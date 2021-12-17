Samsung Galaxy S8 isn’t dead yet, receives November 2021 security patch

Samsung released the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus all the way back in 2017, packed with Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipsets (depending on where you bought it) and Android 7.0 Nougat. The phones were removed from Samsung’s security update schedule in May of this year, bu the phones don’t appear to be completely abandoned yet.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are receiving a new software update, with firmware version G95xFXXUCDUK1, that includes the November 2021 security patch. The update is reportedly already rolling out in France, and it will likely be made available in other regions soon. It’s not too common for a five year-old Android device to still be receiving system updates, though it is a common occurrence with Apple devices — the 6 year-old iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are still supported by the latest version of iOS.

The November 2021 security patch fixes 18 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components, and a total of 18 vulnerabilities in the kernel and vendor components. It’s likely that many of the issues don’t affect the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus directly, but it’s still great to have all the relevant patches five years after the phones were released.

The Galaxy S8 series was released in 2017, and shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Samsung later updated it to Android 8.0 Oreo in early 2018, followed by an Android 9 Pie update with One UI 1.0 in early 2019. Since then, the phone has only received security patches and bug fixes. The Galaxy S8 was the first Galaxy S phone with a USB Type-C port, the Bixby voice assistant, and the Samsung DeX desktop environment.

It’s not clear at this point if Samsung will deliver any more updates to the Galaxy S8 series. If you want to keep the updates coming, and you have the ability to unlock the bootloader on your S8, have a look at the XDA Forums for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus for custom ROMs and other helpful mods.