Unofficial LineageOS 19.1 brings Android 12L to the Samsung Galaxy S5

Google released the stable version of Android 12L last month, and with it came the official source code release in AOSP as well. This means that aftermarket developers around the world can start building Android’s latest update for a device they own. We’ve been highlighting these unofficial builds lately and now we have a new one to put the spotlight on. For those who want to tinker with an early build of Android 12L, you can now do so on the venerable Samsung Galaxy S5.

Just as we have predicted time and time again, the Samsung Galaxy S5 continues to be a flashaholic’s best friend multiple years later. This time, the phone received a taste of Android 12L through an unofficial build of LineagesOS 19.1. This experimental build comes to us courtesy of XDA Senior Member khalvat, as well as the whole LineageOS team who are busy shaping up the next major release. The ROM offers users of the aged device a chance to try out the latest Android version available right now.

There are a couple of different versions of the Samsung Galaxy S5 out there, so make sure you actually own the Snapdragon 801-powered LTE variant. The developer offers separate builds for the “klte” (SM-G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8), “kltechn” (SM-G9006V/8V), and the “klteduos” (SM-G900FD/MD) variants.

Download unofficial LineageOS 19.1 based on Android 12L for the Samsung Galaxy S5

The ROM seems fairly stable for an early build, but many would agree that it is not exactly something one would recommend using as a daily driver on the Samsung Galaxy S5 in its current state. That, however, does not take away from the fact that you can still enjoy all the goodness of Android 12L on the 2014’s flagship of Samsung.

Do you still use the Samsung Galaxy S5 as your daily driver? Have you tried out Android 12 or 12L on your Galaxy S5? Let us know in the comments below!