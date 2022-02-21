Noble ROM 2.0 brings One UI 4 with Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9

Bored of running One UI 2.5 on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9? Yearning to see what software experience the Korean OEM has created with One UI 4 on top of Android 12? Worry not, XDA’s aftermarket modding community has you covered. Although Samsung’s 2018 flagships will not officially get the Android 12 update, owners of these devices can now enjoy all the goodness of One UI 4 in the form of Noble ROM 2.0, courtesy of XDA Recognized Developer AlexisXDA.

Screenshot via Reddit user u/wildechap

The second generation Noble ROM distribution is compatible with the Exynos 9810-powered global variant of the Galaxy S9 (SM-G960F), Galaxy S9 Plus (SM-G965F), and the Galaxy Note 9 (SM-N960F). The Korean variants (model number ended with ‘N’) are supported as well, but you need to download a separate build compiled specifically for these models. The base of the ROM is taken from the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, on top of which the developer added several new features like the official Galaxy S22 wallpapers. Best of all, the TWRP-flashable ZIP comes with an integrated AROMA installer, allowing end-users the freedom to customize each and every aspect of the installation.

Here’s a breakdown of what is bundled in Noble ROM 2.0:

February 2022 Android security patches

All OneUI 4 stuffs have been ported successfully

Odexed, hardly debloated, and added some tweaks for best performance and better battery

Added some tweaks in order to have the best smoothness and general performance

AROMA installer that allows you to select everything you want to have on your phone in order to improve the user experience

Remappable Bixby Button

Disabled RMM Lock

Google Pay working (Hide it with Magisk)

Secure Folder working

S22 Wallpapers

Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, and Extra Dim available

Protect Battery option and RAM Plus Enabled

Useful Cards section enabled in Messages Apps

Improved zoom quality in gallery

Night mode zoom on camera

Night mode on hyperlapse

Enabled Dolby on Game

Power key in notification panel

Samsung App Lock

iOS 15 Emoji’s selectable in AROMA

While the port is stable enough to be run as a daily driver on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9, some features (e.g. the iris scanner) are broken. The developer also suggests to disable HDR from camera settings to avoid crashing while utilizing the back camera. The complete list of known issues in Noble ROM 2.0 can be found here.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S9 || Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus || Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Since this is a third-party release, you need to unlock the bootloader of your Galaxy S9/Note 9 in order to install Noble ROM 2.0. Keep in mind that unlocking the bootloader alone is sufficient to trip KNOX, and you will permanently lose access to Samsung Pay and security features such as Secure Folder. If that’s something that doesn’t bother you, head over to the device-specific XDA thread linked below and follow the instructions in the first post to get the ROM up and running on your phone.

Download Noble ROM 2.0 based on One UI 4: Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus || Samsung Galaxy Note 9