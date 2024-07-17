Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $143 $220 Save $77 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is an affordable, large screen Galaxy tablet that runs the latest Android version. With a 10.9-inch, 90Hz display, it's a great way to watch videos or browse the web for cheap. $143 at Amazon

It's Prime Day, and Samsung fans have extra reasons to be thankful for the deep discounts on offer. That includes this deal, which trims the Galaxy Tab A9+ down to an astonishingly low $143—the lowest price it's ever been. With a powerful Snapdragon chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, this is a multimedia-watching powerhouse. And with a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB of removable storage, it's got what you need to load up on videos for the family while traveling. At this price, it might not last for long, so if you've been looking for an affordable, large tablet, this is the time to do so.

What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is designed to impress with a stylish, premium exterior. The 10.9-inch display boasts a 1920x1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and with 480 nits of brightness, it'll be great for scrolling down the internet or watching movies. While Samsung's Tab S range all sport AMOLED displays, the Tab A range uses TFT LCDs, so they won't be as vibrant as the flagship range. Still, this is a great tablet at a fraction of the price.

The Tab A9+ is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, which should be powerful enough for most apps and the tasks you'd usually use a tablet to accomplish. It might struggle with some games, but less demanding titles should be fine, as this midrange chip is up to the challenge. And with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on this particular model, you have plenty of power for light multitasking.

The large screen enables Samsung to put a relatively large battery in the Tab A9+. With 7,040mAh of capacity and 15W fast charging, it'll give you hours of entertainment. With Dolby Atmos from its quad-speaker setup, it'll sound as good as it looks. Parents will be glad to see the Samsung Kids app pre-installed so they can curate a safer online environment for little minds to explore.

Again, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Tab A9+ since its release. If you've been waiting for an affordable Android tablet, now is the time.