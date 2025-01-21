Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $897 $1000 Save $103 If you're looking for a large and powerful tablet that can do it all, then the Galaxy Tab S10+ is going to be for you. Right now, you can score a sweet discount on the tablet that takes $100 off. $897 at Amazon

This is one of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now. Not only do you get a fantastic screen and tons of power, but it's also built well and Samsung has committed to years of software updates. In our review, we really didn't like how Samsung priced this tablet. Luckily, this latest promotion knocks $100 off its retail price, making it an alluring option if you're looking to buy a new Android tablet.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+?

Close

You really can't ask for much more when it comes to a tablet. The Galaxy Tab S10+ delivers with its large 12.3-inch AMOLED display, and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. This model features 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage space. Those looking to add more storage will be happy to know that this tablet does have a microSD card slot, with the ability to expand up to 1TB.

When it comes to cameras, you get two in the rear and one in the front. The rear has a 13MP main shooter and 8MP ultrawide, while the front-facing camera is 12MP. Naturally, these cameras are pretty good for a tablet, and you won't be disappointed. Most will find that they can get all-day use thanks to the 10,090mAh battery. Of course, the software is refined, with plenty of great features that allow you to take full advantage of the large screen.

Overall, you really can't find many flaws with this tablet, with the only major one being its price. Of course, with this promotion, you're going to save $100, which makes it a pretty good tablet to go with. However, if you're still on the fence, you'll want to check out some other great tablet options as well. But if you're already sold, be sure to grab this deal quickly because it won't be around for long.