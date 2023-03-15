Samsung's Galaxy S23 series has already made quite the splash in 2023, earning top spots in our collection of the best Android phones of the year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is easily the best phone in the series, but the regular Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ have a lot going for them too. The new Galaxy S23 devices turned out better than I thought, but Samsung could have done so much more to blow us away with the Galaxy S23. They ended up playing it a bit safe, leaving plenty of room for improvement once again. This, however, has me excited and hopeful about the Galaxy S24 series, assuming that's what the lineup is called next year.

I know it's only been a few weeks since the Galaxy S23 devices hit the shelves, and many of you are probably still getting used to the new phones, but I already have a few things to add to my Galaxy S24 wishlist that I wanted to share in this post for those who are interested. So jump right into the list and see how Samsung can improve the next phones in its Galaxy S flagship lineup.

Faster charging speeds

I've said this before, and I'll say it again — almost all Samsung phones severely lack in the charging department. I wasn't expecting the Galaxy S23 to turn the tide when it comes to charging speeds, but I was quite disappointed to see the regular Galaxy S23 stuck with 25W charging. It's laughably slow and will take you almost two hours to charge the battery fully. Samsung really needs to step up when it comes to charging speeds, as the other phones in the Galaxy S23 lineup aren't setting a good benchmark either. Both Galaxy S23+ and the Ultra models top out at 45W charging, and they're significantly slower compared to a lot of other smartphones out there.

I don't expect Samsung to bundle its Galaxy S series flagships with 200W charging speed support to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, but it's time we see these expensive phones stand out in all aspects, including charging. It's more of a necessity for the Galaxy S23 at this point because 25W charging speeds shouldn't be a thing in 2023, especially for a flagship. I'd like to see a more noticeable improvement in charging speeds next year.

Camera improvements

Samsung usually reserves the major camera improvements for the top dog Ultra model, and that's true in the case of the Galaxy S23 lineup as well. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only phone in the lineup to have received a hardware upgrade in the camera department. I can't say I am surprised to see a feature disparity between different models, but I don't like how the regular and the Plus models have the same camera hardware as last year, with no changes whatsoever. The selfie camera on the regular and the Plus models hasn't changed since the Galaxy S21 series either. It would be nice to see all phones in the series get at least a minor spec bump every year to differentiate them from their predecessors. It also adds to the excitement for the entire lineup instead of hyping up just the most expensive model in the series every year.

Even the Galaxy S23 Ultra model hasn't seen many significant improvements in the camera department. Only the main sensor got a bump from last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the other lenses remain the same. They're identical to what we saw in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as Samsung hasn't really touched them in three years. Perhaps an upgrade from 10x optical zoom to 12x optical zoom would be a welcome change next year. Alternatively, Samsung could also pack larger sensors so they work better at night and in scenes with low light. There is a lot of room for improvement, and I hope Samsung has more in store for us next year to stay relevant while going against other options on the market, like the Vivo X90 Pro+, for instance.

A new design

It would be unfair to expect a new smartphone design every year for a new flagship launch, but I think I am allowed to add this here since Samsung hasn't done much to improve or change the way its phones look over the last few years. The last few phones in the series look like they're all cut from the same piece of cloth, and I think we can all agree that Samsung needs to change things up a bit when it comes to the overall look and feel of these phones. It's nice to see design refinements to improve them over time, but it's high time we see something new in the Galaxy S series flagships. Apple, for instance, stirred some excitement with the Dynamic Island on the Pro models last year. It may or may not be your cup of tea, but you have to admit that it was exciting to see something new. That's not to say Samsung should bring a Dynamic Island lookalike like the one Realme is prepping for its phones, but I expect to see something different next year.

The rest of the things I want

I am still in the process of discovering new things that I like and dislike about the Galaxy S23, so probably update this wishlist with more items in the future. But in the meantime, here are some miscellaneous things I want to see Samsung adding or retaining from the current flagships:

Keep the fingerprint reader, please: The ultrasonic fingerprint sensors used in the Galaxy S23 devices remain my favorite as they're faster and more reliable than pretty much any other fingerprint sensor I've used so far. I hope Samsung never changes or ditches them for something like Face ID.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensors used in the Galaxy S23 devices remain my favorite as they're faster and more reliable than pretty much any other fingerprint sensor I've used so far. I hope Samsung never changes or ditches them for something like Face ID. Let's try to match the specs on all phones: I am not against the idea of stacking the Ultra model in the lineup with all the bells and whistles, but I don't like how I have to second-guess my decision to buy the smaller phone in the lineup sometimes. Samsung has improved the regular phone in the lineup a lot over the years, but things like lack of fast charging and the base model being limited to UFS 3.1 grinds my gear at times.

I am not against the idea of stacking the Ultra model in the lineup with all the bells and whistles, but I don't like how I have to second-guess my decision to buy the smaller phone in the lineup sometimes. Samsung has improved the regular phone in the lineup a lot over the years, but things like lack of fast charging and the base model being limited to UFS 3.1 grinds my gear at times. Reliable software support: This probably doesn't need to be said, but yeah, I'd like to see the same reliable software support from Samsung that we've experienced over the last couple of years. It's easy to start something big and set a benchmark, but I hope Samsung will continue supporting its phones with reliable and timely updates.

And that brings us to the end of this particular collection, in which I've highlighted how Samsung can continue to improve its presence in the flagship space. We're almost a year away from the Galaxy S24 — unless Samsung changes its schedule — so we'll continue to visit this list to add more things over time. I'll also keep an eye on everything that's happening in the flagship space to see if we can keep this updated with all the fresh leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S24. What do you want to see from the next phones in the Galaxy S series?