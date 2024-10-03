Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 series is the brand's first tablet line 'purpose-built for AI' that also manages to pack in key performance upgrades, gorgeous displays, and impressively large batteries. If you're looking for a premium AI-powered 2024 tablet, the S10 series is more than worth a look. Pros AI power Hardware upgrades Same price as previous generation Cons Expensive $1200 at Samsung

If you're in the market for a top-notch tablet, Samsung's Galaxy line is tough to pass up, even when comparing them against the latest iPads. However, should you opt for the all-new S10 series or stick with the reliable S9 series of Galaxy tablets? Luckily, we're here to help you make that decision.

Below, you'll find the ultimate Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series vs. Galaxy Tab S9 series comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Get your S10 series tablet starting October 3rd

Samsung's S10 series is finally here, and you can get yours now at your retailer of choice. The S10 Ultra starts at $1200, while the S10+ starts at $1000. You can choose between Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colorways, and you can opt for a 5G model if you'd like.

The S9 series is similarly available across mainstream retailers. Like the S10 series, the S9 Ultra started at $1200 and the S9+ started at $1000. However, with the release of the S10 series, S9 tablets will most certainly see their prices drop, so be sure to keep an eye out for sales and discounts.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (MT6989) MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (MT6989) Qualcomm Snapdragon®8 Gen 2for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB, 16GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB 12GB Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Android 13 Android 13 Battery 11,200mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh 10,090mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 (DP), microSD USB-C 3.2 (DP), microSD USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP AF, 8MP UW - Front: 12MP FF, 12MP UW Rear: 13MP AF, 8MP UW - Front: 12MP UW Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 8MP — Front: Primary: 12MP — Ultra-wide: 12MP Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF - Ultra-wide: 8MP - Front: 12MP Size 12.85x8.21x0.21 inches (208.6x326.4x5.4mm) 11.24x7.3x0.22 inches (185.4x285.4x5.6mm) 12.85x8.21x0.22 in(326.4x208.6x5.5 mm) 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Weight Up to 723g (1.58lb) Up to 576g (1.27lb) 25.82 ounces (732 g) Up to 1.30lbs

Design and display

A similar layout is no bad thing

Sketching on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

In terms of core design, whether you're looking at an S10 Ultra, S10+, S9 Ultra, or S9+, there's a lot of overlap. These are wide, thin, sleek rectangles without chunky bezels all the way down the line. Both the S10 series and S9 series look and feel quite premium, which is what you'd expect for the price.

When it comes to size and weight, the dimensions gen-over-gen are a match. Although the S10+ does come in a hair lighter, you'd be hard-pressed to notice. But make no mistake, by design these are large tablets, so don't expect to fit them in your pocket.

With displays, once again, these two generations of tablets are largely a match. The S10 and S9 Ultra feature 14.6" 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED displays running at 2960x1848, while the S10+ and S9+ feature 12.4" 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED displays running at 2800x1752. The major differentiating factor between these displays is that the S10 series tablets feature an anti-reflective coating, which is a nice bonus if you plan on using your Galaxy outside.

Lastly, camera-wise, you're looking at 13MP and 8MP UW sensors on the back and 12MP and 12MP UW sensors on the front of the S10 Ultra and S9 Ultra, and then you're getting 13MP and 8MP UW sensors on the back and a 12MP UW sensor on the front of the S10+ and S9+. All-around, these cameras are solid enough for a tablet, but don't expect them to compete with a top-end smartphone, especially considering how awkward the photo-taking experience can be on a tablet.

In summary, these tablets are very similar in design and display, but thanks to the anti-reflective coating on the S10 series, as well as a very slightly lighter construction on the S10+, the S10 series just barely edges ahead of the S9 series, but certainly not by a large margin.

Winner: Galaxy Tab S10 series

Hardware and performance

Tons of AI features on the S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Storage and memory are a match across the S9 and S10 series, but the S10 series does get an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. Outside of that, though, the biggest difference here comes down to chip: the S10 series sports a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and the S9 series features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We'll have to do our own testing to confirm, but according to Samsung, you can expect "an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU" with the new MediaTek chip over the last-gen Snapdragon. These are gains, no doubt, if not the most impressive ones.

Samsung is positioning its S10 tablets as their first tablets "purpose-built for AI." This means a new Galaxy AI Key on the S10 series' Book Cover Keyboards and a slew of software and features, including an AI assistant, Note Assist, and Drawing Assist. The S10 series also acts as a "home AI device" outfitted with a 3D Map View of your home and connected devices alongside streamlined device management across Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem.

Put simply, thanks to an upgraded Wi-Fi module and a beefed up chip, the S10 series is technically a strict upgrade over the S9 series, but practically, the big differentiating factor here is AI. If you're looking for AI features, the S10 series is going to be the way to go, but if you're just looking for a powerful Android tablet, you may well be just as happy with the S9 series, unless you're a big tablet gamer who can make use of the MediaTek chip's upgrades.

Winner: Galaxy Tab S10 series

Battery life

Not much to complain about

Tab S9 Ultra display showing flicker on camera (but the human eyes can't see it)

Once again, we'll have to test out the S10 series here to get the full picture of its battery life. That said, there are some takeaways worth keeping in mind for those especially conscious of battery life.

In our review of the S9 Ultra, we thought its battery life was excellent, getting around 10 hours of normal usage on a single charge. Considering the battery of the S10 series is a match for that of the S9 series, we'd expect similar performance at worst, which would not be a bad thing. Although, you'll have to stay tuned for our review of the S10 series.

Nonetheless, we'd expect you won't have many battery life concerns on either the S10 or S9 series.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

When the same price, the S10 is better than the S9 series

Ultimately, the upgrades of the S10 series are modest at best, but they are upgrades. Considering the S10 series is slated to retail at the same price as the previous generation, there's little reason for first-time buyers not to opt for the newer tablets at the same cost, making it our overall winner.

Although, if you manage to find an S9 series tablet for less than the S10 series, you may prefer saving money if you aren't especially hyped up about AI features. Outside the AI aspect of the S10 series, its upgrades likely won't be enough to convince S9 series owners to upgrade.