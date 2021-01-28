Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags can be used for automation as well as tracking

Along with the all-new Galaxy S21 series, Samsung launched the new Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag during its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021. While Samsung highlighted most of the prominent features of these devices during the launch event, the company seems to have skipped out on some important stuff. Over the last few days, we’ve learned quite a few new things about the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro, like the new Object Eraser feature on the Galaxy S21 devices, details about Samsung’s new 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, support for Google Duo’s auto-framing feature, the Galaxy Buds Pro’s hearing enhancement feature, and more. Similarly, we’ve now learned that the Galaxy SmartTags also pack an additional feature that Samsung skipped out on during the launch event.

As a recent tweet from Max Weinbach points out, the Galaxy SmartTags can do more than just help you find misplaced objects. You can also use it for automation. The SmartTags settings page shown in the screenshot clearly illustrates how you can use the button on the tracker to trigger actions like turning on/off your smart lights or other connected smart devices. This essentially makes the SmartTag a handy remote for your smart home devices.

Weinbach further demonstrates the Galaxy SmartTags’ automation capabilities in a short video, which highlights that you can assign two different actions to the tracker. These actions can be triggered by either pressing the button once or by pressing and holding the button, and you can customize them as per your preference in the SmartTag settings within the Samsung SmartThings app. Pressing the button twice in quick succession triggers the Find My Phone feature. In response to a comment on the tweet, Weinbach further adds that the automation feature only works with devices that are supported by the SmartThings app.