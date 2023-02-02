Another day, another modder shoehorning the newest Android build to legacy devices. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is stealing all the limelight, a developer in our forums has managed to port One UI 5.0 with Android 13 to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 in the form of an aftermarket firmware called Noble ROM.

Created by XDA Recognized Developer AlexisXDA, Noble ROM is a project aimed at providing the Galaxy S9/S9+ and Note 9 with the latest iteration of Samsung's custom skin. It has now hit the 3.0 milestone, which means the fifth major version of One UI is available right now for those happy to flash the custom firmware on their devices. The developer has ported the build over by using a modified Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S20's Android 13 release, which has been tweaked to make the most of the 2018's flagships.

Due to the fact that Samsung ended the monthly security patch rollout for the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 family a long time ago, Noble ROM can provide some comfort for long-term owners, especially those who don't want to switch to a regular AOSP-derived Android 13 custom ROM. Of course it’s not quite perfect, with a few issues here and there. You can check out the full feature list and know bugs below for more details:

Features: Based on official OneUI 5.0 S20 + N10Lite with January's Security Patches.

All OneUI 5 stuffs have been ported successfully

Odexed, Hardly Debloated and added some tweaks for best performance and better battery.

Added some tweaks in order to have the best smoothness and general performance!

Make your ROM! OUR aroma allows you to select everything you want to have on your phone in order to improve the user experience!

Remappable Bixby Button

Disabled RMM Lock.

Google Pay working (Hide it with Magisk)

Secure Folder working

Photo Remaster, Object Eraser and Extra Dim available

Improved zoom quality in gallery

Useful cards tab enabled in messages

Night mode zoom on camera.

Night mode on hyperlapse.

Enabled Dolby on Game.

Power key in notification panel.

Samsung App Lock.

iOS 16 Emoji's selectable in aroma.

Camera Front camera and HDR Super slow motion Manual focus on Pro photo and Pro video Back Portrait on objects

Notably, this port is only available for the Exynos 9810-powered global and Korean variants of the Galaxy S9 and Note 9. This means that those in the US and Canada rocking the Qualcomm models won’t be able to experience One UI 5 on their Galaxy S9/S9+ or Note 9.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S9 || Galaxy S9+ || Galaxy Note 9

If the shortcomings aren’t a concern for you, then head over to the device-specific XDA thread linked below and follow the instructions in the first post to get the ROM up and running on your phone. You'll, of course, need to have an unlocked bootloader and TWRP installed to flash this ROM.

Download Noble ROM 3.0: Galaxy S9 and S9+ || Galaxy Note 9