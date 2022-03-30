Developer ports One UI 4.1 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9

Samsung has been quite generous with delivering the One UI 4.1 update. Aside from the flagships, the Korean OEM rolled out the new skin to affordable offerings like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as well. That phone is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor, a 10nm octa-core SoC from 2018 that also powered the international variant of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. Unfortunately, these devices didn’t even receive the Android 11 update from Samsung, although both of them are theoretically capable of running it. This prompted XDA Recognized Developer AlexisXDA to port the One UI 4.1-flavored Android 12 firmware to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9.

Dubbed as Noble ROM 2.1, the One UI 4.1 port is compatible with the Korean and global variants of the Galaxy S9/S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9. Being the successor to the Noble ROM 2.0 release, the new version comes with a number of improvements and bug fixes over the original Android 12 port. The developer has recently pushed a hotfix, which further adds HID support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

The complete changelog of the Noble ROM 2.1 release can be found below:

Noble ROM 2.1 Changelog Noble ROM 2.1 Updated base to N10+ with OneUI 4.1 and March’s Patches (HCV6) Updated Magisk to v24.3 Fixed LED Notification Fixed Camera filters Fixed front Single Take in OneUI4 Camera Fixed Tethering USB Fixed Hi Bixby Voice Command on N9 Fixed USB C headphones Fixed f2fs bootloop installation Fixed Advanced Debloat issues Fixed dark mode toggle missing Fixed Wireless Fast Charge Fixed 4G Icon arrows Enabled all apps in Dual Apps Added Reflections and Shadows Eraser in Photo Editor/Object Eraser Removed Vanced because it’s now discontinued by the devs Improved general performance Improved face unlock and fingerprint unlock speed Improved installer script, now the ROM can be easily installed.

Noble ROM 2.1 Hotfix Improved sound quality Fixed black screen on lockscreen under sunlight Improved performance Kernel changelog: Fixed type c to type c charging Big CPU underclock GPU Security Patches Updated net ZRAM writeback lru updates PS5 Hid support USB Updates Common optimizations Toolchain updated



As is customary, you must first unlock the bootloader of your Galaxy S9/Note 9 and then install TWRP to flash the ROM. Notably, the US and Canadian variants are incompatible with this custom One UI 4.1 release because of their Snapdragon SoC and locked bootloader. To learn more about the features and download the ROM, take a look at the model-specific discussion thread on our forums.

Download Noble ROM 2.1 based on One UI 4.1: Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus || Samsung Galaxy Note 9