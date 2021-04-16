Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has leaked once again before launch

Samsung is expected to launch a new affordable tablet soon called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. As its name suggests, it should be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 that launched last year. Well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared some more renders of the upcoming device along with some of the specifications.

This isn’t the first time we have reported on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. A previous leak in February suggested that the tablet will launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June. In fact, the tablet’s support pages have already appeared on Samsung’s website for various European markets. According to the new renders shared by Blass, we can see that the new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite looks fairly similar to the original Galaxy Tab A7, with a metal finish on the back and thick bezels around the display. We can also see a single square camera at the back (but no LED flash), a single camera on the front, and notably, no signs of a fingerprint scanner. This means that it will offer security via a PIN or pattern lock and possibly face unlock.

Blass claims that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will feature an 8.4-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. Powering the device will be the MediaTek Helio P22T SoC that includes an octa-core CPU and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It may come with only 3GB of RAM, a 5,100mAh battery, and run on Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, a more affordable version of Samsung’s current flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7. Rumors claim that this tablet will feature a 12.4-inch LCD, 5G connectivity, support for an S-Pen, and two stereo speakers tuned by AKG.