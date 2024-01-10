Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $100 $200 Save $100 This budget tablet from Samsung has an 8.7-inch screen, a 5,100mAh battery, and Android 11. $100 at Best Buy

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets on the market. So if you're looking for a portable and powerful tablet that's also extremely affordable, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is going to be it. While you won't find a lot of bells and whistles with this model, you're still going to get a great overall experience. Although this tablet normally retails for $199.99, it's now been discounted by $100, dropping the price down to just $99.99 for an extremely limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?

This tablet is the perfect size with its beautiful and vibrant 8.7-inch screen, and it's light and durable thanks to its metal construction. You're also going to get plenty of power thanks to the tablet's octa-core processor that's paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you're someone that needs more storage, you'll be happy to know that this tablet also has a microSD card slot, which can support up to 1TB cards.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has excellent battery life with a 5,100mAh capacity, and also supports fast charging, making top up quick and easy. Because this is a Samsung device, you're going to get excellent software support with the tablet being updated to One UI 5, which is based on Android 13. This software update brings some notable changes, with improvements to the camera system, introduces new widgets, adds enhanced multitasking and more that really improve the experience.

For the most part, you really can't ask for much more from an affordable tablet running Android. And with its recent price drop of $100, you really can't beat this deal that brings the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite down to $99.99 for a limited time. But be sure to grab this deal while you can, because this flash deal is only good for the day.