'AI' is not just a buzzword this year, and we've already seen plenty of proof during CES 2024. Samsung is leaping on this bandwagon with the launch of its Galaxy S24 series, with Galaxy AI being at the heart of all the new AI experiences. Once again, we have three models in the new series, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 at the starting line. Visually, it's not too different from the Galaxy S23 as the main upgrade seems to be the processor. You also don't get a charger or case in the box, but here are some of thebest cases and best chargers for the Galaxy S24, at the moment. If you are an existing S22 user who skipped a generation in the hopes of something better, should you finally upgrade to the S24? Let's explore that in this comparison.

Price, specs & availability

The S24 has the same launch price as the S22, but is easier to buy today

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available via Samsung's online store and other major retailers, starting at $800. The two variants come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and both have 8GB of RAM. The higher storage variant costs $860. It comes in Onyx black, Marble gray, Cobalt violet, and Amber yellow. You can pre-order the Galaxy S24, and have early-bird deals and discounts. There's a new SoC in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and we will be seeing this in many more Android flagships going ahead.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is about two years old now, and understandably, it's tougher to get hold of. Samsung's online store lets you buy just the base variant (128GB storage), but it's restricted to the purple color, and it's via Verizon only. You can find the 256GB unlocked variant and other colors via Amazon and Best Buy, but most of them are refurbished or pre-owned models. The S24 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was not the most power-efficient chip of its time, as it was quickly succeeded by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which fixed many of the niggles.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S22 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, FHD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, 1300 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C (3.2) Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14 (via update), One UI 6.0 Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 10MP, f/2.2, Dual Pixel PDAF, up to 4K video recording Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ (Wide) 50MP, f/1.8, OIS; (Ultra-wide) 12MP, f/2.2; (Telephoto) 10MP, f/2.4, 3X optical zoom, OIS Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.75x2.78x0.30 inches (146x70.6x7.6 mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 5.89 ounces (168g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design

The S24 looks good, but we miss the iconic camera bump of the S22

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 has roughly the same dimensions as the S22. It's a bit heavier at 5.93 ounces due to the larger battery, and the overall design is more akin to the S23. Being a flagship model, you can expect nothing but the utmost premium materials, like aluminum and glass, in the build. What I love about the S24 (and its previous generations) is that it's not a massive phone, and these form factors are hard to come by nowadays. The relatively small size means that it will be easy to hold and use single-handedly, especially if you have smaller hands. The design is simple and is instantly recognizable. On the flip side, this aesthetic has lost some of its premium sheen over the years, since even Samsung's mid-range phones have adopted it.

The Galaxy S22 actually stands out in this respect, as the contour-cut design of the camera module is unique to the S series, and adds a bit of character to the phone. As far as build quality goes, it's sturdy as ever thanks to a healthy mix of aluminum and glass. The glossy side rails also add a bit of a premium touch. Both phones are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and neither comes with a microSD card slot nor a headphone jack.

Display

Not much has changed with the S24's display

Samsung is sticking to a similar sized display on the Galaxy S24, like its predecessor. It's a tiny bit larger at 6.2 inches, but it's the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The display has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which can vary from 1Hz to 120Hz. This should help save a bit of battery when you're not interacting with the screen or viewing images. The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Full HD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and it has a rated peak brightness of 1,300 nits when playing back HDR content. Both phones have a flat display, which means performing swipe gestures from the edges is easier, and applying a screen protector isn't a huge challenge.

Software

Galaxy AI is the star in the S24!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 ships with the latest One UI software skin (v6.1), which is based on Android 14. The Galaxy S22 shipped with Android 12, but has recently received the Android 14 update, which brings it to One UI 6. The software experience should largely be similar across both phone models, except for the new AI features which are exclusive to the new series for now. In our hands-on time with the S24, we found the live two-way translation for calls or words displayed on the screen, to be the most useful. Other AI features include the ability to help you write a sentence or change the tone of the sentence to what you desire, and generative AI photo editing similar to the Pixel 8 series. However, all of these features are said to come to older Galaxy flagships eventually, which means the S22 could eventually get them when it gets One UI 6.1.

