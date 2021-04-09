Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e and HMD Global’s Nokia 4.2 are receiving their Android 11 updates

Android 11 has been here a while now, and while some device makers got an update out the door straight away, others have taken their time to roll out the stable build. Nonetheless, Android 11 rollouts are now in full swing for non-flagship devices of OEMs, and the update love is spreading to more and more segments. Two more devices – the Galaxy Tab S5e from Samsung and the Nokia 4.2 from HMD Global – have now started receiving stable Android 11 updates in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Launched back in 2019, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e shipped with Android 9 Pie. After delivering One UI 2.0 atop Android 10 in 2020, Samsung is now rolling out the second major Android version update to the tablet in the form of One UI 3.1. As reported by SamMobile, the build number of the Android 11 release is T72XXXU2DUD1, and it also brings in the March 2021 security patches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Forums

The update is currently rolling out over the air to the LTE Galaxy Tab S5e owners in Russia and the United Kingdom as a staged rollout. If your device has not received it yet, it’ll be a matter of waiting. Experienced users, however, can bypass the queue and download the updated build directly from the company’s update server using tools like Samsung Firmware Downloader.

Nokia 4.2

The Nokia 4.2 has joined the Android 11 club as well. Bearing software version V3.150, the Android 11 release for the smartphone is about 1.5GB in size and it comes with the March 2021 security patches.

Just like the Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 2.3, HMD Global has opted for a staggered update rollout plan to ensure a smooth transition. The OTA should reach 100% of users across most of the regions that the company currently operates in by April 12th.

Nokia 4.2 Forums