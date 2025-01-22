Summary Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 series with options for every budget.

Each model features a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and AMOLED display.

Prices for preorders start at $799.99 for S25, $999.99 for S25+, $1,299.99 for S25 Ultra.

So, how was Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event for you? If you missed the event, the tech giant revealed its newest set of Samsung Galaxy S25 devices, with something for everyone. The best bit is, if you want to snag one ASAP, the company has opened up pre-orders starting today, with general availability landing on February 7th.

Samsung reveals the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra

As announced during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are now official. As Samsung fans have come to expect, each entry in the range corresponds to different needs and budgets, with the S25 being the more affordable choice and the Ultra being the luxury pick.

So, what's on these phones? Regardless of which model you pick, you're getting a slick Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and an AMOLED display. The more expensive models have bigger screens, going from the S25's 6.2'' screen to the Ultra's 6.9''.

Each phone has a 12MP Wide AF selfie camera that can record 4K video at 60FPS. Both the S25 and the S25+'s main cameras are the same, sporting a 50MP Wide mode, a 12MP Ultrawide option, a 10MP Tele mode, and 3x Optical zoom. However, camera aficionados will want to pay extra for the S25 Ultra, as it blows the other models out of the water on the megapixel front. We're seeing a 200MP Wide, a 50MP Ultrawide, a 50MP 5x Tele, and both 3x and 5x Optical zooms.

Let's check out the storage next. As you may expect, the more you pay, the more space you get to play with. The S25 goes up to 256GB of storage, the S25+ builds on that with a 512GB option, and the S25 Ultra goes one step further with a 1TB drive. No matter which model you pick, you'll get 12GB of RAM to go with that storage space.

To keep your phone topped up, each model supports Super Fast Charging (with the S25+ and Ultra getting the 2.0 version), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. To stay connected, all models have 5G and Wi-Fi 7, with the S25+ and Ultra getting additional UWB connectivity. And all of them include Android 15 and One UI 7 to keep things running smoothly

If you want to preorder your device, head over to the Samsung website and grab one starting today. The S25 starts at $799.99, the S25+ starts at $999.99, and the S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99.