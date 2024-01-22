Samsung Galaxy S24 Built for AI Samsung's latest entry-level flagship doesn't change the formula but nonetheless impresses. It retains the pocket-friendly form factor, great display, all-day battery life, and solid camera setup of its predecessor but sports a more powerful new chip. If you're in the market for a new Android flagship and want to spend less than a grand, the Galaxy S24 is a great choice. Pros Powerful new processor Ready for AI Nice compact form factor Cons No major upgrades other than SoC Still no charger included $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy

Samsung's new flagship smartphones have arrived at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, with the Galaxy S24 representing the entry-level model in the lineup. At first glance, it doesn't look like the Korean tech giant has changed much, with the Galaxy S24 family looking very similar to the 2023 lineup. Nonetheless, it's worth comparing the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 side-by-side, as you never know what surprises might be waiting under the hood.

Price, specs & availability

As entry-level models in the Samsung Galaxy S line, the Galaxy S24 and S23 both carry a sticker price of $800 for the base configuration. Of course, you can find the Galaxy S23 for quite a bit less than that now, especially after the release of the 2024 models. Samsung didn't make many changes to the overall design. The Galaxy S24 and S23 are the same size, measuring 0.30 inch thick and weighing 5.93 ounces.

The Galaxy S24 is now available in seven colors, including a few exclusive to Samsung's website: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. The S23 is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime. You can purchase either phone from Samsung, network carriers, or tech retailers such as Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x1,080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh 3,900mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 5.93 ounces (168g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Stylus None None Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP f/1.8 main, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 selfie 50MP f/1.8 main, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 selfie Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless Price Starting at $799 Starting at $799 Micro SD card support None None Security Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime

Design

Hard to tell apart

Samsung's 2024 flagship lineup follows the same design language set in 2022, and the Galaxy S24 and S23 look very similar. They're nearly identical in size and weight and feature a metallic frame, rounded edges and corners, a three-lens rear camera module, and a pinhole front camera. The Galaxy S24 does have slightly slimmed-down bezels, but no notable changes otherwise. Both devices also feature face unlocking, a fingerprint reader for security, and an IP68 water resistance rating.

Display

Still great for an entry-level flagship

Samsung equipped the Galaxy S24 with an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, the same as the S23. That's what we'd expect to see on a flagship device, even entry-level models like the Galaxy S24 and S23. The Galaxy S24 benefits from slightly thinner bezels, increasing the display's overall size to 6.2 inches from the S23's 6.1-inch screen.

That's not a huge upgrade, but it's an improvement nonetheless. We were very happy with the display on the Galaxy S23, so there was no reason to want (or expect) any major changes to it for the Galaxy S24. Of course, smaller bezels are always welcome, even if the difference isn't likely to be that noticeable.

Software

A smooth Android experience

It's no secret that Samsung is still the king of Android smartphones, so you already know what software ecosystem you're getting into here. However, if you're eyeing one of these as your first Galaxy phone, you may not be familiar with One UI. This is Samsung's custom interface designed for Android, offering additional features and customization options.

The Galaxy S24 comes with Android 14 and the One UI 6.1 interface. The Galaxy S23 was launched with Android 13 and One UI 5 and is eligible to upgrade to the latest OS. Samsung is usually very good with software support, so you can expect a similar Android experience between the Galaxy S24 and S23.

Performance

Does everything a phone needs to do

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S23 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an excellent chip for juggling apps, gaming, and anything else you'd like to do on a phone. That's paired with 8GB of memory, and for storage, you've got 128GB in the base configuration with the option to upgrade to 256GB if you need more.

The Galaxy S24's loadout is much the same, except for a newer chipset: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We don't doubt it'll be a performer, and Qualcomm's benchmarks are promising, citing a 20 to 30% increase in performance over the Gen 2. But where the Gen 3 should shine is with AI, as it has extra horsepower specifically for handling generative AI applications.

We'll have to spend more time with it to see how that pans out, and whether or not that's an important upgrade ultimately depends on the user. Overall, you can expect the Galaxy S24 to outperform the S23, regardless of whether you plan to flex its generative AI muscles.

Battery life & charging

Charging still lags behind

Samsung bumped the energy capacity slightly with the Galaxy S24, giving it a 4,000mAh battery that should be a little better than the 3,900mAh battery inside the Galaxy S23. We found little to complain about with the battery life of the Galaxy S23, noting that it was a welcome improvement over its predecessor. Only time will tell, but we can expect the same great (possibly better) battery life with the Galaxy S24 that the S23 offers.

The charging situation isn't so rosy. Samsung is still behind the curve. Both phones are limited to 25-watt wired charging, which was outdated even with the Galaxy S23. Wired charging is annoyingly slow, taking almost two hours for a full juice-up. Thankfully, the 15-watt wireless charging is more acceptable, and the long battery life means you shouldn't have to charge either phone more than once a day. Annoyingly, Samsung still doesn't include a charger with either device, so consider grabbing a good Galaxy S24 charger.

Camera

A very capable set of lenses

On the back of the Galaxy S24, you'll find the same three-camera setup as on the S23. This includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. Both phones also have the same 12MP pinhole selfie camera on the front. The video quality of Samsung's cameras isn't quite on par with what today's iPhones can do, but the Galaxy S24 and S23 can produce sharp, detailed, and vibrant pictures.

Which is right for you?

If you don't own either phone and are trying to decide between the Galaxy S24 and S23, we recommend springing for the latest model. Although Samsung made no major changes to the display or camera, the Galaxy S24's more powerful chip is AI-ready and will deliver a more future-proof experience. As always, be sure to do your own future-proofing by grabbing a quality case for your Galaxy S24.

On the other hand, if you already own the Galaxy S23, there isn't enough that's new about the Galaxy S24 to warrant the cost of upgrading. The S23 is still an awesome phone and might even be worth buying over the S24 if you can find a killer deal and don't care about all that AI stuff.