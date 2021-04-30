You can now buy the Galaxy SmartTag+, basically AirTags for Samsung Galaxy phones

To get ahead of the Apple AirTags news cycle, Samsung announced the SmartTag+, a more powerful successor to the SmartTag launched earlier this year. Following a short pre-order period, the SmartTag+ is now available from Samsung and Amazon for $39.

What separates the SmartTag+ from the original model is the updated location tracker features ultra wideband technology in addition to Bluetooth LE support. SmartTag+ also supports an AR feature for easily finding the tracker when it’s nearby. When using the SmartThings app the SmartTag+ can be tracked up to a distance of nearly 400 feet. As an added bonus, the tag’s button can be used for limited home automation.

SmartTag+ can also be tracked through the Galaxy Find network, which is supported by Galaxy smartphones enrolled in the service. The feature is similar to Apple’s Find My network, which will allow AirTags users to locate the tracker on a map. If AirTags is out of range, the Find My network can help users locate the tracker when it’s marked as lost.

Worth noting is that Samsung’s only devices with ultra wideband support are the Galaxy S21+, S21 Ultra, and Note 20 Ultra, so if you don’t own any of those devices, you’re better of buying the original SmartTag, which is available for $29 (the same price as AirTags).

Location trackers may not seem like a must-have accessory, but owning one could mean the difference between finding a lost backpack and not finding a lost backpack. With lockdown restrictions easing in some parts of the world, putting a SmartTag+ in your luggage could be helpful. If anything, it’s there for peace of mind.

Location trackers have been around for years now — made famous by a company called Tile — but with Apple’s AirTags now available, there’s renewed interest in what the accessories can do. If you’re in the Samsung ecosystem, the SmartTag+ is certainly worth checking out.

