Samsung launches the Galaxy SmartTag to help you find your lost items

With almost every single detail out in the open days before the launch, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been officially unveiled today. The new smartphone series from the company yet again includes three models – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Alongside the new smartphones, Samsung has also launched its first-ever Bluetooth trackers called the Galaxy SmartTag. This is similar to the Bluetooth tracker from Tile, allowing users to quickly locate lost items like your phone, wallet, keys, etc.

The basic Galaxy SmartTag will only offer the functionality of a Bluetooth tag, and nothing beyond that. These tags can be used to help to track objects by using the built-in energy-saving Bluetooth 5.0 LE module. The tags will come with a single button that can be used to send an alert and ensure that it is wirelessly connected to your smartphone. This would also help in finding your device in case you misplace it. Similarly, it would work the other way around where you could use your phone to locate the tag attached to an item of your choice. Meanwhile, the Galaxy SmartTag+ will support ultra wideband for more accurate nearby location tracking, so accurate that it will let you find your device using augmented reality.

Samsung has also launched a dedicated app for its new Bluetooth tags called Galaxy Find Network, which should be available on other Samsung, and hopefully, Android smartphones.

These Bluetooth tags measure 4x4cms and around one centimeter thick. They are made out of plastic with IP53 certification. They will be available in four color options: white, light brown, black, and pink. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is powered by a standard CR2032 coin cell battery rated at 220mAh. This means that the tags should be up for about 280 days before you need to replace the battery. You can use the Galaxy SmartTag with any Galaxy series smartphone running on Android 8.

Galaxy SmartTag Pricing & Availability

These will be available in single or multi-packs starting January 29th with a starting price of $29.99. The regular Tag will be included with every Galaxy S21 pre-order. Meanwhile, the Tag+ will be available later this year.