One UI 6 brings a host of visual changes to the skin, giving an older phone like the S22, a new lease on life. The system-wide fonts look better and so do the revamped emojis. The redesigned layout of the quick settings menu now groups related toggle switches together, making it easier to navigate. There are plenty more improvements throughout the interface and first-party apps, which makes the One UI experience a lot better.

Performance

The S24 is more powerful and power-efficient than the S22

This year, it's not going to be about who has the fastest mobile CPU or GPU, but who can handle AI processing most efficiently. Qualcomm is betting big on its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which powers Galaxy S24, as it comes with native support for Stable Diffusion and Llama 2. Qualcomm claims its SoC has the quickest processing time for these on-device AI models, with the ability to generate an image in under a second in Stable Diffusion. While AI apps and tasks will certainly reap the benefits of this, you can also expect a bump in CPU and GPU processing speeds. The SoC has a new 1+5+2 core layout this time, with the five performance cores being further split into two higher clocked and three lower clocked cores. The Samsung Galaxy S24 will be the first phone to be announced for the US with this SoC, and we can't wait to test it.

The Galaxy S22 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which has held its own over the past couple of years. Benchmark numbers were good for its time, and we found the overall performance to be excellent.

Battery life

The S24 has a larger battery capacity

Smartphone battery life can vary drastically from user to user, based on usage habits. But, having a physically larger capacity will always translate to a longer runtime. The Galaxy S24 has a 4,000mAh battery, compared to 3,700mAh in the S22. While we have yet to test and evaluate the S24, we have a strong hunch that it should last longer than the S22 with the same workload. Sadly, charging speeds haven't really improved here. With the optional 25W Samsung charger, you should be able to charge the S24 up to 50% in 30 minutes. Fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are also present, as before. With the Galaxy S22, in our experience, you should be able to get through a full day with light to medium use (mix of emails, chat apps, scrolling social feeds), but if you're into gaming, then you'll find yourself reaching for the charger even before the day is over.

Cameras

Camera capabilities are more or less the same across both models

The Ultra model of the series usually gets all the attention when it comes to cameras (and rightfully so), but the S24 continues to offer a versatile set of sensors. It's a shame that there hasn't been much change in terms of the resolution though. On the back, you'll find the main 50MP sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilization (OIS). There's a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera which has 3X optical zoom and OIS. For selfies, there's a 12MP camera on the display. If the S22 is anything to go by, you should expect solid image quality in daylight and above-average shots in low light. The new ISP and AI prowess of the new Snapdragon chip should also help improve post-processing, leading to better looking photos.

The Galaxy S22 can still produce more than acceptable results even today. In our review, we found all the rear cameras to be very reliable in capturing pleasing shots during the day. Even low-light shots were rather good, with little to no noise and great detail. The telephoto camera does a decent job too, and while it's not on the same level as, say, the Ultra model, it's more than enough for casual use.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S22: Which is right for you?

The S24 is more powerful and easier to get hold of

It wouldn't be wise to recommend buying a brand new Galaxy S22 in 2024, unless you find a ridiculously good deal on a renewed unit. Even then, I would say proceed with caution, simply because it's not a factory-sealed piece. If you currently have an S22 and if the battery life is not cutting it for you, the S24 would be a good step up. The more efficient processor and larger battery alone should be incentive enough to upgrade. The S24 is also going to be more easily available, and you'll have a fresh set of cases and accessories to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Editor's choice The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the one you should go for, over the S22. It's a newer model, which means it's easy to get a hold of, and the improvements to the battery size and processor make it ready for what's to come. It hasn't changed much in some areas, and we wish Samsung had done a bit more to make this feel fresh and new. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was a very good flagship two years ago, and if you own one, and it's still doing everything you ask of it, there's probably no real reason for you to upgrade. However, battery life is something that does naturally degrade over time, as the ability of the battery to hold a full charge decreases. The S22 didn't have the best battery life to begin with, and if you're finding it hard to get even a full day's worth of light usage, then it's probably time to trade it in for a newer model.