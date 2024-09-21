Key Takeaways AI keys are becoming more popular in tech products, with leaks revealing Samsung is incorporating them into the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10.

The AI key on the Galaxy Tab S10 will likely invoke Samsung's AI assistant, similar to other devices with designated AI keys.

While the AI key may be customizable in the future, the prevalence of AI assistants in devices ensures that AI keys are here to stay.

Are you getting tired of AI keys yet? We've been seeing them everywhere, from replacing keys on keyboards to mini PCs. Now, it seems that recent leaks from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 have shown that even the Korean tech giant's products aren't spared from the wave of AI buttons, and this one isn't even a Copilot key.

Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 reveal that AI keys are alive and well

As reported by Ytechb, leaks about the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra have begun to surface. These leaks reveal what the devices will look like, including the keyboard covers that each product will use. Things look pretty standard until you see the key that looks like a sparkle to the right of the Space Bar. This sparkle is the official logo for Samsung's AI, which implies that pressing the key will invoke the company's AI assistant, much like how Copilot+ PCs have the Copilot key.

These AI keys very often replace a key that sees very little use, so even if you don't intend to use Samsung AI, you should be able to ignore it just the same. However, it would be nice if Samsung gave its users the option to change what the AI key does. Microsoft has finally allowed people to change what the Copilot key does, albeit with some limitations on what you can make it do. Regardless of what Samsung decides to do with its AI key, one thing's for sure; as long as a device manufacturer has an artificial intelligence assistant bundled in with it, the AI key is here to stay.