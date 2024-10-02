Editor's choice Samsung Galaxy S24 The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a great all-around flagship phone. Sporting the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor, it's a solid performer, even if its 8GB of RAM is a limiting factor and its camera suite is starting to feel a bit long in the tooth. Still, if you're looking for a slick name-brand Android flagship from a trusted brand, this is the one to buy. Pros More powerful Snapdragon SoC Slimmer and lighter Slick and well-supported OS Cons Dated camera system Limited to 8GB RAM $800 at Samsung

Although brands like OnePlus and Google are still gunning for the throne, Samsung arguably remains the king of Android phones. The Galaxy S24 flagship series landed earlier this year, and now, Samsung is bringing its popular Fan Edition line to the family with the new Galaxy S24 FE. The FE models are positioned as budget-friendly alternatives to the pricier flagships, which raises the question: how do the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 FE stack up against each other? Let's do a deep-dive and see which phone is the better value for the cost.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family made its debut in January 2024 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup initially featured three devices: the standard Galaxy S24 flagship alongside the premium Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra models. Samsung followed this up in September with the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE, a more budget-oriented variant that offers a "flagship lite" experience at a lower price point than the other S-series phones.

Retail pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 for the 128GB model; a 256GB storage upgrade is also available. Unfortunately, the variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage is unavailable in the U.S. The Galaxy S24 FE comes with a sticker price of $649 for the base 128GB model. Both devices are regularly on sale for less than retail, with Galaxy phone deals coming in the form of trade-in discounts, carrier sign-up offers, and regular price cuts. Galaxy phones are available for purchase from Samsung, cellular network carriers, and major third-party retailers like Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Samsung Exynos 2400e Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Micro SD card support No No Battery 4,000mAh 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches (162 x 77.3 x 8 mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 7.51 ounces (213g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Price Starting at $799 Starting at $649 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP f/1.8 main, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.2 selfie 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 selfie Security Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, face unlock

Design & display

The family resemblance is obvious

Neither the Galaxy S24 nor S24 FE break the mold when it comes to smartphone design. They share a very similar design language, also looking virtually identical to Samsung's 2023 flagship phones. The most notable design difference is size: the Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch display, whereas the S24 FE's screen measures 6.5-inches diagonally. Both AMOLED panels have the same crisp FHD+ resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, although, at a smaller size, the Galaxy S24 boasts a higher pixel density.

The Galaxy S24 FE is naturally larger than its flagship counterpart, but they're both around the same thickness at a bit less than one-third of an inch. However, the S24 FE is noticeably heavier, weighing in at 7.51 ounces compared to the Galaxy S24's curb weight of 5.93 ounces. The Galaxy S24 also sports slimmer bezels surrounding its display. Overall, the flagship Galaxy S24 looks and feels a bit more refined, but which one you favor may come down to which size you prefer.

Winner: Galaxy S24

Performance and software

It comes down to Snapdragon vs. Exynos

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 series brought a lot of new AI features (as you'd expect with any new flagship release in 2024), and the good news is that the Galaxy S24 FE is also getting the full Galaxy AI treatment. The Galaxy S24 line runs on Android 14 with Samsung's OneUI interface. Galaxy fans should already know that Samsung OneUI offers a slick and intuitive Android experience, and Galaxy AI brings some useful generative AI tools to the package. Some AI enhancements include live translation and transcription, photo and video editing tools built into the camera app, and a browser search assistant.

Admittedly, these tools are similar to what you can find in other apps, but Galaxy AI builds them right into the OS. Overall, you can expect a similar (if not identical) Android experience with either phone, down to the new AI functions. What sets the Galaxy S24 and S24 FE apart (and where you will notice a performance difference) is what's under the hood - more specifically, the system-on-chip powering each device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 packs Qualcomm's impressive new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile SoC , which has set a new standard for mobile processors. Its budget-minded sibling, the Galaxy S24 FE, runs on Samsung's Exynos 2400e series chipset. Both are built on an energy-efficient 4nm architecture, but other than that, the Snapdragon chip outpaces Exynos in almost every way. Benchmark tests show the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC pulling ahead in CPU horsepower, gaming performance, and even battery life. That's not a huge surprise, considering how impressive the latest generation of Qualcomm's mobile hardware is, and it doesn't mean the Exynos 2400e is weak by any means. But when juggling apps, running mobile games, and taking advantage of those new generative AI tools, the flagship Galaxy S24 has a clear advantage over the S24 FE.

Winner: Galaxy S24

Camera and battery life

Neither phone will win any awards here

While the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside the Galaxy S24 is excellent, we wish we could say the same about the cameras. As of 2024, the Galaxy S24's camera module is three generations old and in need of a refresh. For better or for worse, the Galaxy S24 FE packs a similar photography setup, albeit with some differences. The standard and ultrawide sensors are virtually identical, although the Galaxy S24 FE can record slow-motion video at up to 960 FPS, while the Galaxy S24 is limited to 240 FPS. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 has 10MP telephoto and selfie cams, in contrast to the 8MP telephoto and selfie sensors on the S24 FE. So we'll call that mostly a wash.

The cameras are fine, but they won't excite photography enthusiasts. You'll get superior photography capabilities with a current-gen Google Pixel and OnePlus device. On the bright side, Galaxy AI packs a lot of photo enhancement features that we found genuinely useful and fun to use. Battery life isn't a letdown, either, thanks largely to the efficient 4nm process of the Snapdragon and Exynos SoCs. The Galaxy S24 FE does pack a larger battery than the flagship S24 (4,700mAh vs 4,000mAh), but time will tell if that makes a noticeable difference during everyday use. Considering that we got great all-day battery life out of the Galaxy S24, we don't expect the Galaxy S24 FE to disappoint. You're still stuck with 25W wired charging speeds for both, though, and there's no charging brick included. Whichever phone you end up with, make sure you grab a good charger for it .

Winner: Tie (for now)

Which one should you buy?

When compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, the flagship Galaxy S24 is the superior phone. Although they're similar, the S24's more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile CPU is too hard to beat. You'll have to decide for yourself if that performance boost is worth the extra $150 at retail.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 FE are close enough to justify the cheaper one if you're on a tighter budget. The Galaxy S24 FE gives you a lot of phone for the money, even if its Exynos processor lags behind the S24's Snapdragon SoC. You still get a nice (and larger) 120Hz AMOLED display, fun new AI features, Samsung's slick OneUI interface, and a solid camera setup. It's a very attractive, high-value alternative to its pricier flagship siblings.