Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumored to be one of the thinnest devices since the Note20 Ultra.

A 16GB variant, 5,000mAh battery, and camera revamp are expected.

The S25 Ultra may have sleek rounded corners instead of square ones.

People love their phones thin. We want them to be powerful, quick, and with a long battery life, but also as flat as humanly possible. Fortunately, smartphone manufacturers have been really good at balancing this seemingly contradictory demand, as proven by some of Samsung's prior devices. Now, recent leaks have revealed that the Korean tech giant plans to release the Samsung Galaxy S25 as one of its thinnest devices since the Note20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks reveal a super thin phone

As spotted by Neowin, the Samsung Galaxy S25 rumor mill has been working on overdrive. There are whispers that the S25 will get a 16GB variant, a massive 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 45W fast charger, and the cameras on the device are getting a healthy revamp. The latest addition comes to us from Ice Universe on X, who has a good track record of reporting on accurate leaks. IceUniverse has some good news if you like your phones to be as slim as possible:

Ice Universe also claimed that the S25 Ultra will ditch the square corners of previous phones and come with sleek rounded corners instead:

With these being leaks, it's always worth taking them with a grain of salt, as there's always the possibility of miscommunication, changed designs, and incorrect information making its way to the surface. However, with Ice Universe's track record, there's a good shot that we'll see all of these design choices in the S25 Ultra.