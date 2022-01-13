Samsung brings its budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 to India

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets out there. Last month, the company added a new budget-friendly model to its portfolio called the Galaxy Tab A8. Initially limited to European markets, Samsung has now launched the tablet in India.

Galaxy Tab A8: Specifications

Specification Galaxy Tab A8 Dimensions and Weight 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm

508g Display 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 TFT LCD SoC Unspecified octa-core SoC (up to 2GHz) RAM and Storage 3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

LTE on select models Other features Quad stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

Face Unlock Software Android 11 with One UI 3.0

The Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget Android tablet that boasts great multi-media capabilities. It flaunts a large 10.5-inch LCD panel with 1920 x 1200 resolutions, 16:10 aspect ratio, and slim bezels with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB Storage.

The Galaxy Tab A8 comes equipped with an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera with Face Unlock support. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It also has quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab A8 runs Android 11 with One UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. Samsung offers several useful features to make the most out of the large form factor. For one, the Multi-Active Window feature allows users to open two apps side by side. Meanwhile, the Drag and Split feature automatically opens URLs in a split-screen view for a better browsing experience. Finally, there’s a new Screen Recorder feature that lets you record high-quality videos of lectures or tutorials.

Pricing & Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a big 10-5-inch display, quad stereo speakers and a 7,040mAh battery. Buy from Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in three colorways: Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold. Pricing starts at ₹17,999 for the base Wi-Fi model with 3GB/32GB and ₹19,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Meanwhile, the LTE model starts at ₹21,999 (3GB/64GB) and goes up to 23,999 (4GB/64GB). Introductory offers include flat cashback of ₹2000 on ICICI Debit and Credit cards and Book Cover worth ₹4,499 for ₹999. All models will go on sale on January 17 from Amazon India.