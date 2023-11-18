Black Friday is here, and we're seeing plenty of great deals on smartphones, with some of the best devices from Apple, Motorola, and OnePlus receiving big discounts for the holiday shopping season. That said, Samsung's Galaxy lineup is also seeing fantastic price drops across the board with sweet deals on Galaxy S23 series phones, Galaxy Watch wearables, Galaxy Buds, and accessories. It's a great time to get savings on some of the company's most expensive phones, so if you've been eyeing any, you won't want to miss out.

Galaxy S23 series

Samsung produces some of the best Android smartphones on the market, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra being the best. It has an amazing screen, fantastic cameras, and a powerful processor. The Galaxy S23+ and S23 are also great options if you're looking for something smaller and more affordable. Of course, if the prices are a bit high here, you can also go with the recently released Galaxy S23 FE, which provides a majority of the experience of the latter models at a much lower price tag.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. $900 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger, too. It also comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23 and in the same four colors. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more. $700 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $400 $600 Save $200 The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price. $400 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Foldable smartphones are becoming more popular every year, and the Galaxy Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are some of the most popular options in the U.S. They offer excellent construction, along with powerful processors. But one thing that holds many back from making a foldable purchase is the high price, often costing $1,000 at minimum. Thankfully, we're seeing some great pricing on Samsung's foldables during Black Friday, bringing prices down to their lowest this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1300 $1800 Save $500 Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement of the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone looks similar to past Z Fold iterations, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery. $1300 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $800 $1000 Save $200 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest compact foldable from Samsung, offering a flexible 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and much more. $800 at Amazon

Galaxy smartwatches

Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches are some of the best wearables you can buy if you're an Android smartphone user. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic come with new larger and more vibrant displays, powerful and efficient processors, and deliver excellent battery life. The wearables are backed by Wear OS, which means access to plenty of popular and familiar apps, and you'll also get continued support with software updates long after your initial purchase. Those looking to get a great experience and save a little money will want to go with the Galaxy Watch 4. This watch is older but still a solid choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $300 $400 Save $100 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life. $300 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 The Galaxy Watch 6 features a vibrant AMOLED display, excellent battery life, and excellent software support with Wear OS 4. $230 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $170 $250 Save $80 The Galaxy Watch 4 is a great budget option for someone who wants a Wear OS wearable. The Watch 4 delivers with its excellent display, tracking features, and great battery life. $170 at Amazon

Galaxy accessories

Samsung also makes some interesting accessories that pair perfectly with the purchase of your new phone or smartwatch. If you love listening to music and want a great pair of earbuds, then look no further than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung also produces a sleek wireless charging pad that makes it easy and convenient to top up your smartphone.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $160 $230 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's premium earbuds offering excellent noise-canceling, 3D audio support, and more. The earbuds also offer IPX7 water resistance and a transparency mode. $160 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Wireless Charger Single $30 $60 Save $30 Samsung's 15W wireless charging pad is a reliable option that can deliver up to 15W power. It's available to purchase in Dark Gray and White color options, and this one also comes with a travel adapter. $30 at Amazon

Galaxy tablets

Two highlights of Samsung's tablet lineup are the Galaxy Tab A8 and S8. The Tab A8 is an affordable tablet that features a 10.5-inch display, a reasonable processor, and a sleek and modern design. While it might not be a juggernaut when it comes to power, it's more than capable of handling most things you throw at it, allowing users to comfortably browse the web, play games, watch movies, and more.

For those seeking the best when it comes to compact tablets, the Tab S8 is going to be a prime choice, with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a beautiful 120Hz display. The tablet also offers support for a stylus, which gives users a different way to interact with content and the 13MP camera on the rear makes it great for snapping photos.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $150 $230 Save $80 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent offering from Samsung in the budget space, with a 1920x1200 LCD panel, a Unisoc T618 chipset, respectable internal specifications, and an even lower price tag thanks to Black Friday. $150 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $459 $700 Save $241 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The tablet also supports Samsung's S Pen stylus. Save over $200 on this last-generation tablet thanks to Black Friday. $459 at Amazon

Galaxy laptops

Samsung is best known for its smartphones, but it also makes some excellent computing products. If you've been on the lookout for a new laptop, chances are you're going to want to take a look at some fantastic deals on the Galaxy Book 3 series. The Galaxy Book 3 comes in many forms, but regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a stellar product that really punches way above its price.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 $725 $1000 Save $275 The standard Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is a great option if you're a fan of the more classic 16:9 aspect ratio. It still has a Full HD pane, but it makes some compromises to get a lower price tag. $725 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro $1035 $1450 Save $415 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a premium aluminum laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and options for a 14-inch or 16-inch screen. $1035 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business $1530 $2050 Save $520 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business is an enterprises-grade laptop that comes with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Pro edition of Windows 11. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display and a lightweight form factor. $1530 at Amazon

These are some of the best deals you'll find on Samsung's Galaxy devices. You can also shop with confidence, knowing that retailers have extended return policies in effect until January. So, if you've been on the hunt for a new Samsung phone, smartwatch, or just a wireless charging pad, now's the perfect time to buy during this incredible Black Friday sale.