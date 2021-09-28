Leaked specifications reveal Galaxy Tab A8 may feature a 10.5-inch display and a 7040mAh battery

Samsung is one of the few OEMs that hasn’t given up on Android tablets yet. The South Korean giant offers a wide selection of tablets spanning multiple price bands, with the Galaxy Tab S lineup positioned as the premier offering and the Galaxy Tab A series delivering a more economical experience. While the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series is rumored to launch alongside the Galaxy S22, it looks like Samsung may soon introduce a new affordable tablet under the Galaxy Tab A series.

A couple of weeks back, OnLeaks shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021, giving us our first look at Samsung’s upcoming Android tablet. As far as design is concerned, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 doesn’t deviate too much from its predecessor. As you can see in the images attached below, the tablet has big bezels all around the display, with the right bezel holding the selfie camera. The back looks identical to the Galaxy Tab A7 as well, with a single camera placed on the top right corner and Samsung branding visible in the center. The only design change that sets both models apart is that the Galaxy Tab A8 has a circular camera module instead of a square one.

In a separate leak, OnLeaks and 91Mobile have also revealed some of the possible specifications of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021. As per the leak, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will sport a 10.5–inch TFT display with 1920 x 1200 screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Unisoc T618 chip, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB flash storage.

Other leaked specifications include a 7,040mAh battery, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type C port. Finally, the leak says the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in Gold, Silver, and Gray colors and that there’s an LTE model in the works as well.