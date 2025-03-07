Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $870 $1000 Save $130 The Galaxy Tab S10+’s 12.4-inch display features cutting-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and offers a vibrant yet natural viewing experience, even outdoors. Every detail remains clear from any angle and in any environment with advanced anti-reflective technology, minimizing distracting glare and reducing the reflection rate. $870 at Samsung

Samsung's been pretty dominant when it comes to Android devices, offering a range of products that all manage to hit all the right marks. It's this consistency that some might find boring, but if you're looking for a tablet that's reliable and offers excellent performance, then the Galaxy Tab S10+ is going to be right up your alley.

We loved this tablet in our review, offering praise for its fantastic power and battery life. What we didn't like, though, was that it was just too expensive for what it was. Luckily, we're now seeing a sizable discount from Samsung that drops the price down by $130. You can save even more, up to $500, if you happen to have a device to trade in.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+?