking in the camera department, and its overall build quality doesn't feel as premium. Combine all of these with the subpar peak brightness of its display and the fact that it'll be challenging to find a new one, and you'll conclude that the S24 is indeed a worthy upgrade.