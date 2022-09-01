Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 can now run Android 13, unofficially

Google officially announced the stable version of Android 13 last month and uploaded the source code to AOSP. Although Android’s newest iteration is available to only a handful of devices so far, the aftermarket development community is already hard at work releasing custom ROMs for older smartphones. Over the last few weeks, a bunch of phones have received custom ROMs based on Android 13. The venerable Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy Note 8 are the latest to join the Android 13 custom ROM party.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S7 || Galaxy S7 Edge || Galaxy S8 || Galaxy S8 Plus || Galaxy Note 8

XDA Recognized Developer Ivan_Meler has released early builds of LineageOS 20 based on Android 13 for the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy S7 series. For an initial release, the ROM appears to be surprisingly stable. Most of the key functionalities like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint reader, sound, cameras, hardware acceleration, and so on are all reportedly working fine. The ROM also supports signature spoofing out of the box.

Because of the early nature of the release, the UI is obviously missing a lot of LineageOS-specific features. Furthermore, storage encryption and a few network related features on the Galaxy S7 lineup are disabled for now. The camera is broken on the Galaxy Note 8 as well, but it should be addressed soon. Keep in mind that AOSP doesn’t play well with Samsung’s proprietary implementation of advanced LTE services, which means VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling might not be usable at all.

But on the bright side, it is vanilla Android 13 experience on some of the best Galaxy phones Samsung ever produced! You can not only enjoy all the new features of Android 13, but also get regular security updates. And you can do all that now, provided you have the Exynos-powered global variants. Notably, the Snapdragon models of the Galaxy S7, S8, and Note 8 are not compatible with Ivan’s builds.

It goes without saying that you’ll need an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your Galaxy S7/S8/Note 8 to install this ROM. If that’s something that doesn’t bother you, head over to the device-specific XDA thread linked below and follow the instructions posted by the developer to get the ROM up and running on your phone.

Unofficial LineageOS 20 based on Android 13: Samsung Galaxy S7 || Galaxy S7 Edge || Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus || Galaxy Note 8