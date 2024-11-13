Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $170 $220 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a relatively affordable Galaxy tablet that's perfect for those who don't want to spend big bucks on the company's flagship lineup. It sports a 10.9-inch 90Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor. Right now, you can grab it for below retail in this deal from Amazon. $170 at Amazon

It can be hard to invest in a tablet, especially if you're someone that already has a smartphone and a laptop. But having a device that sits right in the middle of the two is an absolute must for some, as a tablet can hit a real sweet spot, providing more screen real estate than a phone but being more portable than a laptop.

Related Best tablets in 2024 From iPads to Android and Windows devices, these are the best tablets you can buy in 2024

With that said, there are a lot of great choices out there right now, which means you don't necessarily need to spend a lot to get something good. For a limited time, Amazon is discounting Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet, dropping the price down to just $170.

What's great about the Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet?

It's important to know that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ looks and feels premium. More importantly, it features an 11-inch screen with excellent colors and contrast, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to the great visuals, you're also going to get great sound too, thanks to the quad speaker setup and support for Dolby Atmos.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM. It also comes with plenty of storage at 128GB, and even has a microSD card slot just in case you need to add more later. What really puts things other the top with this tablet is the software. Samsung makes multitasking easy with its software customizations that sit on top of Android.

And if you want to grab this for a younger individual, Samsung even has a mode for that which will allow them to use the tablet but still practice safe internet habits. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this tablet if you're looking to grab something that works well and isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg. If you're on the fence, check out some other great tablet recommendations and early Black Friday deals.