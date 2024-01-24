The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has made its debut, and like in previous years, you can choose from three models. The entry-level option is the Galaxy S24, and the S24+ offers a bigger screen and some other bonuses. The top-of-the-line choice is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it comes with an S Pen to boot.

How can you be sure which model is right for you? There are a few things to consider first before you make the jump. It could be simple, such as if you want a bigger screen but don’t like using a stylus, then the S24+ is a good choice. But if your desires are not that simple, let’s dive in and see what sets these phones apart.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Great intro model Get a lot without spending a lot The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the base model of the S24 lineup and makes for a great introductory model. If you want something lightweight and portable, this phone is a solid option. You get a great set of cameras with solid build quality without having to part with too much cash. Pros Great camera setup Small and lightweight Capable, efficient SoC Cons Lowest capacity battery of all S24 models Slowest charging of all S24 models $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ A solid upgrade Bigger and better The Samsung Galaxy S24+ features a larger, higher-resolution screen than the base model S24. It also has a bigger battery that charges faster than the base model's. If you want something a bit more premium but don't want to drop big bucks on the S24 Ultra, the S24+ is a great choice. Pros Larger, higher resolution screen than base model S24 Bigger capacity battery than base model S24 Charges faster than base model S24 Cons Not quite as capable as the S24 Ultra Heavier than the S24 base model $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium pick Souped up flagship The S24 Ultra is a powerful phone with a great camera setup. It comes with an S Pen as well if you prefer to use a stylus. This phone is ideal if you want to enjoy mobile gaming on the go and all the AI features the S24 lineup has to offer. Pros Best cameras of S24 series S Pen is a handy bonus Biggest, highest resolution screen of S24 series Cons Expensive Flat front design may be divisive $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Samsung



Get the Galaxy S24, if:

You want to spend less cash;

You don’t mind having less storage and memory;

Slower charging and a smaller battery don’t bother you.

Get the Galaxy S24+, if:

You want a bigger screen;

You want more storage and memory;

You want a bigger battery that charges faster.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, if:

You want a flagship phone and don’t mind paying for it;

You like using a stylus;

You demand top-notch camera quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S24 lineup is now available for pre-order until January 30, including all models. Prices start as follows in the U.S.:

Galaxy S24: $800

Galaxy S24+: $1,000

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,300

If you signed up for the Unpacked 2024 event before the deadline, you can get $50 off your purchase. Regular sales begin January 31, and the phone will be available on Samsung's website, at Samsung Experience stores, mobile carriers, and third-party retailers. Depending on which mobile carrier you choose, you may be able to get some savings as well. Plus, if you pre-order and buy a phone on Samsung's site, you are also eligible to receive a $100 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Specifications



Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, 501 PPI, 2,600 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,000mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (158.5, 76.2, 7.62 mm) 6.39x3.11x0.34 inches (162.3x79x8.6mm) Weight 5.93 ounces (168.1g) 6.95 ounces (197 g) 8.22 ounces IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 Stylus None No S Pen included Front camera 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ 12MP wide (f/2.2) Rear camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera • 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4), 50MP periscope telephoto (f/3.4)

Hardware and Design

The S24 Ultra showcases some major differences

DO NOT USE UNTIL JAN 17 1PM ET

At first glance, the S24 Ultra really stands out compared to the S24 and S24+. They look similar to last year’s models, with the S24 and S24+ featuring rounded corners and three camera lenses on the back. They have slightly different dimensions than last year's models, so remember that when buying a case for your S24. Likewise, the S24 Ultra is more squared-off, and it has five camera lenses on the back, plus a spot to stash the S Pen.

Of course, there are some immediately visible differences between the S24 and S24+:

Screen dimensions:

Galaxy S24: Galaxy S24: 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Galaxy S24+: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Overall dimensions and weight:

Galaxy S24: 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) 5.93 ounces (168.1 g)

Galaxy S24+: 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (158.5, 76.2, 7.62 mm) 6.95 ounces (197 g)

Battery capacity and charging speeds: Galaxy S24: 4,000 mAh that charges with a 25W adapter Galaxy S24+: 4,9000 mAh that charges with a 45W adapter

RAM and storage options Galaxy S24 8 GB RAM with 128GB storage 8 GB RAM with 256GB storage Galaxy S24+ 12 GB RAM with 256GB storage 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage

Connectivity Galaxy S24: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3 Galaxy S24+: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3



As a result of its larger battery, the Galaxy S24+ will likely last longer through the day than the base model S24. Unlike last year, both of these models feature the same connectivity features. However, the base model S24 has less RAM and storage space available than the S24+. So, if you want to eke out more performance, the latter is a better choice.

