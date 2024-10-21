Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy Tab S10 series ahead of schedule, albeit without the regular-sized model. At least for now, if you want the company's newest tablets, your choices are between the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Ultra. I've been using the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ for more than a week, and my experience has been mixed. A generally-solid tablet seems to be hampered by its high price tag, which appears to be a trend with Samsung flagships of late.

There's a lot to like. I watched everything from YouTube videos to my favorite Paramount+ dramas on the gorgeous OLED screen, and tried to do as much work as possible on the Galaxy Tab S10+ as well. It's a fantastic device that is great for content consumption, light gaming, and even casual web browsing or reading. I hit a few walls using the Galaxy Tab S10+ for work, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you.

Really, I can sum up the best and worst things about the Galaxy Tab S10+ in a few sentences. It has the hardware to compete with the best tablets, especially on the Android side of the market. It's also priced like a pro-grade tablet, even though it can't keep up with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the iPad Pro M4. It feels like the things the Galaxy Tab S10+ is great at could also be done on an iPad, Pixel Tablet, or OnePlus Pad for less than half the price, making it an extremely tough sell.

Large Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Great hardware, not-so-great pricing 7.5 / 10 Samsung's entry-level tablet in the Tab S10 series is the Galaxy Tab S10+, which costs $1,000. It has real benefits, like a slim design, quick performance, an included S Pen and a microSD card slot. However, the software isn't exactly up to the task, and the value proposition just isn't here for most people. Pros MediaTek processor is still quick and performance is great

Fantastic battery life

S Pen included Cons Second-rate tablet (behind iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra) sold at a first-rate price

Large screen and 16:10 aspect ratio only work in some situations

Limited improvements compared to Galaxy Tab S9+ $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S10+, which is available starting at $1,000. Buyers will get a 12.4-inch tablet with 256GB of storage, and they can expand that at any time with the included microSD card slot. Another option is to pay for 512GB of internal storage up front. It's available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver, and you can find it at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Storage 256GB, 512GB CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (MT6989) Memory 12GB Operating System Android 14 Battery 10,090mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 (DP), microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP AF, 8MP UW - Front: 12MP UW Display type 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2800 x 1752 (WQXGA+) resolution, 266 ppi, 120Hz variable refresh rate Price Starting at $1,000 Size 11.24x7.3x0.22 inches (185.4x285.4x5.6mm) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Weight Up to 576g (1.27lb) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (MT6989) Dimensions 11.24x7.3x0.22 inches (185.4x285.4x5.6mm) Expand

Design and display

Close

Tablets have reached peak thinness, and the Galaxy Tab S10+ has a great form factor. It's slightly thicker than the iPad Pro M4, which is one of the tablet's biggest competitors, but the bigger differentiator is aspect ratio. The Galaxy Tab S10+ sports a 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that is more like most laptops and is best for widescreen content. Meanwhile, the iPad has a 4:3 aspect ratio that's more square.

Which is best? That'll depend on how you use your tablet. If you love gaming, vertical web browsing, or horizontal widescreen video content, the Galaxy Tab S10+ will be perfect for your use cases. On the flip side, those that want to pair the tablet with a keyboard case and do horizontal productivity work might be left disappointed. As a writer, I found that I wasn't able to see as many lines of text in a CMS or word processor as I'd like, which made me less productive.

If you love gaming, vertical web browsing, or horizontal widescreen video content, the Galaxy Tab S10+ will be perfect for your use cases.

I'll briefly note that for the same price as the Galaxy Tab S10+, you could buy the M4 iPad Pro and get its tandem-OLED display that offers industry-leading quality. Side-by-side, it's easy to see the iPad has the better screen — especially if you want a matte finish. The Galaxy Tab S10+ does have an anti-glare finish that really does work well, but it's still a glossy glass covering.

In a vacuum, the Galaxy Tab S10+ screen looks great. It's a standard AMOLED panel with a 2800 x 1752 (WQXGA+) resolution, plus support for 120Hz variable refresh rates.

Overall, the design is solid, and the wireless charging spot for the S Pen is on the back of the Galaxy Tab S10+. This has a key effect on durability: the plastic window for wireless charging weakens the chassis when it's on the side of a tablet. That's why some iPad Pro models have had a tendency to bend over time. You can also stick the pen to the back or side of the tablet, giving you a bit of flexibility. Just note that it'll only charge on the back.

Performance and software

It's not the MediaTek chip that holds this tablet back — it's Android