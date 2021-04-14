Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 can now run Android 11, unofficially

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S and Note lineup are usually offered in two different processor variants around the world. While devices in the US, Canada, China, etc. receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, most other regions receive devices with an Exynos chip. The bootloader unlocking situation on the Snapdragon-powered models is somewhat complicated, thus the custom ROM development for the Galaxy devices is normally centered around the Exynos variants. This is exactly what happened with Samsung’s 2017 flagships. If you own an Exynos Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, or Galaxy Note 8 and have been itching to try out a closer-to-stock version of Android 11, well, you now can.

XDA Forums: Galaxy S8 || Galaxy S8+ || Galaxy Note 8

Official builds of Project Sakura custom ROM are now available for the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 series on our forums and you can flash it on your device right away. The ROM itself is based on LineageOS 18.1, hence the build brings all of the cool new features introduced in Android 11 while offering a clean user experience backed by useful tweaks.

Given these are very early builds, there are quite a few things broken and missing at the moment. For one, the Hardware Composer (HWC) isn’t working properly. Second, you won’t be able to use the hotspot to share the cellular internet connection. Moreover, HDR video playback is buggy, while the Wi-Fi Direct functionality is broken as well. Regardless, for the section of the Android community that still uses these devices, it’s great to see them still being kept on life support.

If you don’t mind these bugs and want to try out this aftermarket Android 11 port anyway, you can find the download links and detailed flashing instructions at the links given below for your respective device. You must have an unlocked bootloader and custom recovery like TWRP installed on your device to flash this ROM.

Download Android 11-based Project Sakura ROM: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ || Samsung Galaxy Note 8