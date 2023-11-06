We recently finished a review of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and Samsung capped off 2023 with the release of the main Galaxy Tab S9 series, which means it's time to turn our attention toward what's next for the company. Following the pattern, the next Android tablet from Samsung could be the Galaxy Tab S10, coming up in 2024. We're assuming this is what the main device in the lineup will be called next year, but there hasn't been much talk about the device at all. This is why we're happy to speculate on it and discuss rumors and what we'd like to expect soon.

Keep in mind, that the Galaxy Tab S9 series already did impress us, mainly for multitasking. Though we mainly spent time with the bigger model, we were quick to point out that Samsung is still No. 2 in the tablet market, behind Apple. So, there are a lot of things the company can do with the Tab S10 to make it even better, and perhaps sell more tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra running two apps in split-screen mode

The Galaxy Tab series is typically announced in July during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. This year in 2023, we got the Tab S9 series during that event on July 26. After the announcement, the release comes a few weeks later, in August, with the Tab S9 series being released on Aug. 11. You can expect a similar release date for the Galaxy Tab S10, but with rumors pointing that the Galaxy S24 phones could be announced earlier than usual in January 2024, you never know what's possible.

As far as pricing goes, the base price of the Tab S9 jumped up $100 across the standard model, the Plus model, and the Ultra model. In previous years, the Tab S8 also had a $50 price jump compared to the Tab S7. A similar price jump can be expected for the Tab S10, should Samsung keep up with tradition, but that's just us speculating.

Just as a reminder, the standard Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $800 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus starts at $1,000 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, starts at $1,200 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Prices of the Tab S10 series could be in the same range.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10: Design

It's hard to reinvent the wheel, so we highly doubt that the Galaxy Tab S10 will see any major design changes. The same thin and unibody aluminum design has been present on Galaxy Tab devices since the Tab S5e. Galaxy Tab devices are already pretty high-end, too, and Samsung already made the switch from LCD to OLED displays across all Galaxy Tab S9 models, so there's not much we're expecting any big changes. It's likely just going to be spec bumps, as we get into next.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10: Specs

Last year's Galaxy Tab S9 series featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the same processor that you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy S23. That said, if we follow the pattern, you can look out for the Galaxy Tab S10 to feature the latest chip from Qualcomm. In fact, the company just announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. You can expect the Galaxy Tab S10 to feature this CPU under the hood. Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Gen 1 on previous Galaxy Tab devices, we do expect this new chip to bring bigger performance gains. It's promised to be a 30% performance boost and a 20% efficiency improvement on the CPU. As for the GPU, look for a 25% improvement. As far as RAM and storage go, though, we don't expect many changes on the Tab S10, nor with screen resolution across all three models, either.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10: Wishlist

Again, we don't know much about the Galaxy Tab S10, so that's the reason we're going to add a bunch of our own wishlist items beyond simple presumed expectations. Warning, though, some of these are wild.

Make a better keyboard

The keyboard case props up the tablet off the table top, like Apple's Magic Keyboard.

One of the things that a lot of Android tablets do well is keyboard attachments. The OnePlus Pad and the Lenovo Tab Extreme both have iPad-like keyboard. I'd love to see this come to the Galaxy Tab S10. You know, a simple and easier way to attach your keyboard to your tablet and get to work? The Current Book cover is more of a case than it is a keyboard, and I'd love an iPad Magic Keyboard solution, where you could simply slot your tablet onto a case, and have it "float" as you work. It just works so much more efficiently.

Make 5G standard

These days everyone is out and about with their tablets in the field. Last year's Tab S9 Plus was the only model to offer 5G connectivity, so I'm hoping this year's Tab S10 series has 5G standard across all the models. It'd be a great choice, meaning you don't have to opt for a particular model if you want better connectivity when you're away from Wi-Fi.

Improve the speakers, so we can use the tablet as a smart hub

One thing that Google did with the Pixel Tablet was include a speaker dock, so you could use the tablet as a smart home hub. It'd be interesting to see if Samsung can learn from this, and integrate some of that into the Tab S10 series. After all, Samsung does have Bixby, its own digital assistant. By boosting the quality of the tablet's speakers, or selling a speaker accessory, Samsung can give us another reason to use it.

From price, specs, rumors, and more, that's everything we have on hand about the Galaxy Tab S10. As with all of our guides, we'll do our best to keep this page updated.