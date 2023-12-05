Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $180 $350 Save $170 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a budget-friendly Android tablet featuring a 10.4-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, and is now priced at just $180 in this limited-time deal that knocks 49% off. $180 at Amazon

Android tablets can be expensive, but if you've been interested in buying one, this deal's going to be for you. Now, for a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $179.99. This tablet originally cost $349.99 but with this latest deal you'll save 49%, dropping the price by $170. For the most part, you won't find a better deal on an Android tablet this holiday season, so be sure to grab it while you can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite?

There's a lot to love about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet not only looks good with its modern design but also delivers a lot of features with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, you get a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and impressive capacity with its 7,040mAh battery.

Of course, you also get storage expansion up to 1TB with the device's microSD card slot and excellent sound thanks to the dual AKG speakers. As far as cameras go, you're getting a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls, and an 8MP camera on the rear. The tablet also comes with an S Pen included, which means you'll be able to jot down notes or even sketch out ideas.

Overall, this is the perfect package for someone that wants to buy a tablet but doesn't want to spend a lot of money. You're getting a pretty good tablet from a reputable brand with great support. Best of all, it's now priced at just $179.99, which is nearly 50% off original retail.