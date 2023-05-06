Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Incremental improvements At first glance you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference between the A8 and its predecessor, the A7. The A8 features a Unisoc processor that can be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage options, and will receive security support longer than the A7.

In recent years, tablets have become just as much a part of our daily lives as smartphones and laptops. Their sleek design makes them incredibly portable, easy enough to slip into a purse or small bag to take anywhere. Whether you’re simply looking for a travel-ready gaming solution or a budget-friendly tablet for schoolwork, there’s no shortage of options out there. Some of the best tablets among those options are the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A8.

Released less than 18 months apart, the Galaxy Tab A series devices may seem identical. They both offer 2GHz octa-core processors, 5MP front-facing cameras, 8MP rear-facing cameras, and 7,040mAh batteries. And they’re kitted out with USB-C ports, microSD slots, and 3.5mm headphone jacks, and they are available in three colors. However, there are some discrepancies between the tablets that are worth acknowledging when choosing how to spend your money.

Price, availability, and specs

Originally unveiled in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was quickly considered one of the best Android tablets thanks in part to its respectable $230 price tag. The tablet was readily available in brick-and-mortar locations and via online retailers. Today, however, the A7 has been largely replaced in stores by the A8, making it a little harder to locate unless you’re willing to go the second-hand or refurbished route. On the off chance you can pin a new A7 down, it'll likely be discounted.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, on the other hand, was unveiled in late 2021 and is easily located at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. In an era where devices get more expensive every year, it's refreshing that the A8 launched at the same $230 price point as its predecessor. Oddly enough, despite being the newer of the two models, it can often be found on sale at a price that is respectively similar to the A7.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Storage 32GB 32GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon Unisoc Memory 3GB 3GB Operating System Android 10 Android 11 Battery Lithium Ion, 7040mAh Lithium ion, 7040mAh Ports USB-C, USB-A USB-C, USB-A Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP Rear, 5MP Front 8MP Rear, 5MP Front Display (Size, Resolution) 10.4 inches, 2000x1200 10.5, 1920x1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Measurements 6.2 x 0.28 x 9.75 inches 6.37 x 0.27 x 9.72 inches Headphone jack Yes Yes Colors Dark gray, silver, gold Dark gray, silver, rose gold

Design

While there are certainly differences between the Galaxy Tab A7 and the A8, many are so minuscule that you would be hard-pressed to notice them. The A7 weighs just 1.04 pounds, while the A8 is a bit chunkier with a little more of a premium feel at what is still a lightweight 1.11 pounds. Overall, any differences in shape and form between the two devices boil down to just a millimeter — the Tab A7 is 0.28 thick while the A8 is 0.27 inches thick, for example. The devices' thin and sleek design makes them equally suitable for traveling.

While the two tablets don't vary drastically, one noticeable difference becomes apparent when they are flipped over.

Both tablets are fitted with a 3.5mm audio jack, four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and reversible USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. You can easily connect your favorite wired headphones or an additional stylus and tablet for digital drawing and note-taking. The Galaxy Tab A8 also has a fingerprint sensor, whereas its predecessor lacks one.

While the two tablets don’t vary drastically, one noticeable difference becomes apparent when they are flipped over. The Galaxy Tab A7 sports a square camera housing, while the A8 embraces a circular camera bump. This is purely a cosmetic decision and doesn't affect the functionality of the cameras in any way.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three colors: a matte dark gray, a lighter and brighter silver, and a standard yellow gold. The Galaxy Tab A8 is similarly available in three colors with a little extra variety. The A8 is available in the same matte dark gray and light silver, as well as a pink gold variation. While these options are seemingly scarce, the Galaxy Tab A is Samsung’s budget line, and deciding to limit color options could likely be a way to keep the cost of the Tab series down.

Display

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7

The Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch LCD screen, while the Tab A8 boasts a whopping 10.5-inch LCD screen, thanks in part to the slightly thinner casing that gives the appearance of a smaller bezel. While the two displays are only marginally different.

In general, more pixels for a higher resolution is considered better for a display. However, when looking at tablets with a limited screen size of just 10.5 inches, the differences between 1080p and 1200p are much less noticeable than if you were looking at similar resolutions on a television or monitor. While the A8 does have a slight dip in resolution, it's arguably not significant enough of a downgrade from the A7 to warrant stepping back a generation in devices when all things are considered.

Software

The Galaxy Tab A7 ships with Android 10, while the Galaxy Tab A8 was initially released with Android 11. Samsung does excel at providing extended support for many of their flagship devices, including recent commitments to four years of Android updates and five years of security updates for their flagship smartphones and S-series of tablets. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Tab A7 and A8 just missed the cutoff and will only receive two years of Android updates instead. This means the A7 has already hit the end of its support cycle in 2022 and will not progress beyond Android 12.

While the Galaxy Tab A8 did receive an Android 13 update in January 2023, it's not expected to receive any additional future Android updates. However, it will still be eligible for security updates for a while longer.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, while the A7 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 622 under the hood. While both processors clock in at 2GHz, the Unisoc is widely considered slightly better than the Snapdragon for productivity and multitasking between apps, especially when paired with the 4GB RAM, which isn't available for the A7. Of course, more RAM comes with a higher price tag, so consider that when deciding if a few frames are worth the extra cost.

Unfortunately, with budget tablets, there will be significant limitations to usability to meet an affordable price point, and that’s true even for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A8. Both devices can be used for light productivity and school work, but you shouldn't consider them if you’re looking for a high-performing gaming tablet. Games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile can be played on the A7 and A8, though concerning both tablets, you’ll be limited to low-mid quality graphics for sustainable frame rates. Where both the A7 and A8 shine, however, is for remote play through the cloud. Paired with Xbox Game Pass and a Bluetooth-connected controller, for example, both tablets are equally suitable for taking your favorite games practically anywhere without breaking the bank.

Battery life

The Tab A7 and Tab A8 will let you binge-watch your favorite shows for about 10 hours thanks to their identical 7,040mAH batteries that charge quickly via 15-watt wired chargers. If you’re looking to find one of the best tablets for school, 10 hours of screen time will be more than enough to get through a day of virtual classes.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

As previously mentioned, the camera bump on the back is one of the more notable differences between the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A8. However, this change is merely aesthetic and does not offer any advantages or disadvantages for the system it houses.

Both rear cameras are comparable at 8MP, and neither will rock your world in low light conditions, but they’ll work in a pinch for casual photo taking and sharing. Tablets, in general, are limited when it comes to photo resolution and megapixel counts, and this is even more true for budget lines like the Galaxy Tab A series. If you need high-quality photographs that you plan to print and display or share, neither the A7 nor A8 would be ideal. Similarly, the rear camera can record video at 1920x1080 resolution, though it does cap the frame rate at 30FPS. The front-facing camera taps out at 5MP, which is fine for Zoom or Google Classroom meetings, but you may not want to record your vlog with it.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is clearly meant to be a step up, however small, from the A7. While there are some quarrels to be had with the screen resolution, the actual differences are negligible with a 10-inch display's viewing experience. The overall functionality with an A8 will be just a little bit snappier, and the extended period of security updates is really going to make up for any differences at the end of the day.

Pricing is going to be a big factor here, too. When you're in the market for a budget tablet, you want to get the most bang for your buck. The A8 starts at the same price point as the A7, making it an easy choice to go with the newer version that will see more support in the long run. However, the A7 is still an exceptional budget tablet if you happen to luck out and find one marked down. At the end of the day, The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 wins our pick for being the better device strictly because of its prolonged support cycle and additional security updates.