The S24 and S24+ are otherwise mainly distinguished by screen size. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S24+ has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you want more screen real estate, opt for the S24+. But if you want a smaller phone, the base model S24 is the way to go.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (left), S24+ (middle), and S24 Ultra (right)

Comparatively, the S24 Ultra is in a league of its own. It is much larger than the other models, measuring 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches (162.6, 78.99, 8.64 mm), and it weighs 8.22 ounces (233 g). It also has a larger 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen. Unlike last year, however, its display is flat across the face, not curved. It also has squared-off corners, as mentioned. Still, the overall look of the design is close to the old model. As on the previous S23 Ultra, you dock the S Pen in the S24 Ultra’s bottom-right corner. A case for the S24 Ultra is probably a good idea regardless, as that flat screen and squared-off body would benefit from additional protection.

You get 12GB of RAM and can choose from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options with the Ultra. The S24 Ultra also has support for Wi-Fi 7, while the base S24 and S24+ only support Wi-Fi 6E. All models feature an IP68 rating to withstand dust and water intrusion up to 4 feet, 11 inches (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes.

All of these screen sizes and resolutions are quite respectable, but of course, the S24 Ultra wins in terms of size. It also lets you interact with the touch interface via stylus using the S Pen, so it would be worth it if you prefer that. In terms of design, if you want the biggest, most powerful model in the lineup — and don’t mind paying the price — the S24 Ultra is your best bet. Still, the S24 and S24+ are solid phones in their own right.

Cameras

AI photo editing is here

Source: Samsung

Samsung is known for its cameras, and it certainly seems that the S24 lineup keeps the momentum going. The S24 and S24+ both feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera. This is a pretty respectable imaging set, but it is the same as last year’s S23 and S23 Plus, which is a bit of a bummer.

Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra boasts a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP wide camera, 50MP telephoto, another 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera. That is a slight upgrade compared to last year’s S23 Ultra.

But the AI imaging features of these phones promise to let you take captivating photos. These include removing reflections and glare, moving subjects within photos, and zooming in close while retaining detail. We liked the S23’s camera well enough, and we’ll have to test the S24 lineup, but these cameras should do an admirable job on most types of photos you take with a smartphone.

Software

AI everywhere once again

Galaxy S24 Ultra summarizing an article using Browser Assist

Samsung is poised to jump on the AI train, likely as a strategic positioning against the Google Pixel 8 and its slew of AI features. Galaxy AI lets you do a lot of helpful things. You can also edit and enhance images using AI, as mentioned. And if you long-press the home button and draw a circle on the screen, you can search for items on the screen in any app.

Furthermore, you can use AI to summarize or generate text, which should help make communicating faster and conversations with coworkers a bit easier. There is also live translation during calls, which means you can speak to people around the world. Supported languages at launch include English, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Thai, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Automatic transcript support lets you record conversations and meetings and get a transcript of them that distinguishes between speakers. These AI features are on-device, unlike the photo features, which means you can use them offline.

Note that AI is not tied to these devices per se, meaning it could come to older models via a software update. All models of the Galaxy S24 lineup run Android 14 and One UI 6.1. These have been snappy and reliable interfaces in the past in our experience, and while we have to test these models to be sure, we expect to have no major complaints. Plus, Samsung plans seven generations of security and software updates for these phones, which is nice to know.

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup all feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. This chipset is built for AI-on-device use, and that shows given what Samsung is doing with Galaxy AI. We’ll have to test out this chipset, but it looks to be a competitor to Apple’s A17 Pro chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most souped-up model, and it promises to run 3D mobile games smoothly, so if you enjoy gaming on the go, consider this model. Otherwise, all the models should be smooth and hiccup-free for daily tasks. Additionally, the chipset in all these phones promises to be more battery efficient.

That leads to another distinguishing factor between the S24 and S24+: the latter has a bigger battery that can charge faster. The Galaxy S24 has a 4,000 mAh battery that charges with a 25W adapter, meaning it can reach around 50% charge in about 30 minutes, while the Galaxy S24+ has a 4,9000 mAh battery that charges with a 45W adapter, meaning it can reach around 65% charge in about 30 minutes. As usual for phones these days, the power adapter is sold separately, so you'll need to buy your own Galaxy S24 charger. Both models allow for Wireless PowerShare with compatible devices and accessories and fast wireless charging.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has 5,000 mAh and charges using a 45W adapter, and it can reach around a 65% charge in about 30 minutes. Wireless PowerShare and wireless charging are here, too. It also does not come with a power adapter. If you want the biggest battery, this is your best choice, but all these phones promise improved power efficiency thanks to their chipset, so keep that in mind. We’ll have to test each model to see how long they last, but remember that battery life depends on many things, including screen brightness, app usage, and other factors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Which is right for you?

All of these phones are a great choice, so this really boils down to what kind of phone you want and what you plan on doing with it. If you plan on taking lots of photos, the S24 Ultra is a good option. It also boasts a handy S Pen if you like using a stylus.

The S24 and S24+ are also fine options. The former is good if you want something small and portable and don’t want to shell out lots of cash. The latter is great if you want something with a bigger screen with more battery capacity.

No matter which phone you choose from the Samsung S24 Galaxy lineup, you’ll likely be pleased with your pick.