Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is rumored to be announced alongside the S25 and S25 Ultra.

S25 Plus may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 12GB RAM, and potentially 256GB storage.

Battery capacity expected to be 4,900mAh, the same as the S24 Plus.

We've been hearing whispers about what Samsung is planning for its Galaxy S25 range, including some good news for people who like ultra-thin devices. Now, some more information has trickled in about Samsung's newest range. The newest leak includes a full 3D render of the Galaxy S25 Plus, alongside some information on when you'll first hear about these new devices.

The 3D render for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks online

As revealed by Android Headlines, The Galaxy S25 Plus will be announced alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra, which goes against what some prior leaks claimed. On top of that, Android Headlines managed to snag a 3D render of the Galaxy S25 Plus, so you can see it in all of its CAD-rendered glory. The publication does remind everyone that the CAD model doesn't typically show every single port and plug on the device, which may explain why there's no SIM card slot.

Android Headlines claims that the battery will be the same as the Galaxy S24 Plus, with a 4,900mAh capacity. As for the hardware, things will be a little different:

Internally, we are expecting that the Galaxy S25 Plus will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will be announced at Snapdragon Summit next month in Maui. However, we have also heard rumors that the non-Ultra models could get Exynos 2500 in some markets – that won’t be the US, thankfully. That should be paired with 12GB of RAM and potentially 256GB of base storage this year.

We hope that Samsung manages to pull through with the Galaxy S25 Plus. When we got our hands on the S24 Plus, we stated that you should get a different phone instead, which was quite a disappointment. Still, it's not all doom and gloom for the S25 series, as we did crown the S24 Ultra as "The most feature-packed, do-it-all phone in the world."